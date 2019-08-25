LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Arun Jaitley's Mortal Remains, Wrapped in Tricolour, Reach Nigambodh Ghat for Last Rites | LIVE Updates

News18.com | August 25, 2019, 2:06 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

The final journey of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, a key strategist and chief troubleshooter of the BJP and the Narendra Modi government, has begun with the mortal remains being shifted to Nigambodh Ghat for the final rites.

Jaitley died at the AIIMS on Saturday after battling multiple health issues for the last several months. The 66-yearold was admitted to hospital on August 9 and breathed his last at 12.07pm on Saturday.
Read More
Aug 25, 2019 1:59 pm (IST)

Cavalcade Reaches Nigambodh Ghat | Cavalcade carrying Arun Jaitley's mortal remains reaches Nigambodh ghat. 

Aug 25, 2019 1:52 pm (IST)

Cavalcade carrying Arun Jaitley's mortal remains about to reach Nigambodh ghat. 

Aug 25, 2019 1:45 pm (IST)

Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik paid last respects to Former Union Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley at BJP headquarters.

Aug 25, 2019 1:25 pm (IST)

Visuals of the cavalcade en route to Nigambodh ghat where mortal remains of Arun Jaitley will be cremated with full state honour. 

Aug 25, 2019 1:19 pm (IST)

Cavalcade carrying mortal remains of Arun Jaitley leaves BJP headquarters. The cavalcade now heads to Nigambodh ghat. 

Aug 25, 2019 1:07 pm (IST)

Cavalcade Leave For Nigambodh Ghat | Cavalcade carrying mortal remains of Arun Jaitley leaves for final journey to Nigambodh ghat from the BJP headquarters. 

Aug 25, 2019 1:05 pm (IST)

Cavalcade carrying mortal remains of Arun Jaitley to leave for final journey to Nigambodh ghat from the BJP headquarters. 

Aug 25, 2019 12:58 pm (IST)

Special enclosure has been marked out at Nigambodh ghat where the mortal remains of Arun Jaitley would be kept. 

Aug 25, 2019 12:51 pm (IST)

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid his tribute to former union minister Arun Jaitley at the BJP Headquarters. 

Aug 25, 2019 12:45 pm (IST)

Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and Piyush Goyal and Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das pay last respects to Former Union Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley at the BJP headquarters.

Aug 25, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan while paying his tribute said, "Even during his last days, Arun Jaitley met me with a smile. He fought till his last breath." Union Minister while speaking at the BJP Headquarter added that he was suffering from one disease or the other in the last few years. 

Aug 25, 2019 12:23 pm (IST)

Baba Ramdev while offering his tribute to Arun Jaitley said, "His political life, personal life is an inspiration to us. I met him just a month ago. He was full of confidence. He was selfless. It is a great loss to us." Speaking at the BJP Headquarters, Baba Ramdev added that people will remember Arun Jaitley forever because of his service to the nation. 

Aug 25, 2019 12:21 pm (IST)

'Arun Jaitley's Demise is a Personal Loss to Us' | "Arun Jaitley's demise is a personal loss to us. Whenever there was a crisis, he would help us. The entire nation was familiar with his political and intellectual legacy", says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari while offering his tribute to Arun Jaitley at the BJP headquarters. Gadkari added that Arun Jaitley was concerned about the party even a few days before his demise. Gadkari offered his condolences to Jaitley's family.

Aug 25, 2019 12:13 pm (IST)

Mortal Remains to Leave BJP Office at 12:45 PM | Mortal Remains of Arun Jaitley will leave the BJP Headquarters for Nigambodh ghat at 12:45 pm. 

Aug 25, 2019 12:11 pm (IST)

Arun Jaitley to Be Cremated at the Same Spot Where Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Was Cremated | Arun Jaitley will be cremated at the same spot where Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya was cremated in 1967 at the Nigambodh ghat. Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya was the ideaological forerunner of the BJP. 

Aug 25, 2019 11:59 am (IST)

Arun Jaitley's mortal remains is kept in BJP Headquarters. Party workers, senior leaders and admirers pay their tributes to Arun Jaitley. Jaitley's mortal remains will be taken to Nigambodh ghat for cremation.

Aug 25, 2019 11:48 am (IST)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Working President of Bharatiya Janata Party, JP Nadda, pay respects to former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, at party headquarters.

