LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul's Midnight March to Protest Kathua, Unnao Rape Cases

#RahulMidnightMarch | Midnight drama in the national capital. @RahulGandhi, @ashokgehlot51, Priyanka Gandhi and other top Congress leaders begin candlelight march towards India Gate— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 12, 2018
Get #LIVE updates here: https://t.co/mkYCJIYiP7 pic.twitter.com/tE44b9goDI
READ | People With 'Kashmir-centric Mindset' Portraying Stir for CBI Probe as Communal: Jammu Bar Association
Jammu: The Bar Association of Jammu (BAJ) on Thursday alleged that their agitation for a CBI probe into the Kathua rape and murder case to ensure justice for the eight-year-old-victim was being portrayed as communal by those with a "Kashmir-centric mindset".
MUFTI STATEMENT | Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said her government will enact a new law to make rape of minors punishable by death and asserted that justice will be delivered in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old Bakerwal girl in Kathua district. The rape and murder of the girl from the nomadic community has created a controversy after lawyers in Jammu called for a shutdown on Wednesday, demanding the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). We will never ever let another child suffer in this way. We will bring a new law that will make the death penalty mandatory for those who rape minors, so that little girl's case becomes the last, Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.
READ | 'Failed Her as Humans': Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India's Political Class Out of Slumber
As shocking details from the chargesheet made their way to public discourse, politicians and celebrities took to social media, with Union minister VK Singh among the first to comment from the Centre.
We have failed Ashifa as humans. But she will not be denied justice.#PunishTheSavages #RapeAndMurderOfHumanity #Kathua #JusticeForAshifa #GenerallySaying pic.twitter.com/yQPUU0JDW4— Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) April 12, 2018
Meanwhile, the Unnao case will be taken up for further probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
#NewsAlert -- CBI to begin investigation of Unnao rape case from tomorrow pic.twitter.com/g9kvZFh1kx— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 12, 2018
READ | Amid Kathua Outrage, J&K Lawyers Demand POCSO-Like Act to Punish Child Rapists
The chargesheet filed in the case has revealed horrifying details. It has again brought the issue of paucity of stringent provisions to protect children of Jammu and Kashmir.
Several celebrities have come out to condemn the two rape cases in Unnao and Kathua.
All those who wish justice for women should stand up and raise their voices against the rapists and their protectors in Unnao and Kathua .— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 11, 2018
