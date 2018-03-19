LIVE: Rajnath Singh Booed by Protesting MPs, Speaker Says No No-Confidence Motion Amid Din

TDP MP Siva Prasad Dress Like a Middle Class Woman | TDP MP Naramalli Siva Prasad is back in Parliament with his unique way of protest for a special package to Andhra Pradesh. He was last seen playing the flute and dressed as Krishna, to "establish a confederation between the Kauravas and Pandavas". Earlier to this, the Chittoor MP was spotted chanting mantras, dressed as a 'tantrik' equipped with a wooden pellet rattle protesting outside Parliament on the concluding day of the first half of the Budget Session. The Chittoor MP was on Monday morning wearing a saree representing a middle class woman from Andhra Pradesh. Sivaprasad says the "middle-class woman" will question Prime Minister Narendra Modi about all that his government has done against the interests of the people
Wish Someone Warned Me Against Tobacco Usage 40 Years Ago: Sharad Pawar | Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said he regretted consuming tobacco and supari, adding that he wished someone had warned him to get rid of the habit 40 years ago. Pawar, a cancer survivor, was speaking here at the launch of the Indian Dental Association's (IDA) mission to eradicate oral cancer by 2022. The former Union agriculture minister said he suffered tremendously because of surgery, the removal of teeth and the resulting difficulty in opening his mouth wide, in swallowing food as well as talking. He said he was pained that lakhs of Indians continued to fall prey to the scourge and promised to raise the issue in Parliament. Pawar also pledged support to the IDA's cause of eradicating oral cancer and curbing the menace of tobacco usage. The event was held to commemorate the World Oral Health Day.
Japan PM Shinzo Abe Takes Blame for Loss of Trust Over Scandal as Polls Dive, Denies Involvement | Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, his popularity plunging amid a cronyism scandal, took responsibility for a loss of trust in his government but denied he or his wife had intervened in a land sale to a school operator with ties to his wife. The finance ministry's announcement last week that documents about the discounted sale to educational body Moritomo Gakuen had been altered has sparked a political crisis for Abe, as suspicions swirl about a cover-up and opposition parties call for both the premier and Finance Minister Taro Aso to resign. Interrogated by a parliamentary panel, Abe denied directing changes to the documents, in which references to Abe, his wife and Aso were removed from the finance ministry's records of the land sale. He told the panel he had not even known of the documents' existence. "I did not direct that the documents be altered," he said.
Following is today's business for the Lok Sabha | Bills to be introduced: *The Trafficking of Persons (Preventive Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill; *The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill 2018. Bill for consideration and passing: *The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill. *The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2018 Discussion on alleged systemic irregularities in the banking sector and its impact on Indian economy.
MNS workers vandalised Gujarati Signboards in Vasai | Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers vandalised Gujarati signboards at shops in Vasai last night after Raj Thackeray in his speech said 'Vasai feels like Gujarat these days.' Hinting at a possible alliance with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party in the upcoming polls, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday called for a 'Modi-mukt Bharat'. Talking at the party’s customary Gudhi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, he alleged that the single-point agenda for the BJP is to start riots over Ram Mandir issue so that they can win the 2019 General Elections. The rally is particularly significant in the current backdrop of many political developments in Maharashtra as well as at the national level. Also, it looks like the party is desperate to seek some power amid dwindling political fortunes. It has been 12 years since Raj Thackeray had formed the MNS.
#WATCH MNS workers vandalised Gujarati signboards at shops in Vasai yesterday after Raj Thackeray in his speech last night said 'Vasai feels like Gujarat these days.' pic.twitter.com/XiUGiWV2DT— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018
Colour-coded Zonal Map for NOC for Building Plans Permits in Delhi | The three municipal corporations in the city are using a colour-coded map to ascertain the requirement of no-objection certificates (NOCs) for a particular property, a senior official said. The map is developed in collaboration with the Geo-Spatial Delhi Limited (GSDL), under the larger ambit of ease of doing business and get building plans applications processed online, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said. SDMC is the nodal agency for making the processing for building plans approval available online. SDMC Municipal Commissioner P K Goel, in a statement, on Monday shared some of the milestones of the project, saying in a major reform undertaken in the area, the plans were now sanctioned through a "single-window system only".
British Inner-city Teacher Named World's Best, Wins $1 Million Prize | Briton Andria Zafirakou, who works in a school in one of the UK's poorest areas, on Sunday won the $1 million Global Teacher Prize for 2018 at a star-studded ceremony in Dubai. The arts and textiles teacher from the Alperton Community College of Brent, an inner-city school in London, was among 10 finalists from around the globe for the annual award. Thirty thousand candidates were in the running. Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and British Prime Minister Theresa May were among the first to congratulate her. "Congratulations to Andria Zafirakou for having won the Global Teacher award," tweeted Sheikh Mohammed after handing her the prize. He said teaching "is the greatest job" ever, and described teachers as "stars". May, in a video message broadcast at the gala event, said: "Being a great teacher requires resilience, ingenuity, and a generous heart.
