LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to Launch 'Save the Constitution' Drive Today

Apr 23, 2018 9:35 am (IST)

"The Constitution is under threat in the BJP regime. The community is being denied opportunities in spheres of education and jobs. The programme aims to highlight these issues nationwide," a party leader said. Dalits form roughly 17 per cent of the country's electorate. There are 84 parliamentary seats reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled castes. The BJP had bagged nearly half of the seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, reflecting in its success in politically key states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The leader noted that only three-four of those seats were won by the Congress then.