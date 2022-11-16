CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live now

LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Akshaya AK-575 Winning Numbers for November 16; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Akshaya AK-575 Lottery Result for Wednesday, November 16. Check LIVE Updates here from 3 PM

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 16, 2022, 11:05 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Akshaya AK-575 today on Wednesday, November 16 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be Read More

monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

