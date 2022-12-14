CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-28 Declared; Winners List
2-MIN READ

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-28 Declared; Winners List

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 10:46 IST

New Delhi, India

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-28 Today Results: The first prize winner of Fifty Fifty FF-28 will get Rs 1 Crore. (Image: keralalotteryresult.net)

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-28 Lottery Result for Wednesday, December 14. Check LIVE Updates from 3 PM as and when it’s announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-28 today on Wednesday, December 14 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE Updates of the lucky draw here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-28 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 14.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

9832            9823           9382             9328

9283            9238           8932             8923

8392            8329           8293             8239

3982            3928           3892             3829

3298            3289           2983             2938

2893            2839           2398             2389

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-28 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1 Croee
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 5,00
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY FIFTY FF-28 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Fifty Fifty FF-28 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-28 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-28 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

  • Draw number: BR 89
  • Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  • First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

