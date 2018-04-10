LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Champaran, to Address Swachh Volunteers Shortly

We will keep track of major news events across the world through this live blog. Stay tuned as Puja Menon brings you the latest updates.



The big news at the moment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bihar to address "Swachchh Bharat Mission" volunteers and flag off a new bi-weekly all electric Humsafar Express connecting Katihar to New Delhi, an official of East Champaran district said on Monday. The Prime Minister's visit is a part of the concluding celebration of Champaran Satyagraha centenary launched by the Bihar Government in April last year. Modi is also likely to launch electrification work of Motihari-Muzaffarpur rail line and doubling of Muzaffarpur-Narkatiyaganj railway track, the official said.





Apr 10, 2018 8:41 am (IST) Bharat Bandh: Protestors disrupts rail services near Munger, Jamalpur, and Bariyarpur. Keeping the safety measures in mind, schools have declared a holiday,

Apr 10, 2018 8:29 am (IST) In Bihar's Lakhisarai district, Bharat Bandh creates trouble for daily commuters as the protestors have blocked the National Highway 80. (Image: News18)

Apr 10, 2018 8:23 am (IST) No impact of Bharat Bandh call seen as yet in Meerut. An official of the MHA said the ministry has issued an advisory to all states to take necessary precautionary measures in view of the calls on social media for Bharat Bandh on April 10 by some groups. "The MHA has advised the states to beef up security and make appropriate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident, including the issue of prohibitory orders, if necessary," the official said.

Apr 10, 2018 8:22 am (IST) The central government on Monday advised all states to beef up security and prevent violence during the Bharat Bandh called by some groups on Tuesday reportedly against caste-based reservations in jobs and education, an official said. The Ministry of Home Affairs also said the districts magistrates and SPs will be personally held responsible for any violence in their area of jurisdiction. The missive came a week after a similar protest saw massive violence in different parts of the country leading to the death of about a dozen people.

Apr 10, 2018 8:09 am (IST) FLASH | Two jawans have lost their lives in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control.