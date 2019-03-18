LIVE Updates | As Congress Stakes Claim to Form Govt, BJP Says Decision on Parrikar Successor Shortly

Event Highlights
Parrikar’s mortal remains were brought to the BJP head office in Panjim from where they were taken to Kala academy. Thousands of people turned up to pay their last respects to Parrikar, remembering him as a “common man” chief minister known for his humility and dedication to the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers will also bid adieu to Parrikar.
Parrikar's Fans Line up Streets, Party Office to Pay Tributes | The affection and popularity he enjoyed from ordinary Goans was on display as hundreds of common folks, and his party workers lined up to pay tributes to Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who died Sunday after prolonged illness. Parrikar, 63, will be accorded state funeral with full military honours at Miramar on Monday, an official said. People gathered at the BJP office in Panaji to pay last respects to the late leader.
Parrikar and Gokhale shared a relationship which went beyond the personal and professional domain. For Gokhale, Parrikar was not only his defence minister.
Dhavalikar said, "The MGP would hold its executive committee meeting later in the day to decide whether to continue its support to the BJP-led government or not." Responding to a question, he said there was no discussion with Gadkari on the chief ministerial candidate. The MGP leader also said he was not in the race for the top post.
MGP's Support to Goa Govt Uncertain | The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), an ally of the ruling BJP in Goa, on Monday said its executive committee would take a call on whether to continue support to the state government. MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar met Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari in Panaji to discuss the political situation in the state following the death of chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
Hectic political activities are on in the coastal state to select the new chief minister after the death of chief minister Manohar Parrikar Sunday. "The decision on chief ministerial candidate is yet to be taken. But the picture will be clear by 2 pm," Tendulkar said, adding that the new chief minister would be sworn in after 3 pm Monday.
All Congress MLAs in Goa to Meet Governor | All 14 Congress MLAs in Goa were on the way to Raj Bhawan on Monday to meet Governor Mridula Sinha to stake claim to form government in the state following the demise of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) met in Panaji on Monday morning. Leader of the Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said the party MLAs decided to walk to the Raj Bhawan uninvited, after the governor refused to give them an appointment.
Shatrughan Sinha also congratulated the late chief minister for his exemplary contribution to the One Rank, One Pension scheme.
the state to achieve remarkable development & progress. His greatest contribution to the Indian military establishment was the one rank, one pension scheme (OROP). The BJP stalwart fought his aliment courageously with dignity working till the end. His exemplary service to the— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 18, 2019
BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, in a Twitter post, hailed Manohar Parrikar as a "true nationalist" with a "charismatic personality", lauding his remarkable "contribution to the Indian military establishment."
Words will never be able to condole the death of a true nationalist, rare leader & extraordinary administrator, CM, Goa & former Defence Minister, Shri. Manohar Parrikar #manoharparrikar. He was a kind, charismatic personality, with an approachable nature which helped empower— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 18, 2019
Goa CM Manohar Parrikar was known for his simplicity and man-next-door image, traits admired by fellow politicians as well as journalists.
"Shri Parrikar will be remembered for his simplicity and his abilities as an exceptional administrator. His contribution to the building of modern Goa and to the modernization of India's Armed Forces as well as improvement to the lives of ex-Servicemen will never be forgotten," the Cabinet resolution read. Whenever a senior leader of any political party, or a minister passes away, the Union Cabinet meets to condole the demise.
Union Cabinet Condoles Parrikar's Demise, Terms Him 'CM of Commoners' | The Union Cabinet on Monday condoled the demise of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, saying he will be remembered for his simplicity and as an exceptional administrator. After observing a two-minute silence, the Cabinet also passed a resolution which said, in his death the country has lost an able administrator who was affectionately called the "chief minister of commoners."
TN Governor on Manohar Parrikar | Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday condoled the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, and described him as "a gentleman to the core, an able administrator and an intellectual." Purohit expressed shock and grief over the former Defence Minister's demise. "A gentleman to the core, an able administrator and an intellectual in his own right, Shri Manohar Parrikarji combined in himself the qualities of simplicity, sagacity and magnanimity," Purohit said in his message.
Gadkari Holds Goa CM Talks with BJP, MGP Leaders | Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Monday held talks with party leaders and alliance partner Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to select a new Goa chief minister following the death of Manohar Parrikar. Gadkari arrived in the coastal state past midnight and resumed the talks with leaders of the BJP and MGP at a hotel near Panaji in the morning. BJP MLA Vishwajit Rane, MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar, who are aspirants for the chief minister's post, attended the meeting. A third contender, Pramod Sawant, who is currently the speaker, was not present. Leaders of the GFP were not called for the meeting.
PM Modi Leaves for Goa to Pay Tribute to Parrikar | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Goa to pay tribute to chief minister Manohar Parrikar. Modi left for Goa soon after the Union Cabinet meeting, which was convened to condole the demise of Parrikar. The Goa chief minister's body has been kept at the BJP office in Panaji for the party leaders and workers to pay their last respects.
Sources say both MGP and GFP are of the opinion that suspended assembly can be an alternative in case of this deadlock.
PM Modi Will Leave for Goa Shortly | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for Goa shortly. He will offer his last respects to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who passed away on Sunday at 6:40 pm. The Prime Minister called the former Defence Minister "an unparalleled leader" and an "exceptional administrator" in his condolence message.
From an RSS pracharak to a Union Minister, the technocrat-turned politician was known for his administrative acumen and clean image, which left an indelible mark on the politics of the tiny state.
Catching a Final Glimpse | A pall of gloom descended on the BJP office and hundreds of Parrikar supporters turned emotional when his mortal remains, wrapped in the tricolour, was brought there. The area around the BJP office in the heart of the capital city was packed with people who arrived there to pay tributes to Parrikar before his final journey.
The Centre announced a national mourning on Monday, declaring that the National Flag will fly at half-mast across the country. The senior BJP leader will also be accorded a state funeral. Goa had also announced a seven-day mourning after the chief minister's death. All schools and educational institutions in the state will be shut today and all examinations have been postponed.
Parrikar, a four-time chief minister, died at his private residence Sunday evening after battling the pancreatic ailment since February last year. The IIT graduate represented Panaji Assembly seat in the state for over two decades. Parrikar's final journey will begin after 4 pm. His last rites will be performed at 5 pm at the Miramar beach here, next to the memorial of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, who was also cremated there.
