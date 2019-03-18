LIVE Updates | As Congress Stakes Claim to Form Govt, BJP Says Decision on Parrikar Successor Shortly

Read More

LIVE Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party has said it will name former defence minister and Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar’s successor today and the swearing-in would be held later in the evening. Parrikar passed away on Sunday evening after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer, giving rise to a power struggle in the state with the Congress meeting the Governor to stake claim to form the government while the BJP rushes in to placate allies and fill the void left behind by the tall leader.Parrikar’s mortal remains were brought to the BJP head office in Panjim from where they were taken to Kala academy. Thousands of people turned up to pay their last respects to Parrikar, remembering him as a “common man” chief minister known for his humility and dedication to the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers will also bid adieu to Parrikar.