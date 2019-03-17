LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
LIVE Updates | Goa CM Manohar Parrikar Passes Away Aged 63 After Battle with Pancreatic Cancer

News18.com | March 17, 2019, 8:55 PM IST
Event Highlights

Manohar Parrikar, Goa Chief Minister and former defence minister, has passed away at the age of 63 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Parrikar was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in February 2018 and had been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since.

From an RSS pracharak to a Union Minister, the technocrat-turned politician was known for his administrative acumen and clean image, which left an indelible mark on the politics of the tiny state. A Mumbai IIT graduate in metallurgical engineering and among the first members of BJP in Goa, Parrikar was instrumental in raising the profile of his party from its just four members in state assembly in 1994 to its present status as a ruling party in the state assembly.
Mar 17, 2019 8:55 pm (IST)

Despite his deteriorating health, he put nation first and worked for it till his last breath, former President Pranab Mukherjee tweeted.

Mar 17, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)

Demise of a doyen, says BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Manohar Parrikar's death.

Mar 17, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)

As defence minister his contribution to making the armed forces a modernised, lean and mean fighting machine will remain unparalleled, says Nirmala Sitharaman.

Mar 17, 2019 8:45 pm (IST)

JD(S) chief HD Devegowda expressed his grief on Manohar Parrikar's death.

Mar 17, 2019 8:43 pm (IST)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Extremely saddened at the news of passing away of Goa CM Sh Manohar Parrikar ji. A symbol of simplicity in politics who led a humble life is no longer with us. May his family bear the irreparable loss with courage. Prayers with them.”

Mar 17, 2019 8:40 pm (IST)

AAP Goa convener Elvis Gomes tweeted condoled the death of Manohar Parrikar.

Mar 17, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)

A rare IIT graduate in politics widely admired for simplicity, Shashi Tharoor tweeted on Manohar Parrikar's demise.

Mar 17, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)

Amit Shah tweeted, "Manohar Parrikar ji’s demise is extremely painful. In him, the nation has lost a true patriot who selflessely dedicated his entire life to the country and ideology. Parrikar ji’s commitment towards his people and duties was exemplary."

Mar 17, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)

Remembering meeting Manohar Parrikar two years ago, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted her condolence to his family.

Mar 17, 2019 8:32 pm (IST)

Deeply saddened by news of the passing away of former Defence Minister of India & Chief Minister, Goa #ManoharParrikar. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends & followers. May his soul rest in peace:  Naveen Patnaik tweeted.

Mar 17, 2019 8:31 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav condoled the demise of Manohar Parrikar.

Mar 17, 2019 8:30 pm (IST)

Expressing condolence, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa’s favourite sons."

Mar 17, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)

From an RSS pracharak to a Union Minister, the technocrat-turned politician was known for his administrative acumen and clean image, which left an indelible mark on the politics of the tiny state.

Mar 17, 2019 8:25 pm (IST)

He patiently endured his illness, says Mamata Banerjee who conveyed condolence to Manohar Parrikar's family and his admirers.

Mar 17, 2019 8:23 pm (IST)

From the early days in politics, he was my partner and good friend. My heartfelt tribute to this great saint of Mother India, who struggled till last breath for the development of Goa, Union minister Nitin Gadkari condoled the demise of Manohar Parrikar,

Mar 17, 2019 8:17 pm (IST)

Academician Amitabh Mattoo condoled the demise of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. 

Mar 17, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)

‘BJP Must Appoint New Leader Soon’ | On Sunday morning, BJP core committee leader Dayanand Mandrekar had said Parrikar's health had deteriorated and the party may appoint a new leader soon to succeed Parrikar. "Had Manohar Parrikar been fit, there would not have been a need to change the leader but his health is very critical now, deteriorating day after day. Party should take some decision. From Centre to Goa some decision should be taken. I think it will be done," Mandrekar had told ANI.

