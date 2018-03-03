LIVE: Have Clear Majority in Meghalaya, Says Ahmed Patel As BJP Tries to Cobble Alliance in State

Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Stay tuned as Puja Menon brings you LIVE updates:
CPI national secretary D Raja has attributed the results in the northeast, including Tripura, to BJP's use of power, money, manipulation and the people's mandate. He said the way the BJP has entered into an alliance with certain forces like the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) is highly questionable and exposes the BJP's hypocrisy. In its 25 years of rule in Tripura, the Left front has ensured harmony among all sections of people and given them good governance, and there are no allegations against it, Raja said. While Left parties would have to do some serious introspection, the Congress should also do the same and rework its neo-liberal economic programme, he said.
Click to Read: BJP Has Gone From 'No One' to 'No 1' in Tripura, Says PM Modi in Victory Speech
The speech began with a tribute to the 9 BJP workers who have been killed over the last year, allegedly by CPI (M) workers. The Prime Minister said,
We're extremely happy. We contested on 20 seats and have won 11 seats. CPI used goondaism & got rejected by people, we have only used democratic methods to contest this election. Congress is not relevant in Tripura & Nagaland: Ram Madhav, BJP on North East election results
We're extremely happy. We contested on 20 seats and have won 11 seats. CPI used goondaism & got rejected by people, we have only used democratic methods to contest this election. Congress is not relevant in Tripura & Nagaland: Ram Madhav, BJP on North East election results. pic.twitter.com/mc5A7tYY0c— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pauses his victory speech mid-way at BJP's New Delhi Headquarters for Muslim Prayer Call (Azaan).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pauses his speech mid way at BJP Headquarters for Azaan. pic.twitter.com/IpPRbRSpfY— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018
Congress' Meghalaya Mantra: Party leader Mukul Wasnik was seen carrying a paper with seat tallies which appear to be numbers for Government formation in the state.
Caught on camera: Congress leader Mukul Wasnik carrying paper with seat tallies and what appears to be numbers for Government formation in Meghalaya. #MeghalayaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/0LPfGGYZwu— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018
Click to Read: Meghalaya Continues With Its 40-Year Tradition of Fractured Verdicts
While Congress might still have the most seats, the biggest winner in the 2018 Assembly elections is the National People's Party (NPP) founded by late Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma after his expulsion from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2012.
BJP President Amit Shah has ruled out the possibility of the BJP, whose NDA partner National People's Party has won 19 seats, engaging in horse-trading in Meghalaya. The two NDA allies had, however, contested the elections separately. BJP has won two seats in the state where the Congress has won 19 seats so far and was ahead in two. "Where is the question of 'tod-phod' (horse-trading). The Congress does not have a majority there," he said.
Reflecting on the election results of 3 North Eastern states Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said it has given a clear indication that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Sonowal also said the people of the northeast were taking the lead in making a "Congress-mukt Bharat" (Congress-free India) and the results of the three Assembly elections in which Congress has been marginalised were a clear indication of it. "Congress has not won a single seat in Tripura and in Nagaland. In Meghalaya, Congress has been confined to limited seats. It is a clear sweep for the BJP.
PM Narendra Modi thanked the people of Nagaland for supporting BJP and its allies. "I assure my sisters and brothers of Nagaland that we will continue to work for the progress and prosperity of Nagaland. I applaud the tireless work of the local BJP unit," he said. PM said the welfare of Meghalaya is of utmost importance for his government.
Thomas Sangma, NPP, rules out government formation with the Congress party in Meghalaya: "No chance of merging with the Congress. Parties like the UDP, HSPDP and PDF have approached us and have lent their support. I am sure the BJP will also come and support us to oust the Congress from Meghalaya. We are working on the permutations and combinations to find a midway in breaking this deadlock," he said.
