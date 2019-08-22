Chidambaram Arrested to Divert Attention from Art 370, Says Karti; Ex-FM to be Produced in Court | LIVE Updates

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI Wednesday night from his residence in connection with INX media corruption case amid high drama, will be produced in a special CBI court today. A CBI spokesperson said he has been arrested on the basis of a warrant issued by a competent court.
After his arrest, doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital conducted medical examination on him at the CBI headquarters, sources said. Chidambaram has been kept in the suit No. 5 of the CBI Guest House on the ground floor of the agency headquarters, they said. He will be produced before a special CBI court today, where the agency will seek his remand.
Congress released former finance minister P Chidambaram's press statement as he appeared at the AICC headquarters after allegedly evading the CBI for hours.
Why Chidambaram's Arrest Has Foiled His Hopes of SC Reprieve | Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had fixed Friday to list his petition for hearing. However, now that the former finance and home minister has been formally arrested by the CBI, the main prayer of pre-arrest bail does not survive and the petition lacks any substantial relief that can be granted by the Supreme Court. The matter will still come up for hearing in the top court, but there would be no remedy left and no prayer to be made on behalf of Chidambaram's legal team. As the main prayer of protecting him from arrest does not survive any further, the petition, in its current form, has nothing to secure for the parliamentarian. Click here to read more
Karti Chidambaram, the arrested Congress leader's son, had earlier accused the ruling BJP for the arrest. " Yes of course, all of this is being done by BJP. Who else? You think Donald Trump? No," he said on one occasion. He also said that his father had responded to the ED's summons every time he was called, adding "we will be vindicated eventually". He had also labeled the arrest as a "politically motivated witchhunt."
Held After SC Rejects Plea Against Arrest | Ex- Finance Minister P Chidambaram was arrested only hours after he failed to get any reprieve from the Supreme Court on Wednesday in the INX media case. He had sought a stay on the Delhi High Court's Tuesday judgement dismissing his anticipatory bail plea, paving the way for his arrest in cases related to the INX Media scam. A big commotion was seen in the top court from 10:30 am to 5 pm as three attempts were made by his lawyers seeking urgent hearing on Wednesday itself, but the CJI decided that the case will be heard on Friday.
Here is a video of the police trying to remove two men who jumped on the car carrying Chidambaram to the CBI headquarters:
Arrested Amid High Drama | Former finance minister P Chidambaram's arrest from his home in the affluent neighbourhood of Jor Bagh in New Delhi turned into a dramatic spectacle as CBI sleuths, who tried entering the gates found them to be locked and restored to scaling the five-foot high walls of his house. After the arrest was made, several supporters of the senior Congress leader were seen gathered outside and raising slogans against it. Some of them even jumped on the white car in which he was taken to the CBI headquarters.
Special CBI Court Hearing Today | After his arrest on Wednesday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was to spend the night the CBI headquarters and is expected to be produced before a special CBI Court today, where the agency will seek his remand. The CBI had sought Chidambaram's "custodial interrogation" in the case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the grant of foreign investment clearances to INX Media when he was the finance minister.
Arrested to Divert Attention from Article 370 | Karti Chidambaram, while leaving the Chennai airport, said that his father and senior Congress leader P Chidambram's arrest by the CBI last night was made to divert attention from the Centre's decision of abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to the state of Jammu & Kashmir.
Chidambaram Arrested for TV Spectacle, Says Karti | Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram said that his father's arrested was a "vindictive, malicious" act. He called the CBI a "pliant agency", alleging that the senior leader had no connection to the case for involvement with which he was arrested.
Karti Chidambaram in Chennai: This has been done only to create a spectacle on TV & to tarnish the image of Congress party& the former Finance&Home Minister. This is completely trumped-up case in which he has absolutely no connection. We will fight this out politically&legally. https://t.co/doNga6q6rg
His son Karti Chidambaram, who was on his way to Delhi in the morning, slammed the arrest and said: “I have been a CBI guest for 11 days and still no chargesheet has been filed on me... all the drama that unfolded yesterday was just for the pleasure of a few and TV theatrics. My father has appeared for every CBI summon.”
The CBI which was looking for 73-year old Chidambaram since Tuesday after his anticipatory bail application was rejected by the Delhi High Court managed to get a whiff of his location only when he appeared on camera at the Congress headquarters in the evening to make a press statement.
Rejecting reports of his evading the law, he told reporters that the charges against him and his son were "nothing further from truth".
Flanked by senior Supreme Court lawyers and party colleagues Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Chidambaram said he was working with his lawyers through the last night, preparing his papers for his bail application, which was filed before the Supreme Court earlier.