Mar 17, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)

As a Leader of Opposition, Manohar Parrikar took on the Congress party to highlight alleged acts of irregularities. His controversial Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report bringing to fore the illegal mining led to a major investigation by Justice MB Shah Commission into iron ore extraction activity in the state. Armed with the party's populist manifesto during his third stint in 2012, Parrikar cut down the prices of petrol in the state by almost Rs 11 per litre, the move which made him most popular chief minister overnight.

Mar 17, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

Parrikar caused a flutter in the BJP with remarks that the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat were a "blot" on Modi's career though he was not personally part of it. The Goa CM, who was also known for his blunt talk and development initiatives, got the first taste of power in the state in 2000 when he was elected the Chief Minister, becoming the first IITian to head a state government. He also had an image of being an organised taskmaster.

Mar 17, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)

Parrikar Was Modi's Confidante | An unassuming man, Manohar Parrikar, who had launched a campaign against the Congress-led government on the issue of illegal mining in the state, emerged as the rallying-point for anti-Congress sentiments. He was the first BJP chief minister who had publicly said in 2013 that Narendra Modi, the then Gujarat Chief Minister, should be the face of the party in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Parrikar was considered as a confidante of Modi and stood by him during party's decision at a key BJP meet in Goa naming the Gujarat strongman as campaign in-charge before 2014 elections.

Mar 17, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)

Mumbai IIT graduate Who Loved Politics | From an RSS pracharak to a Union Minister, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was known for his administrative acumen and clean image, which left an indelible mark on the politics of the tiny state. A Mumbai IIT graduate in metallurgical engineering and among the first members of BJP in Goa, Parrikar was instrumental in raising the profile of his party from its just four members in state assembly in 1994 to its present status as a ruling party in the state assembly.

Mar 17, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)
 

'Parrikar's Demise Leaves a Void' | Calling Parrikar a leader who came up with pragmatic solutions, BJP leader VK Singh said his demise leaves a void in people's lives.

Mar 17, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)
 

President Ram Nath Kovind was the first to condole the demise of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar on Sunday evening. 

Mar 17, 2019 8:01 pm (IST)

Goa Forward Party chief and town and country planning minister Vijai Sardesai said chief minister Manohar Parrikar's health had deteriorated but the MLAs would continue to support him.

Mar 17, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar asked governor Mridula Sinha to invite the Congress, which he said was the “single-largest party” in the Assembly, to form the government. In his letter to the governor, Kavlekar wrote, "Consequent upon the sad demise of Francis D'Souza, MLA, who belonged to the BJP, it is humbly submitted that the incumbent BJP-led state government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar, which has long lost the trust of the people and now also lost strength in the House."

Mar 17, 2019 7:51 pm (IST)

The strength of Goa Assembly has reduced from 40 to 37 after the death of D'Souza and resignation of two MLAs — Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte. While the Congress currently has 14 MLAs, down from 16 after Sopte and Shirodkar left it to join the BJP, the latter has 13 MLAs. Three MLAs each of the Goa Forward Party, MGP and an Independent and the lone NCP legislator are supporting the BJP.

Mar 17, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)

The Congress has staked claim to form government in Goa claiming that Manohar Parrikar dispensation has lost its majority in the Assembly following the demise of BJP MLA Francis D'Souza. In a letter to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar on Saturday staked claim to form the government and demanded dismissal of the BJP-led dispensation.

Mar 17, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)

The tweet by Goa CMO says doctors are trying their best.

Mar 17, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)

Six MLAs, allies in the BJP-led Goa government, had met Parrikar on Saturday and extended support to him. One of them, Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai, had told reporters "the CM's health has deteriorated, but he is stable".

Mar 17, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)

The former Defence Minister's health, which has been fluctuating for a year, took a turn for the worse in the past two days. Parrikar’s deteriorating health sparked hectic political activities across parties in the coastal state. The MLAs and core committee members of Goa BJP met to discuss the political situation. A senior BJP office-bearer who attended the meeting in Panaji, chaired by state unit chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, said the political situation was discussed but not the issue of leadership change.

