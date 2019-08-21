CBI Team Pays 3rd Visit to Chidambaram's Home Ahead of SC Hearing in INX Media Case | LIVE Updates

Former Union finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram will today seek relief from the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant him any protection from arrest in the INX Media Case. A team of officers from the CBI arrived at Chidambaram’s posh Jor Bagh residence late last night but could not find him home.
The high court denied the anticipatory bail plea to Chidambaram, saying he seems to be the "kingpin" and "key conspirator" in the case and needs to be interrogated in custody for the investigation to be effective.
Aug 21, 2019 9:28 am (IST)
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has seconded Priyanka Gandhi in vouching for Chidambaram's credibility, as has worked closely with him since 1986.
P Chidambaram's legal team has started to gather at Kapil Sibal's residence ahead of them putting the matter before the 'senior-most' judge of the Supreme Court today at 10:30 am. The former finance minister's lawyer yesterday had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation under what law his client has been told to appear within two hours in an alleged corruption case, according to the notice served.
Aug 21, 2019 9:07 am (IST)
INX Media Case- As It Happened
- The CBI registered a case in May 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving foreign funds to the tune of Rs. 305 crore in 2007, when Chidambaram was the finance minister.
- Last year, the Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case in this regard. The two agencies have already questioned Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram.
- Karti Chidambaram was arrested in the case in 2018 and remained in custody for 23 days. The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth Rs. 54 crore belonging to Karti Chidambaram and a firm in the case.
- In July 2018, the high court granted Mr Chidambaram interim protection from arrest and it was extended from time to time.
Aug 21, 2019 8:42 am (IST)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has tweeted in support of Chidambaram, calling him an extremely qualified and respected Congress leader who served the nation as both, the Home Minister and Finance Minister, with loyalty 'for decades. She writes that the Congress leader is being shamefully 'hunted down' by 'cowards' but an undeterred Congress will continue to fight for justice.
Aug 21, 2019 8:31 am (IST)
On Chidambaram’s contention that he was cooperating in the investigation, the court concluded that denial of pre-arrest bail is based on two factors: gravity of offence and evasive replies given to questions while he was under protective cover. “The court is of prima facie opinion that it is not a fit case for grant of pre-arrest bail to the petitioner,” it said.
Aug 21, 2019 8:23 am (IST)
Who Will Hear Chidambaram's Case Today? On Tuesday, after the High Court’s order, Sibal told reporters that he was told to mention the matter before the “senior-most” Judge at 10.30 am.The matter will be mentioned before the next available most-senior judge at 10:30 am today since Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and the second most-senior judge Justice S A Bobde are on the Constitution bench hearing the Ayodhya case.
Aug 21, 2019 8:21 am (IST)
Chidambaram Refutes All Charges | Denying any wrongdoing, in his plea before the High Court, Chidambaram had said that the ED had not provided him a copy of the FIR. The plea claimed that during the investigations for over a year, no summons has been issued to him, and that there was no allegation of him evading or fleeing the process of law, or interfering with the probe as against the High Court's contention that the Congress leader has been " "evasive in his replies and has not cooperated with the investigation".
Aug 21, 2019 8:19 am (IST)
Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh condemns the CBI action, says that this is nothing but 'Political vendetta'
I condemn the action of CBI against Chidambaram in a case where he is not mentioned in the FIR nor is there any evidence against him. It is sheer Political Vendetta.
CBI Knocks at Chidambaram's Door Again | The CBI has once again paid a visit to P Chidambaram's residence in South Delhi's Jor Bagh after various teams of ED tried to locate him overnight but were unable to find him anywhere. This the third visit paid by CBI to his home.
Aug 21, 2019 8:06 am (IST)
CBI's Notice | Yesterday, the CBI and ED visited Chidambaram's residence but he wasn't there. After waiting for almost two hours, the authorities put up a notice outside his home and mailed him a copy. "Whereas it appears that you are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case noted below, which I am now investigating under Chapter 12 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, you are hereby directed to attend before me within two hours of the receipt of this notice for the purpose of investigation of the case," the notice read.
