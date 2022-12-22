CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • India
    • »
  • Covid News LIVE Updates: Delhi's Emergency Meet Today, Kerala & Maharashtra on Toes as 'BF.7', the Variant Behind China Boom, Found in India

Live now

Covid News LIVE Updates: Delhi's Emergency Meet Today, Kerala & Maharashtra on Toes as 'BF.7', the Variant Behind China Boom, Found in India

Covid News LIVE Updates: While Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting today, his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan has advised residents not to ignore fever, cold and sore throat

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 08:00 IST

New Delhi, India

The Union government has also asked states to send samples to labs for genome sequencing, which can help identify the variant or sub-variant

Covid News LIVE Updates: As India treads with caution amid surge in coronavirus cases in China, US, Japan and South Korea, the states have also stepped up surveillance to eschew possible threat of an outbreak yet again. While Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency Read More

Dec 22, 2022 08:00 IST

No Need to Panic, Says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said there is no need for people of the state to panic as there are no positive cases in the state at present. “India’s vaccines and those of other nations are much better, but China’s vaccines are much weaker, which has led to an outbreak in that country,” he said, adding that in India, it is doubtful if there will be a major problem, but “we are sure that the central government will definitely keep a strict watch on the situation”.

Dec 22, 2022 07:59 IST

Karnataka to Screen International Passengers at Bengaluru Airport

The Karnataka government has decided to start screening international passengers at Bengaluru airport, state Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

Dec 22, 2022 07:58 IST

People Should Take Precaution Dose, Wear Masks in Crowded Places Says NITI Aayog Member

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul noted that only 27-28 per cent of India’s eligible population had taken the Covid precaution dose and said people should take the jab and also wear masks in crowded places.

Dec 22, 2022 07:57 IST

Compulsory Testing of Those Arriving from Other Countries in Gujarat

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has asked officials to conduct “compulsory” testing of travellers arriving in the state from other countries. He also reviewed the availability of beds, ventilators, medicines, and oxygen supply in health centres and civil hospitals across the state during a meeting.

Dec 22, 2022 07:56 IST

2 Cases of BF.7 Variant Detected in India So Far

India detected the first case of BF.7 in October in Gujarat. So far, two cases have been reported from Gujarat and one from Odisha.

Dec 22, 2022 07:53 IST

Govt Wants You to Get Booster as China Covid Rises. Why It's Important & How to Get 3rd Vaccine Shot

Ever since India began providing booster vaccination shots, the numbers have remained lower compared to the people who have taken their necessitated two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Now, as the virus surges again in China and other countries, Indian officials have been asked to promote booster shots again. READ MORE 

Read more

meeting today, his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan has advised residents not to ignore fever, cold and sore throat, and not to be in close contact with people who have symptoms of Covid-19. Maharashtra government has announced the formation of a task force or a special committee to monitor the changing virus situation in the state.

The recent scare has been triggered exactly three years after the world first heard of the outbreak of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, and it all began from China, which once again is grappling with an inexplicable surge. Reports in 2019 traced the outbreak back to a massive market that sold live animals in Wuhan. The report suggested that Covid spilled over from animals — possibly those sold at the market — to humans in November or December 2019. Another study suggested that Covid-19 originated “in the Wuhan lab”. The lab leak theory states that SARS-CoV-2 emerged in China‘s Wuhan with a laboratory that works on bat coronaviruses.

This time BF.7, a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5, is behind the surge in China. According to news agency PTI, BF.7 has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated.

In India, two cases of BF.7 variant have been detected in Gujarat so far, and two in Odisha. It has also been detected in several other countries, including the US and UK and European nations such as Belgium, Germany, France and Denmark.

In an exclusive interview with News18, Dr Randeep Guleria, Ex-AIIMS Director, said that Covid is not over. “People need to get themselves tested. Need aggressive surveillance. Currently vaccines are protecting our population from severe illness. People should get booster dose,” he added.

The central government held an emergency Covid review meet on Wednesday, and advised people to wear masks in crowded places and get precaution doses. It, however, asked citizens not to panic — a suggestion repeated by Adar Poonawalla of vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII).

After a review meeting on Wednesday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, “COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation.”

The Union government has also asked states to send samples to labs for genome sequencing, which can help identify the variant or sub-variant. India reported 129 fresh infections over the last 24 hours, as reported on Wednesday, and the number of active cases currently stands at 3,408. One death was recorded over the last 24 hours.

In 2019, Kerala confirmed India’s first case of novel coronavirus in Thrissur district. The patient was a student studying in China’s Wuhan University, who had returned to India. The virus soon spread to the entire country, with the second wave of the Covid pandemic wreaking havoc across India as the death toll increased exponentially and spike in infections burdened the healthcare infrastructure in the country.

A United Nations report said that the deadly wave of Delta variant stole 240,000 lives in India between April and June in 2021 and disrupted economic recovery.

Read all the Latest India News here

TRENDING NEWS

More News

TAGS