LIVE: 'Leaked CBSE Papers Were Posted in 15 WhatsApp Groups, Students and Tutors Were Admins'

Mar 30, 2018 11:47 am (IST)

CBSE Chief Informed of Maths Leak Night Before Exam | According to the second FIR registered in the paper leak case, CBSE chairman Anita Karwal was informed of the Class 10 Maths paper leak at 1:39am on March 28, hours before the exam, via email. The FIR, a copy of which has been accessed by CNN-News18, says the email contained 12 pages of .jpg (photo) attachments of the hand-written question papers leaked on WhatsApp. The mail was sent on the CBSE chairman’s official email id chmn-cbse@nic.in by one Dev Naryan from devn532@gmail.com. In the email, the sender had asked the CBSE chief to cancel the examination. According to the first FIR in the case, the office of the CBSE had received an unaddressed envelope on March 26 containing four sheets of handwritten answers of the Class 12 Economics paper. The Board said that they received a complaint by fax on March 23 from an "unknown source" that a man running a coaching institute in Rajinder Nagar was involved in paper leakage.