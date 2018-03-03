GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • LEADING

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
LIVE: Have Clear Majority in Meghalaya, Says Ahmed Patel As BJP Tries to Cobble Alliance in State

News18.com | March 3, 2018, 8:26 PM IST
Meghalaya and Nagaland election results: Meghalaya is turning out to be an interesting contest as the Congress is currently leading, but the BJP says it will form the government with UDP and NPP. The Congress has rushed senior leaders Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel to Shillong, while the BJP is sending trusted strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma. In Nagaland, the BJP-NDPP alliance has taken a strong lead over the ruling NPF+. The BJP-NDPP’s CM face Neiphiu Rio has already won unopposed from Northern Angami-II. While the Congress has been ruling Meghalaya for 10 years, the Naga People's Front (NFP) has been in power in Nagaland since 2003. Counting is also being held in Tripura, where the BJP seems set to oust the Manik Sarkar-led CPM government.

Stay tuned as Puja Menon brings you LIVE updates:
Mar 3, 2018 8:26 pm (IST)

Janata Dal (United) extends support to NDPP-BJP alliance in Nagaland. One candidate of the JD(U) has been elected for Nagaland assembly.

Mar 3, 2018 8:07 pm (IST)

CPI national secretary D Raja has attributed the results in the northeast, including Tripura, to BJP's use of power, money, manipulation and the people's mandate. He said the way the BJP has entered into an alliance with certain forces like the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) is highly questionable and exposes the BJP's hypocrisy. In its 25 years of rule in Tripura, the Left front has ensured harmony among all sections of people and given them good governance, and there are no allegations against it, Raja said. While Left parties would have to do some serious introspection, the Congress should also do the same and rework its neo-liberal economic programme, he said. 

Mar 3, 2018 7:18 pm (IST)

Click to Read: BJP Has Gone From 'No One' to 'No 1' in Tripura, Says PM Modi in Victory Speech

The speech began with a tribute to the 9 BJP workers who have been killed over the last year, allegedly by CPI (M) workers. The Prime Minister said,

Mar 3, 2018 7:16 pm (IST)

We're extremely happy. We contested on 20 seats and have won 11 seats. CPI used goondaism & got rejected by people, we have only used democratic methods to contest this election. Congress is not relevant in Tripura & Nagaland: Ram Madhav, BJP on North East election results 

Mar 3, 2018 7:01 pm (IST)

People of Northeast had a sense of alienation, our govt worked overtime to remove it: PM Narendra Modi in his address to BJP workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi

Mar 3, 2018 6:48 pm (IST)

The North East has today come forward to lead India on the path to development. Election analysts in India will have to understand the journey from No one to One, shunya se shikhar tak. When the sun sets it is red in colour and when it rises it is saffron: PM Narendra Modi

Mar 3, 2018 6:35 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pauses his victory speech mid-way at BJP's New Delhi  Headquarters for Muslim Prayer Call (Azaan).

Mar 3, 2018 6:09 pm (IST)

Union minister Kiren Rijiju and the BJP's in-charge for Nagaland has said that the party will go with NPF if NDPP  alliance fails to get the majority. 

Mar 3, 2018 6:07 pm (IST)

Nagaland witnessed a close contest between the ruling Naga People's Front and the BJP-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party combine. Here’s how different parties fared in terms of their vote-share in this multi-cornered election for the state’s assembly.

Mar 3, 2018 6:05 pm (IST)

Meghalaya has elected a hung Assembly and the ruling Congress has emerged as the single largest party with 21 seats. The state’s vote-share graph also reflects the fractured verdict in these assembly elections with Congress leading the chart by garnering 28% of the votes. 

Mar 3, 2018 5:49 pm (IST)

This is how two leading national parties of the country, the BJP and the Congress party, fared in terms of vote share in the assembly elections for three North Eastern states. BJP has outscored Congress in Tripura and Nagaland while Congress has maintained its lead in Meghalaya. 

Mar 3, 2018 5:45 pm (IST)

Congress' Meghalaya Mantra: Party leader Mukul Wasnik was seen carrying a paper with seat tallies which appear to be numbers for Government formation in the state. 

Mar 3, 2018 5:34 pm (IST)

In terms of vote share, the BJP has achieved its best-ever figures in the three North Eastern states of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. Its surge in Tripura has been unprecedented. It has risen to whopping 42.8% in this election from a paltry 1.5% in 2013.   

Mar 3, 2018 5:23 pm (IST)

Click to Read: Meghalaya Continues With Its 40-Year Tradition of Fractured Verdicts

While Congress might still have the most seats, the biggest winner in the 2018 Assembly elections is the National People's Party (NPP) founded by late Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma after his expulsion from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2012.

