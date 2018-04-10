LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Champaran, to Address Swachh Volunteers Shortly

PM Modi to flag off all-electric Humsafar expess | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bihar to address "Swachchh Bharat Mission" volunteers and flag off a new bi-weekly all-electric Humsafar Express connecting Katihar to New Delhi, an official of East Champaran district said on Monday. The Prime Minister's visit is a part of the concluding celebration of Champaran Satyagraha centenary launched by the Bihar Government in April last year. Modi is also likely to launch electrification work of Motihari-Muzaffarpur rail line and doubling of Muzaffarpur-Narkatiyaganj railway track, the official said.
No impact of Bharat Bandh call seen as yet in Meerut. An official of the MHA said the ministry has issued an advisory to all states to take necessary precautionary measures in view of the calls on social media for Bharat Bandh on April 10 by some groups. "The MHA has advised the states to beef up security and make appropriate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident, including the issue of prohibitory orders, if necessary," the official said.
The central government on Monday advised all states to beef up security and prevent violence during the Bharat Bandh called by some groups on Tuesday reportedly against caste-based reservations in jobs and education, an official said. The Ministry of Home Affairs also said the districts magistrates and SPs will be personally held responsible for any violence in their area of jurisdiction. The missive came a week after a similar protest saw massive violence in different parts of the country leading to the death of about a dozen people.
09 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League RR vs SRH 125/920.0 overs 127/115.5 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets
08 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League RCB vs KKR 176/720.0 overs 177/618.5 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets
08 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League DD vs KXIP 166/720.0 overs 167/418.5 oversKings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by 6 wickets
07 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League MI vs CSK 165/420.0 overs 169/919.5 oversChennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 1 wicket
03 Apr, 2018 | West Indies in Pakistan WI vs PAK 153/620.0 overs 154/216.5 oversPakistan beat West Indies by 8 wickets