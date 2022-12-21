Covid News LIVE Updates: Centre's Big Meet Begins, Adar Poonawalla Says 'Excellent Vax Coverage in India, We Needn't Worry'; Maharashtra on Alert

Read more

held at 11:30 am on Wednesday.

The secretaries of health and Ayush ministries, Department of Pharmaceuticals and Department of Biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog V K Paul and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman N L Arora and other senior officials will attend the meeting.

The cases in India are low as of now, even as the Covid tally climbed to 4,46,76,330 on Wednesday with 131 fresh infections. The number of active cases came down to 3,408, according to the Union health ministry data.

The decision to hold a meeting, however, has come as cases have risen in some countries such as Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US. China has been seeing a surge in cases ever since it relaxed the strict zero-Covid restrictions last month following rare public protests. Infections have been spreading rapidly after that — the daily case count touched new records in the first two weeks of this month.

Advising Indians not to worry amid rising cases in China, Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of Serum Institute of India, said that we need not panic “given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record”. “The news of rising Covid cases coming out of China is concerning, we need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record. We must continue to trust and follow the guidelines set by the Government of India and @MoHFW_INDIA,” he tweeted.

Covid Advisory Issued to States

The Union health ministry on Tuesday urged all states and union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of newer variants.

In a letter to states and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking requisite public health measures.

He highlighted that India with its focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour has been able to restrict the transmission of the coronavirus and is recording around 1,200 cases on a weekly basis.

Public health challenge of Covid-19 still persists around the world with around 35 lakh cases being reported weekly, Bhushan said.

“In view of the sudden spurt in cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network,” he said.

“In this context, all states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG genome laboratories that are mapped to states and UTs,” he added.

Here Are Latest Covid Updates

• Health Minister Mandaviya has written to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to ensure that Covid guidelines are strictly followed during Bharat Jodo Yatra, and use of masks-sanitiser be implemented. The letter mentions that only vaccinated people participate.

• Taking a jibe over the notice, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked BJP if Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed Covid protocols during Gujarat polls. “I think Mansukh Mandaviya is not liking Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra but people are liking it and joining it. Mandaviya has been deputed to divert public’s attention,” Chowdhury added.

• Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 20 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,36,368. Mumbai logged the highest seven Covid-19 cases, followed by six reported from Pune circle, two each from Nagpur, Latur and Akola circles, and one from Aurangabad circle. Maharashtra currently has 132 active cases, of which Pune has the highest number of 48 patients, followed by 36 and nine patients in Mumbai and Thane districts respectively.

• Maharashtra health secretary said that following Union Health Ministry’s advisory, the state will send all samples for genome sequencing to Pune and Mumbai labs. “Currently, we’re having around 100 positive cases daily in state so we’ll go for genome sequencing of all the positive samples,” he added.

• MoS Health Dr B Pawar said, “Today we’re holding a meeting under the chairmanship of Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. We’ll review as to what’s the situation of Covid in other countries and what needs to be done for India. Yesterday guidelines were issued for doing genome sequencing.”