China Names Former Missile Force Commander as New Defence Minister | China today appointed a former missile force commander as its new defense minister amid lingering concerns over the goals of its rapid military modernisation. Lt. Gen. Wei Fenghe's naming as the international face of China's military was among a series of appointments by the ceremonial legislature on the penultimate day of its annual session. Foreign Minister Wang Yi was reappointed as China's top diplomat and also promoted to state counselor, while Zhao Kezhi was confirmed as minister of public security in charge of the police. Chen Wenqing, a former top official in the ruling Communist Party's graft-busting agency, remains minister of state security responsible for espionage and counter intelligence.
Rahul Gandhi Finds Anti-Modi Ammo in Nobel Winner Paul Krugman's News18 Rising India Speech | Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said that despite warnings from various quarters, PM Narendra Modi is living in denial about mass unemployment crisis in the country. "The Nobel prize-winning economist, Paul Krugman, confirms what we've been saying for over two years now. Mass unemployment is the biggest threat India faces. Unfortunately, we have a PM who lives in denial. Afraid his "Acche Din" PR will take a beating," tweeted Rahul. The Congress leader was referring to Krugman's speech at News18 Rising India Summit, where the economist sent out a word of caution saying that India could face mass unemployment if it does not grow its manufacturing sector.
The Nobel prize winning economist, Paul Krugman confirms what we’ve been saying for over two years now. Mass unemployment is the biggest threat India faces. Unfortunately, we have a PM who lives in denial. Afraid his"Acche Din" PR will take a beating. https://t.co/SmnTXQ8Rx6— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 19, 2018
Naidu on cracking alliance with NDA | Andhra Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu says he went against the BJP as it “cheated” the people of the state. Naidu also takes aim at YSR Congress. “YSR Congress is just doing political drama. They are not serious about the issues facing Andhra.” Meanwhile, TDP MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has also joined the protest.
All three notices, including two from the Telugu Desam Party and one from the YSR Congress, were given before 10am today... The speaker will take up the issue... The no-confidence motion notice is valid for only one day. Once a no-confidence motion is moved in the Lok Sabha, support of at least 50 members is needed to admit the motion, which is then followed by voting. But continued uproar on issues ranging from the special status to the PNB scam may force repeated adjournments by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.
CPI supports no-confidence motion | "As far as the Left parties are concerned, we will be supporting the no-confidence motion. People have started expressing their no confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Government, its time Parliament does it too," CPI leader Duraisamy Raja said. The YSR Congress and the Telugu Desam Party, which snapped ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last week, will pitch for taking up their notices of no-confidence motion when the Lok Sabha meets on Monday amid no signs of a let-up in the deadlock in its proceedings. Once a no-confidence motion is moved in the Lok Sabha, support of at least 50 members is needed to admit the motion, which is then followed by voting.
BJP ready to face no-confidence motion | Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ananth Kumar speaks outside Parliament on No-Confidence motion "We are ready to face no-confidence motion as we have support in the House... Over the last few days, the Congress party has created ruckus in the House... Today, if the house is not in order then it will be their fault."
Vladimir Putin Says 'Nonsense' to Think Russia Would Poison Spy in Britain | Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday it was nonsense to think that Moscow would have poisoned former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, who are critically ill in a British hospital. Britain has said that Skripal and his daughter were poisoned by the Soviet-era 'Novichok' nerve agent, and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Russia has been stockpiling it and investigating how such weapons could be used in assassinations. "As for the tragedy that you mentioned, I found out about it from the media. The first thing that entered my head was that if it had been a military-grade nerve agent, the people would have died on the spot," Putin told reporters.
A Day After Meeting Sharad Pawar, Raj Thackeray Calls for 'Modi-mukt Bharat' | Hinting at a possible alliance with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party in the upcoming polls, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray called for a 'Modi-mukt Bharat'. Talking at the party’s customary Gudhi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, he alleged that the single-point agenda for the BJP is to start riots over Ram Mandir issue so that they can win the 2019 General Elections. The rally is particularly significant in the current backdrop of many political developments in Maharashtra as well as at the national level. Also, it looks like the party is desperate to seek some power amid dwindling political fortunes. It has been 12 years since Raj Thackeray had formed the MNS. “In 2014, we all believed in Narendra Modi’s call for a Congress-mukt Bharat. But now, after seeing what he has done to the country, I believe it is time for a Modi-mukt Bharat. You all too should be alert towards the developments in the country. Modi government is not good for the nation's interest,” Raj Thackeray said on Sunday night.
Shiv Sena on No-Confidence Motion | When asked about his party's call on TDP, YSR Congress' push for no-confidence motion today, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said "we will wait and watch. We will see if the Speaker allows no-confidence motion or not. Telugu Desam Party has its own state issues and we welcome them. As of now, we have not decided anything on no-confidence motion. Uddhav ji will take a call on it." Echoing to Raut's view, Sena MP Arvind Sawant said "we will neither support the Government nor the Opposition, we will abstain."
