Chidambaram Arrested to Divert Attention from Art 370, Says Karti; Ex-FM to be Produced in Court | LIVE Updates

Karti Chidambaram



His son Karti Chidambaram, who was on his way to Delhi in the morning, slammed the arrest and said: “I have been a CBI guest for 11 days and still no chargesheet has been filed on me... all the drama that unfolded yesterday was just for the pleasure of a few and TV theatrics. My father has appeared for every CBI summon.”



The CBI which was looking for 73-year old Chidambaram since Tuesday after his anticipatory bail application was rejected by the Delhi High Court managed to get a whiff of his location only when he appeared on camera at the Congress headquarters in the evening to make a press statement.



Rejecting reports of his evading the law, he told reporters that the charges against him and his son were "nothing further from truth".



Flanked by senior Supreme Court lawyers and party colleagues Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Chidambaram said he was working with his lawyers through the last night, preparing his papers for his bail application, which was filed before the Supreme Court earlier.