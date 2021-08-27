Live Snake Bites Woman’s Dummy: Kerala Cops Reconstruct Murder Scene, Videos Go Viral

Kollam: Nearly 15 months after Uthra, a 26-year-old woman from Kollam, was found dead in her parents’ house, videos of attempts by the Kerala Police team probing the case to reconstruct the crime using a live snake and a dummy, released to the media. The videos, submitted to the court, are expected to play a crucial role in the controversial case which gained a lot of media attention due to the involvement of a snake.

The reconstruction was carried out at the state training centre under the Forest Department at Arippa in Kollam district in 2020. The videos, however, were released to the media only on August 26.

Uthra was allegedly murdered in May 2020 by her husband Sooraj, a bank employee, who had given her sleeping pills before placing near her an Indian cobra that bit her.

The video shows a cobra trying to bit the dummy of a woman lying on bed. The team also measured the snake’s movable jaw using a scale, and found that it measured 2 to 2.5 cm in width.

Uthra was found dead at her parents’ house in Anchal, Kollam on May 7, 2020. She had been bitten by a cobra which her husband had allegedly bought from a snake catcher. Sooraj had allegedly confessed to the crime, stating that he had sedated Uthra with sleeping pills and had then planted the cobra, which bit her.

It was allegedly his second attempt to kill his wife. A viper had bitten her in March 2020 and that snake also was taken on rent from a snake catcher.

While Sooraj has been charged with murder, his parents and sister are accused of domestic violence and of assisting him in murder.