Aug 25, 2019 11:38 am (IST)

BJP state chief Manoj Tiwari pays his tribute to Arun Jaitley at the BJP Headquarters. 

Aug 25, 2019 11:36 am (IST)

Mortal remain of Arun Jaitley will be cremated at Nigambodh ghat at 2:30 pm. 

Aug 25, 2019 11:33 am (IST)

Arun Jaitley's cremation will be at Nigambodh Ghat at 2:30 PM with full state honour. Below image shows preparation underway for cremation at Nigambodh Ghat.

Aug 25, 2019 11:30 am (IST)

Mortal remains of Arun Jaitley will be kept in the BJP Headquarters for the public, admirers and party members till 12 pm. 

Aug 25, 2019 11:28 am (IST)

People in large number flock to BJP Headquarters to pay their tribute to Arun Jaitley. 

Aug 25, 2019 11:17 am (IST)

Baba Ramdev Reaches BJP Headquarters | Baba Ramdev reaches BJP Headquarters to pay tribute to Arun Jaitley at BJP Headquarters.

Aug 25, 2019 11:14 am (IST)

Bureaucrats, PMO staff and other government staff also join in paying their tribute to Arun Jaitley at the BJP Headquarters. 

Aug 25, 2019 11:08 am (IST)

Party leaders, admirers and party workers pay their tributes to the mortal remains of Arun Jaitley at the BJP Headquarters. 

Aug 25, 2019 11:02 am (IST)

Amit Shah Pays His Tribute to Jaitley | Amit Shah pays his tribute to former finance minister Arun Jaitley. 

Aug 25, 2019 11:01 am (IST)

Mortal Remains Kept at Press Conference Room at BJP Headquarter | Mortal remains of Arun Jaitley have been kept at the Press Conference Room at the ground floor of BJP headquarters. 

Aug 25, 2019 10:57 am (IST)

Mortal Remains of Arun Jaitley being taken inside the party headquarters. Arun Jaitley's son, wife and relatives are present in the party headquarters. 

Aug 25, 2019 10:54 am (IST)

The cavalcade is entering the BJP Headquarters. Home Minister Amit Shah, Shahnawaz Hussain and Shivraj Singh Chauhan present at the BJP Headquarters. 

Aug 25, 2019 10:52 am (IST)
 

Mortal Remains of Arun Jaitley Reaches BJP Headquarters | Mortal remains of Arun Jaitley reaches BJP Headquarters. 

Load More
Arun Jaitley's Mortal Remains, Wrapped in Tricolour, Reach Nigambodh Ghat for Last Rites | LIVE Updates

The urbane and media-savvy leader was one of the sharpest political minds not only within the BJP but also in the larger political spectrum where he made lifelong allies cutting across the ideological divide.

He was perhaps among the BJP bigwigs who made a smooth transition from the Atal-Advani era in the party to the one where Narendra Modi dominated, ushering in the rise of a new generation leaders.

As soon as his death was reported, leaders cutting across party lines paid rich tributes with Prime Minister Modi calling him a "valued friend".

"With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!" he said. Modi is currently in the UAE as part of his three-nation tour.

Several top leaders paid homage to Jaitley, with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi saying his contributions to public life will be remembered forever.

Jaitley had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS, and his health condition gradually worsened, forcing him to take frequent breaks from his work.

Jaitley had been on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) support for the past few days, sources said. He opted out of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government as Modi led the saffron party to a landslide win in May this year.

A lawyer by profession, he was a key member of the first Modi government. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

Jaitley, who had lost the 2014 general election did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, because of his ill-health. He was serving his fourth straight term in Rajya Sabha, where he entered in 2000 and went on to become the Leader of the Opposition and then the House as the BJP came to power in 2014.

Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. In September 2014, he had undergone bariatric surgery to shed weight he had gained because of a chronic diabetic condition.
  • 14 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    WI vs IND
    240/7
    35.0 overs
    		 256/4
    32.3 overs
    India beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 - 18 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes
    ENG vs AUS
    258/10
    77.1 overs
    		 250/10
    94.3 overs
    England drew with Australia
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 - 18 Aug, 2019 | New Zealand in Sri Lanka
    NZ vs SL
    249/10
    83.2 overs
    		 267/10
    93.2 overs
    Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    IND vs WI
    279/7
    50.0 overs
    		 210/10
    42.0 overs
    India beat West Indies by 59 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    WI vs IND
    54/1
    13.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram