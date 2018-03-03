LIVE: Have Clear Majority in Meghalaya, Says Ahmed Patel As BJP Tries to Cobble Alliance in State

Mar 3, 2018 3:52 pm (IST)

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said that he would keep his cards close to his chest with regard to the Congress forming government in Meghalaya as the election results were not on expected lines. Trends suggest that Meghalaya was heading for a hung Assembly. The Congress has been in power in Meghalaya since 2003 and Sangma has been at the helm of affairs since 2010. After the Assembly elections in Manipur and Goa threw hung verdicts last year, the BJP was able to form governments there with the help of smaller parties and Independents. Facing a similar situation, the BJP has asked Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to rush to Meghalaya for holding talks with smaller parties and Independents. The Congress has also rushed senior leaders Ahmed Patel and Kamal Nath to Shillong.