LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Win Win W-664 Lucky Numbers for April 18; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: The live result of the Kerala lottery Win Win W-664 is going to be released at 3 pm today, April 18. Ticket holders can check the results on the official website of the Kerala lottery department, https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.The detailed result of the Win Win W-664 lottery will be available at 4 pm. To make it easier for the participants, the results of this lottery will also be published by the Kerala Government Gazette. The lottery draw will be held near Bakery Junction at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Take a peek at the attractive cash prizes offered

The first prize winner of the Win Win W-664 will receive Rs 75 lakh while the second prize winner will receive Rs 5 lakh. The third-place winner will receive Rs 1 lakh.

The lottery’s fourth, fifth, and sixth prize winners will earn Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000, respectively. The seventh and eighth place winners will receive Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively. Furthermore, the lottery department is offering a lucky consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

Advertisement

How to claim the winning amount? Get instructions here:

-After the result is published in the Kerala Government Gazette or made available on the lottery department’s website, individuals must check and match their ticket number with the winning numbers.

-Next, winning tickets must be presented to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. Make sure the winning tickets are in good shape and haven’t been tampered with.

-To claim their prize money, lottery winners must present valid identity proof as well as passport-sized photographs for identification verification.

Those who win a prize of Rs 5,000 or more in the Win Win W-664 draw must undergo verification at the Kerala lottery office, while those who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize at any local licensed lottery outlet in the state.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.