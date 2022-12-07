CHANGE LANGUAGE
LIVE UPDATES: Kerala Lottery Sambad FIFTY FIFTY FF-27 Result for December 7; Winners List

Kerala Fifty Fifty FF 27 Lottery Result 2022 Live Updates: Check full list of winning numbers of Fifty Fifty FF 27 lottery for Wednesday, December 7 here

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 07, 2022, 12:11 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF 27 today on Wednesday, December 7 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The Read More

Read more

draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE Updates of the lucky draw here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF 27 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 07.12.2022 Lottery is ending with

7908           7980           7098          7089

7890           7809           9708          9780

9078           9087           9870          9807

0798           0789           0978          0987

0879           0897           8790          8709

8970           8907           8079          8097

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF 27 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY FIFTY FF 27 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Fifty Fifty FF 27 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Fifty Fifty FF 27 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF 27 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

(Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)
(Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

Draw number: BR 89
Cost of ticket: Rs 400
First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