Mar 3, 2018 5:08 pm (IST)

BJP President Amit Shah has ruled out the possibility of the BJP, whose NDA partner National People's Party has won 19 seats, engaging in horse-trading in Meghalaya. The two NDA allies had, however, contested the elections separately. BJP has won two seats in the state where the Congress has won 19 seats so far and was ahead in two. "Where is the question of 'tod-phod' (horse-trading). The Congress does not have a majority there," he said.

Mar 3, 2018 4:53 pm (IST)

Reflecting on the election results of 3 North Eastern states Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said it has given a clear indication that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Sonowal also said the people of the northeast were taking the lead in making a "Congress-mukt Bharat" (Congress-free India) and the results of the three Assembly elections in which Congress has been marginalised were a clear indication of it.  "Congress has not won a single seat in Tripura and in Nagaland. In Meghalaya, Congress has been confined to limited seats. It is a clear sweep for the BJP.

Mar 3, 2018 4:49 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi thanked the people of Nagaland for supporting BJP and its allies. "I assure my sisters and brothers of Nagaland that we will continue to work for the progress and prosperity of Nagaland. I applaud the tireless work of the local BJP unit," he said. PM said the welfare of Meghalaya is of utmost importance for his government.

Mar 3, 2018 4:31 pm (IST)

Thomas Sangma, NPP, rules out government formation with the Congress party in Meghalaya: "No chance of merging with the Congress. Parties like the UDP, HSPDP and PDF have approached us and have lent their support. I am sure the BJP will also come and support us to oust the Congress from Meghalaya. We are working on the permutations and combinations to find a midway in breaking this deadlock," he said.

Mar 3, 2018 4:25 pm (IST)

BJP President Amit Shah says our allies in Meghalaya have done well. North East needs development and peace. All three states are dominated by Tribal and BJP and its allies have won the majority of these tribal region seats.

Mar 3, 2018 4:22 pm (IST)

Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma hits out at party's in-charge for the 3 NE states, CP Joshi, for the defeat. Alok Sharma questioned why Congress MLAs, workers and leaders left the party in Nagaland.

Mar 3, 2018 4:18 pm (IST)

In 2014 Narendra Modi Ji had said western side of the nation has developed a lot but the same has not reached the eastern side yet. He immediately started his 'Act East Policy'. I believe this is the victory of his policies, stamped by the 3 states of the north-east: Amit Shah, BJP President

Mar 3, 2018 4:17 pm (IST)

BJP President Amit Shah: This is a great day for lakhs of BJP workers, win in North East is very important for us. I congratulate our workers in all three states. This win the in NE for us has many different meanings.

Mar 3, 2018 4:13 pm (IST)

After a long time BJP has come to power in Tripura. On what factors this became possible, people of the state will come to understand gradually: Kamal Nath, Congress

Mar 3, 2018 4:12 pm (IST)

We have a clear majority in Meghalaya. We have a setback in Tripura in Nagaland, we will have to work on that: Ahmed Patel, Congress

Mar 3, 2018 4:09 pm (IST)

Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel reach Meghalaya’s capital Shillong. Kamal Nath alleges BJP used money & other resources to influence the elections. Ahmed Patel says he is confident of forming the government in Meghalaya. “We are not going involve in horse-trading but I can’t say anything about the BJ,” Says Patel.

Mar 3, 2018 4:01 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi on Meghalaya:

I express my gratitude to the people of Meghalaya for supporting @BJP4Meghalaya. The welfare of Meghalaya is of utmost importance for us. I appreciate the BJP Karyakartas for their continued efforts in the state to serve the people.

Mar 3, 2018 4:00 pm (IST)

PM Modi Tweets on Nagaland Results: 

Thank you Nagaland for supporting @BJP4Nagaland and our valued ally. I assure my sisters and brothers of Nagaland that we will continue to work for the progress and prosperity of Nagaland. I applaud the tireless work of the local BJP unit.

Mar 3, 2018 3:59 pm (IST)

PM Modi Tweets: People of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura have spoken! I thank the people of these states for supporting the good governance agenda and ‘Act East Policy’ of @BJP4India & our valued allies. We remain committed to working towards fulfilling the dreams & aspirations of the people.

Mar 3, 2018 3:54 pm (IST)

In Meghalaya's largest constituency Mawlai (42,664 voters), Congress' Process T. Sawkmie has defeated Independent candidate Teiborlang Pathaw by 1,974 votes.

Mar 3, 2018 3:52 pm (IST)

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said that he would keep his cards close to his chest with regard to the Congress forming government in Meghalaya as the election results were not on expected lines. Trends suggest that Meghalaya was heading for a hung Assembly.  The Congress has been in power in Meghalaya since 2003 and Sangma has been at the helm of affairs since 2010. After the Assembly elections in Manipur and Goa threw hung verdicts last year, the BJP was able to form governments there with the help of smaller parties and Independents. Facing a similar situation, the BJP has asked Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to rush to Meghalaya for holding talks with smaller parties and Independents. The Congress has also rushed senior leaders Ahmed Patel and Kamal Nath to Shillong. 