In 2014 Narendra Modi Ji had said western side of the nation has developed a lot but the same has not reached the eastern side yet. He immediately started his 'Act East Policy'. I believe this is the victory of his policies, stamped by the 3 states of the north-east: Amit Shah, BJP President
In 2014 Narendra Modi Ji had said western side of the nation has developed a lot but the same has not reached the eastern side yet. He immediately started his 'Act East Policy'. I believe this is the victory of his policies, stamped by the 3 states of the north-east: Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/kHIeU0xTCD— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018
After a long time BJP has come to power in Tripura. On what factors this became possible, people of the state will come to understand gradually: Kamal Nath, Congress
After a long time BJP has come to power in Tripura. On what factors this became possible, people of the state will come to understand gradually: Kamal Nath, Congress #TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/p0pQPVqr8h— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018
We have a clear majority in Meghalaya. We have a setback in Tripura in Nagaland, we will have to work on that: Ahmed Patel, Congress
We have a clear majority in Meghalaya. We have a setback in Tripura in Nagaland, we will have to work on that.: Ahmed Patel, Congress pic.twitter.com/RxxxB92TUZ— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018
Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel reach Meghalaya’s capital Shillong. Kamal Nath alleges BJP used money & other resources to influence the elections. Ahmed Patel says he is confident of forming the government in Meghalaya. “We are not going involve in horse-trading but I can’t say anything about the BJ,” Says Patel.
PM Narendra Modi on Meghalaya:
I express my gratitude to the people of Meghalaya for supporting @BJP4Meghalaya. The welfare of Meghalaya is of utmost importance for us. I appreciate the BJP Karyakartas for their continued efforts in the state to serve the people.
I express my gratitude to the people of Meghalaya for supporting @BJP4Meghalaya. The welfare of Meghalaya is of utmost importance for us. I appreciate the BJP Karyakartas for their continued efforts in the state to serve the people.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2018
PM Modi Tweets on Nagaland Results:
Thank you Nagaland for supporting @BJP4Nagaland and our valued ally. I assure my sisters and brothers of Nagaland that we will continue to work for the progress and prosperity of Nagaland. I applaud the tireless work of the local BJP unit.
Thank you Nagaland for supporting @BJP4Nagaland and our valued ally. I assure my sisters and brothers of Nagaland that we will continue to work for the progress and prosperity of Nagaland. I applaud the tireless work of the local BJP unit.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2018
PM Modi Tweets: People of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura have spoken! I thank the people of these states for supporting the good governance agenda and ‘Act East Policy’ of @BJP4India & our valued allies. We remain committed to working towards fulfilling the dreams & aspirations of the people.
People of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura have spoken!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2018
I thank the people of these states for supporting the good governance agenda and ‘Act East Policy’ of @BJP4India & our valued allies. We remain committed to working towards fulfilling the dreams & aspirations of the people.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said that he would keep his cards close to his chest with regard to the Congress forming government in Meghalaya as the election results were not on expected lines. Trends suggest that Meghalaya was heading for a hung Assembly. The Congress has been in power in Meghalaya since 2003 and Sangma has been at the helm of affairs since 2010. After the Assembly elections in Manipur and Goa threw hung verdicts last year, the BJP was able to form governments there with the help of smaller parties and Independents. Facing a similar situation, the BJP has asked Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to rush to Meghalaya for holding talks with smaller parties and Independents. The Congress has also rushed senior leaders Ahmed Patel and Kamal Nath to Shillong.
-
03 Mar, 2018 | England in New Zealand ENG vs NZ 234/1050.0 overs 230/850.0 oversEngland beat New Zealand by 4 runs
-
28 Feb, 2018 | England in New Zealand NZ vs ENG 223/1049.4 overs 225/437.5 oversEngland beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
-
25 Feb, 2018 | England in New Zealand ENG vs NZ 284/850.0 overs 287/749.2 oversNew Zealand beat England by 3 wickets
-
24 Feb, 2018 | India in South Africa IND vs SA 172/720.0 overs 165/620.0 oversIndia beat South Africa by 7 runs
-
21 Feb, 2018 | Trans-Tasman T20I Tri-Series NZ vs AUS 150/920.0 overs 121/314.4 oversAustralia beat New Zealand by 19 runs (D/L method)