Sensex, Nifty turn choppy; metal stocks fall | The benchmark BSE Sensex turned choppy in early trade today amid weak global cues and a widened current account deficit, which rose to 2 per cent of the GDP at USD 13.5 billion in the December quarter. The 30-share index rebounded by 99.79 points in opening deals only to turn choppy thereafter. The gauge was trading 32.96 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 33,143.04. It had lost 741.94 points in the previous four sessions. Coal India, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto and Wipro fell up to 3 per cent. The NSE Nifty slipped 18.95 points, or 0.19 per cent, to trade at 10,176.20. Metal, realty and IT stocks fell up 1.25 per cent. Brokers said weak global cues ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy decision later in the week, influenced the trading sentiments.
"We are going to go move a no-confidence motion, gather the support of all respective parties in Parliament. It's the responsibility of all parties in Parliament to support us. Trying to gather as much support as possible so debate happens, not trying to make the govt fall," Telugu Desam Party MP RM Naidu said.
FLASH | The TDP is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to be seen as the sole champion of Andhra rights. After matching regional rival YSR Congress’ no-confidence move, it has now issued a whip to its MPs to attend Parliament till the second half of Budget session ends. Andhra CM and party chief Chandrababu Naidu teleconferenced with TDP MPs today and outlined the floor strategy. The lawmakers have reportedly spoken to the floor leaders of major parties. The YSR Congress and the Telugu Desam Party, which snapped ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last week, will pitch for taking up their notices of no-confidence motion when the Lok Sabha meets today amid no signs of a let-up in the deadlock in its proceedings.
Navjot Singh Sidhu Apologises to Manmohan Singh for Previous Attacks, Calls ex-PM 'Asardar Sardar' | Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was full of praise for a reticent Manmohan Singh and said the former Prime Minister's silence did what the ruling BJP's uproar could not. Addressing the 84th plenary session of the Congress at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Sidhu, a former BJP MP, who had often targeted Singh over his reluctance to speak out on issues, also apologised to the former Prime Minister. Sidhu, in his speech peppered with poetry and witty remarks, also said that Singh was both Sardar (a Sikh) and asardar (effective)". "I want to apologise to Sardar Manmohan Singh and that too bowing down (before Singh). Sardar Manmohan Singh, your silence has done what the BJP's uproar could not. I realised this after 10 years, sir," said the cricketer-turned-politician, who joined the Congress before Punjab Assembly polls in 2017. Lauding the Congress veteran, Sidhu said the economy galloped like an Arabian horse under his watch as the prime minister. Whereas, he said, under the BJP's rule, the economy is moving at the pace of a tortoise. "Sir, you worked hard silently in such a way that your success created an uproar. Sir, you are a Sardar and also asardar," a comment, which had former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and senior party leader Ashok Gehlot, who flanked Singh, giggling.
Rupee weakens 9 paise against dollar in opening trade | The rupee depreciated by 9 paise against the US dollar to 65.03 against in opening trade today as the greenback firmed up ahead of US Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week. A strong dollar and sustained foreign fund outflow weighed on the domestic unit amid rising current account deficit in the December quarter, a currency dealer said. The current account deficit rose to 2 per cent of the GDP at USD 13.5 billion in the December quarter, up from USD 8 billion or 1.4 per cent in the year-ago period, on the back of higher trade deficit, RBI data showed. On Friday, the rupee had ended 1 paisa lower at 64.94 against the US dollar. Foreign investors withdrew a net Rs 150.46 crore from stocks on Friday, according to provisional data. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex, after falling for four straight sessions, rebounded 99.79 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 33,275.79 in opening trade today.
Tantrik for First Half, Lord Krishna for the Second: TDP MP Siva Prasad will dress like a middle class woman this time | TDP MP Naramalli Siva Prasad famous for coming to Parliament in a get-up to protest against the Centre has decided to dress like a middle-class woman from Andhra Pradesh today. Sivaprasad says the "middle-class woman" will question Prime Minister Narendra Modi about all that his government has done against the interests of the people. He was last seen playing the flute and dressed as Krishna, to "establish a confederation between the Kauravas and Pandavas". Earlier to this, the Chittoor MP was spotted chanting mantras, dressed as a 'tantrik' equipped with a wooden pellet rattle protesting outside Parliament on the concluding day of the first half of the Budget Session.
In a First, China Taps Foreign Minister Wang Yi as Negotiator for Border Talks With India | Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was elevated to the top diplomatic position of State Councillor on Monday which could make him the new Special Representative for India-China boundary talks, according to officials. Wang, 65, would also continue to head the Foreign Ministry, becoming the first Chinese official to hold the dual post in recent years. Wang's name for the post of State Councillor and Foreign was endorsed by the parliament - the National People's Congress (NPC), state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang proposed Wang's name as part of a new set of officials to head various positions for the next five years in the government headed by President Xi Jinping.
