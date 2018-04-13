LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul's Midnight March to Protest Kathua, Unnao Rape Cases

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will march from the Congress headquarters to India Gate in the heart of Delhi at midnight to demand justice for the Kathua and Unnao rape victims. "Like millions of Indians my heart hurts tonight. India simply cannot continue to treat its women the way it does. Join me in a silent, peaceful, candlelight vigil at India Gate at midnight tonight to protest this violence and demand justice," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet. The midnight march comes amid nationwide horror over the chilling details of the brutal gangrape of an 8-year-old being revealed in a chargesheet filed by Jammu and Kashmir police. In Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, the BJP MLA accused of rape has still not been arrested despite a case being registered under POCSO, which mandates immediate arrest. The case has now been transferred to the CBI.



Apr 13, 2018 12:15 am (IST) Why is the media stopping us from reaching India Gate. Stay quiet. Remember what you've come here for. Let us march or we'll sit here all night: Priyanka Gandhi

Apr 13, 2018 12:14 am (IST) Congress workers and Priyanka Gandhi sit on the road in the India Gate area. (Image: Rounak Gunjan/News18)

Apr 13, 2018 12:12 am (IST) MASSIVE GATHERING | Around 3,000 people have gathered in and around India Gate while police have put up several barricades around the area, however, several hundreds jumped over the barricades and overpowered the police presence and are now marching towards the venue.

Apr 13, 2018 12:01 am (IST) Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra have joined the protests along with their children. (TV grab)

Apr 12, 2018 11:57 pm (IST) PRIYANKA GANDHI AT INDIA GATE | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and husband Robert Vadra arrive at the India Gate protest march. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi too reaches the protest venue along with several other Congress leaders.

Apr 12, 2018 11:52 pm (IST) Hundreds have gathered at the India Gate protest with candles in hand. (Image: News18)

Apr 12, 2018 11:51 pm (IST) SLOGANS AGAINST MODI | Slogans being raised at India gate. “Jootey maaro saalo ko”; “Phansi do”; "Narendra Modi sharam karo, Narendra Modi doob maro". This was supposed to be a silent march with candles in hand.

Apr 12, 2018 11:44 pm (IST) MUFTI STATEMENT | Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said her government will enact a new law to make rape of minors punishable by death and asserted that justice will be delivered in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old Bakerwal girl in Kathua district. The rape and murder of the girl from the nomadic community has created a controversy after lawyers in Jammu called for a shutdown on Wednesday, demanding the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). We will never ever let another child suffer in this way. We will bring a new law that will make the death penalty mandatory for those who rape minors, so that little girl's case becomes the last, Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

Apr 12, 2018 11:43 pm (IST) Protesters wait for Congress president Rahul Gandhi to join the protests. (Image: News18)

Apr 12, 2018 11:36 pm (IST) SLOGANS IN SILENT MARCH | The women and organisers constantly talking of it being a peaceful march. Slogans not allowed. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee joins the march and many defy instructions to carry out a silent protest and shout political slogans against government.

Apr 12, 2018 11:35 pm (IST) Congress workers start marching from Congress headquarters. (Image: News18)

Apr 12, 2018 11:31 pm (IST) Actor Priyanka Chopra tweets: How many more children like baby ***** will be sacrificed at the intersect of religion & politics? how many more children will have to suffer unimaginable crimes before we wake up? I’m disgusted. it’s time for swift action. we owe it to asifa and to humanity.

Apr 12, 2018 11:29 pm (IST) Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Surjewala and others start marching towards India Gate. (Image: News18)

Apr 12, 2018 11:25 pm (IST) Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and party president Rahul Gandhi arrive at the Congress headquarters at 24, Akbar Road.

Apr 12, 2018 11:23 pm (IST) While the Congress leaders present at the protest have been repeating each other's words saying this is not a political protest and it is "neutral" march of humanity, the gathering mostly consists of Congress workers, volunteers and supporters so far.

Apr 12, 2018 11:20 pm (IST) Support Rahul Gandhi but don't politicize it by raising slogans. It is understandable that he is the only politician raising the issue but don't dilute the cause we are here for, says Simran Choudhury and Eqra Farrukh, students of LSR.

Apr 12, 2018 11:19 pm (IST) Today there is a very bleak future ahead of us and we will continue to hold a light to show the way on this terrible day. I don't know what political mileage this will give us but humanity will surely get some mileage out of this march tonight: Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

Apr 12, 2018 11:17 pm (IST) Around 200 people have gathered at the Congress headquarters ahead of its midnight march. Heavy police deployment outside the party office.

Apr 12, 2018 11:15 pm (IST) Protesters light up candles at India Gate. (Image: Rounak Gunjan/News18)

Apr 12, 2018 11:14 pm (IST) Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has reached the Congress headquarters while several protesters have reached India Gate and are lighting candles to start their midnight march against atrocities on women.

Apr 12, 2018 11:12 pm (IST) Congress leaders have started gathering at the party headquarters in New Delhi to march to India Gate in a midnight march to protest against the dual incidents of rape in Unnao and Kathua. (Image: Rounak Gunjan/News18)

Apr 12, 2018 11:08 pm (IST) Meanwhile, the Unnao case will be taken up for further probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). #NewsAlert -- CBI to begin investigation of Unnao rape case from tomorrow pic.twitter.com/g9kvZFh1kx — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 12, 2018

Apr 12, 2018 11:02 pm (IST) Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "The police is protecting people, the people of their own party are protecting the criminals, such ministers should be arrested."

Apr 12, 2018 10:54 pm (IST) Police patrol at the India Gate ahead of Congress' march to protest violence against women. (Image: Pallavi Ghosh/News18)