Aug 21, 2019 7:51 am (IST)
This is a Classic Case of Money Laundering, Says Court | Calling it a "classic case of money laundering", Justice Sunil Gaur, who will retire Thursday, said the court cannot permit the prosecution in this "sensitive case to end up in smoke as it has happened in some other high profile cases".
Aug 21, 2019 7:44 am (IST)
What is the Court Saying? The court said prima facie, there's evidence that the former minister is the "kingpin" and blocking the investigative agencies will send a "wrong message". Delhi High Court's Justice Sunil Gaur said that the "magnitude and enormity" of material produced by the investigating agencies "dis-entitles him from any pre-arrest bail".
Aug 21, 2019 7:42 am (IST)
What is the INX Case? The Chidambarams were named in the case by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who owned INX Media at the time. The two are currently in jail, accused of being involved in the murder of Indrani Mukerjea's daughter Sheena Bora. Investigators, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), say Chidambaram facilitated a mammoth foreign funding for the television company in 2007, for which his son Karti Chidambaram received kickbacks.
Aug 21, 2019 7:41 am (IST)
Chidambaram's Lawyer Sibal Seeks Urgent Hearing | With the High Court also rejecting the former Finance Minister’s plea for interim protection from arrest, his legal team, led by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, approached the Registrar (Judicial) of the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing and was asked to mention the matter before the appropriate bench today morning.
Aug 21, 2019 7:39 am (IST)
CBI Reaches Congress Leader's Residence | Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI visited his home last evening and left a notice, asking him to present himself at the agency's office within two hours of seeing it. “We are looking for him, our teams have fanned out across the city. If we find him tonight, he will be arrested,” an ED official said.
Aug 21, 2019 7:37 am (IST)
Chidambaram Denied Anticipatory Bail | In a major setback to Congress leader P Chidambaram, the Delhi High Court Tuesday rejected his anticipatory bail application in two cases of alleged corruption and money laundering linked to INX Media. This opens up the possibility of his arrest. Calling it a “classic case of money laundering”, the court said that “facts… prima facie reveal” that Chidambaram is the “kingpin, i.e., the key conspirator in the case”.
A CBI team visits P Chidambaram's residence on Wednesday morning.
Holding that the INX media scam was a "classic case of money laundering", the court said the twin facts which have weighed to deny pre-arrest bail to Chidambaram are "gravity" of the offence and "evasive" replies given by him to questions put to him while he was under protective cover extended to him by the court.
Chidambaram, 73, also failed to get any immediate relief from the Supreme Court that was approached shortly after the high court cancelled the interim protection from arrest, paving the way for the CBI and the ED to apprehend him.
The CBI team, which reached Chidambaram’s home hours after the high court verdict, left the premises after confirming he was not present. A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also arrived later.
The CBI team, which comprised a few officials of the superintendent of police rank, did not make clear if it had gone to his residence to arrest Chidambaram for alleged irregularities in foreign investment clearance to INX media during his tenure as finance minister.
Officials said that the team returned to the CBI headquarters and discussed with senior officers the future course of action.
Later on Tuesday night, the CBI again visited Chidambaram's house and pasted a notice on the gate. Signed by CBI investigating officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police R Parthasarathy, it directed the former minister to present himself within two hours of the receipt of the notice for further investigation in the case. The communication was emailed to Chidambaram as well.
The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Afterwards, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018.
The Congress party questioned the actions of the probe agencies against Chidambaram, asking what was the tearing hurry when the Supreme Court was slated to hear his appeal on Wednesday morning.
Congress leader Anand Sharma said that Chidambaram has sought an appeal in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. "His bail was rejected today but what was the urgency for the ED and the CBI to haunt him tonight?" he asked. “This is not a criminal trial. What is happening today is not good for democracy.”
Party leader Manish Tewari, in a tweet, said, "Unrelenting, insidious and vindictive persecution of P Chidambaram and his family is an insult to the rule of Law as it stands constituted in a democracy."
Chidambaram maintained a stoic silence and kept himself away from the media after the judgment. When the news of this setback reached him, the former finance minister was in the Supreme Court along with a few junior lawyers.
Chidambaram met senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Salman Khurshid, all Congress leaders, in the apex court for deliberating his further course of action.