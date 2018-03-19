LIVE: Rajnath Singh Booed by Protesting MPs, Speaker Says No No-Confidence Motion Amid Din

Mar 19, 2018 9:52 am (IST)

Navjot Singh Sidhu Apologises to Manmohan Singh for Previous Attacks, Calls ex-PM 'Asardar Sardar' | Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was full of praise for a reticent Manmohan Singh and said the former Prime Minister's silence did what the ruling BJP's uproar could not. Addressing the 84th plenary session of the Congress at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Sidhu, a former BJP MP, who had often targeted Singh over his reluctance to speak out on issues, also apologised to the former Prime Minister. Sidhu, in his speech peppered with poetry and witty remarks, also said that Singh was both Sardar (a Sikh) and asardar (effective)". "I want to apologise to Sardar Manmohan Singh and that too bowing down (before Singh). Sardar Manmohan Singh, your silence has done what the BJP's uproar could not. I realised this after 10 years, sir," said the cricketer-turned-politician, who joined the Congress before Punjab Assembly polls in 2017. Lauding the Congress veteran, Sidhu said the economy galloped like an Arabian horse under his watch as the prime minister. Whereas, he said, under the BJP's rule, the economy is moving at the pace of a tortoise. "Sir, you worked hard silently in such a way that your success created an uproar. Sir, you are a Sardar and also asardar," a comment, which had former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and senior party leader Ashok Gehlot, who flanked Singh, giggling.