Live now

Kerala Lottery Sambad STHREE SAKTHI SS-342 Result for December 6 Out; Check Details

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-342 Lottery Result for Tuesday, December 6. Check LIVE Updates from 3 PM as and when it’s announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 06, 2022, 15:21 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-342 today on Tuesday, December 6 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the full list of winning numbers here from 3pm.

Dec 06, 2022 15:21 IST

Lucky number for 2nd prize of Rs 10 Lakh is SU 817842

Dec 06, 2022 15:21 IST

Lucky number for 1st prize of Rs 75 Lakh is SR 603907

Read more

be monitored by independent judges. You can view the full list of winning numbers here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-342 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 200
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-342 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 06.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

8269           8296         8629         8692

8926           8962         2869         2896

2689           2698         2986         2968

6829           6892         6289          6298

6982           6928          9826         9862

9286          9268          9682          9628

HOW TO CHECK KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-342 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-342 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-342 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-342 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  1. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  2. TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  3. WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  4. THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  5. FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  6. SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  7. SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

(Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)
(Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)
  • Draw number: BR 89
  • Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  • First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

