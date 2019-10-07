LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Aarey Protest LIVE: Section 144 Reimposed Before SC's Special Sitting on Tree Felling in Mumbai's 'Green Lung'

News18.com | October 7, 2019, 9:02 AM IST
Event Highlights

Aarey Protest LIVE: The Supreme Court will today hold a special sitting on the issue of trees being felled in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony after it converted a representation by a group of law students into a Public Interest Litigation. Section 144 was lifted ahead of the urgent hearing of the case against the felling of over 2,600 trees in Aarey colony for the construction of a Mumbai Metro car shed but later reimposed. The SC judges are on vacation from October 7 to 12 for Dussehra.

A notice posted on the apex court's website said a "special bench has been constituted to hear the matter tomorrow i.e. 7th October, 2019 at 10.00 a.m. on the basis of a letter dated 6th October, 2019 addressed by Rishav Ranjan with regard to felling of trees in state of Maharashtra which has been registered as a public interest litigation."
Oct 7, 2019 8:58 am (IST)

Twitter Users React to Protests in Aarey | A large number of people came out in support of activists protesting in Aarey colony against the felling of trees. Several celebrities were among those who spoke out against the clearing of the green patch in Aarey. Bollywood actors like Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Alia Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, Varun Dhawan and many more extended their support to the protesters.

Oct 7, 2019 8:43 am (IST)

Aarey Protests So Far | Activists began protesting in Aarey Colony of Mumbai on Saturday after the Bombay High Court ruled in favour of the Mumbai Metro and allowing it to clear close to 2,500 trees for a car shed for the Mumbai metro, stating that the matter was pending before the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal. The MMRCL started to lop down trees only hours after the High Court order, and drew the contempt of environmental activists and citizens. As many as 29 people were arrested by the Mumbai police during the protests on charges of allegedly obstructing and assaulting police personnel, who were later granted conditional bail. A few Siv Sena leaders and Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar were also detained.

Oct 7, 2019 8:35 am (IST)

Police detained Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar on Sunday when he tried to enter the Aarey Colony here in support of activists who are protesting against the cutting of trees in the area. He said that the Maharashtra government was using "muscle power" to silence those raising voice against tree felling. Later he told reporters, "The green cover at Aarey Colony helps in the purification of air, the same way as fresh breeze coming from the Arabian Sea helps in keeping Mumbai air clean."

Oct 7, 2019 8:29 am (IST)

A sessions court granted bail to 29 protesters arrested over the last  two days on charges of allegedly obstructing and assaulting police personnel on duty during protests against felling of trees at Aarey Colony. They were asked to produce a personal surety of Rs 7,000 and assurance that they would not take part in protests. However, the protesters are unlikely to walk out of the Thane jail, where most of them are currently lodged, pending completion of the legal procedure and other formalities.

Oct 7, 2019 8:21 am (IST)

MMRCL MD Justifies Felling of Trees | Ashwini Bhide, the MD of MMRCL, tweeted on her official twitter handle, justifying the felling of trees in Aarey colony by saying that destruction was necessary to pave the way for new life and creation. Her tweet came only hours after the MMRCL claimed to have planted 24,000 trees to make up for the destruction of the Aarey green patch.

Oct 7, 2019 8:09 am (IST)

Mumbai Metro Claims it Planted Trees | Facing flak from green activists for felling trees in part of Aarey Colony for a metro car shed, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) on Sunday posted a video claiming it had planted 24,000 trees across the city. 

Oct 7, 2019 8:05 am (IST)

Section 144 Lifted Around Aarey Colony | Section 144 of the IPC, that had been imposed around the site where trees were cut by Mumbai Metro authorities, has now been lifted. Roads leading to the colony were blocked and the entire area condoned off by police on Saturday after protesters reached the spot in large numbers as the metro authorities began cutting trees shortly after the Bombay High Court ruled in its favour.

Oct 7, 2019 8:01 am (IST)

SC to Hold Special Sitting on Aarey | The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the tree felling in Mumbai’s Aarey colony and decided to hold a special sitting today after it converted a representation by a group of law students into a Public Interest Litigation. The top court has also formed a special bench for urgent hearing of the case. Supreme Court judges are on vacation for Dussehra.

A group of law students of a Noida-based college had on Sunday approached Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, seeking the court’s immediate intervention to stop felling of trees in Mumbai.

The letter sent to the CJI by Rishav Ranjan on behalf a student delegation on Sunday comes two days after the Bombay High Court refused to declare Aarey Colony a forest and declined to quash the Mumbai municipal corporation's decision to allow felling of over 2,600 trees in the green zone to set up a metro car shed.

The Bombay HC had on Friday rejected a plea against the axing of trees, and the BMC had soon after started chopping trees down under the cover of darkness, leading to massive protests. A group of activists who protested against the decision were detained and arrested by the police.

Celebrities, politicians — including the BJP's Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena — also slammed the government for the move.

Under fire over the decision to destroy what is popularly known as Mumbai’s ‘green lung’, Mumbai Metro chief Ashwini Bhide on Sunday termed the move “inevitable”. Taking to Twitter, Bhide said: "Sometimes to construct something new destruction becomes inevitable but it also paves the way for new life and new creation.”
