LIVE UPDATES: Kerala Lottery Sambad KARUNYA KR-578 Result for December 3 Out; Check Details

By: News Desk
Last Updated: December 03, 2022, 16:01 IST
Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has declared the result for Karunya KR-578 lucky draw for Saturday, December 3. The draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Read More
0013 0026 0037
0109 0426 0438
0458 0513 0932
1200 1231 1318
1397 1575 1869
2018 2051 2053
2195 2242 2783
2881 3052 3088
3113 3137 3146
3170 3541 3628
3643 3678 3788
3846 3851 3939
4029 4061 4126
4132 4226 4341
4395 4461 4511
4546 4579 4588
4629 5020 5053
5072 5142 5162
5187 5529 5831
5934 6036 6042
6177 6423 6466
6481 6486 6621
6716 6775 6794
6959 6965 7009
7081 7084 7113
7128 7231 7293
7519 8016 8105
8107 8136 8382
8410 8504 8645
8756 8848 8862
8883 8972 8985
9013 9265 9327
9394 9407 9412
9439 9468 9478
9582 9620 9901
9986
8917 2773 2818 3635 2162 9885 4141 8232 8108 0522 9930 2634 5202 0002 0224 8426 9209 9307
To be continued…
9327 6036 4341 0458 0037 9986 9478 9013 1869 5142 9582 7231 6423 9901 4579 3541 8985 3146 9407 4126 1397 8756 3788 0109 0026 7128 6042 2783 4546 5529 6959 5072 9394 4461 4629 5020 3628 3170 8504 3643 1318 8862 5187 3851 5934 4395 9412 8410 0438 4226 8016 4511 6965 7113 8883 1231 0426 7081 8107 5162 3088 6177 5466 3678 0932 2051 4132 6481 6775
To be continued…
0047 0167 0245
0335 0378 0759
0784 0815 1022
1092 1230 1261
1279 1920 2028
2463 2479 2564
2689 3162 3164
3203 3344 3406
3510 3566 3721
3864 4189 4314
4326 4333 4380
4601 4641 4779
4994 5122 5196
5200 5352 5464
5497 5501 5848
6024 6057 6396
6422 6485 6564
6604 6637 6725
6802 6988 7132
7235 7243 7403
7471 7660 7879
7933 7953 8069
8129 8137 8322
8451 8660 8692
8863 9042 9194
9359 9360 9431
9658 9846
6564 7235 7471 7660 9359 3510 3864
To be continued…
8129 0245 1022 4601 7879 4380 7953 6802 7243 8692 0167 0784 5122 6485 7933 7403 4333 8137 4189 1279 4314 5848 5200 8322 9042 4779 2689 3164 7132 0759 2479 1230 5501 4326 0815 9658 6725 8069 2463 0378 6988 1261 5497 5196 4641 3162 6604 6422 9431 0047 2564 3721 4994 6637 9194 1092 6024 9846 9360 0335 2028 8863 5464 3406 8660 6057 1920 3203 5352 8451 6396…
To be continued…
0232
2203
2526
3223
3442
4102
4344
5687
6111
6613
6947
6950
7387
8576
0393
0913
1640
2109
2360
2887
4310
5067
5440
5725
5788
5849
6870
7226
7423
8008
8421
9522
KA 774180
KB 226137
KC 653826
KD 570967
KE 694305
KF 739915
KG 975408
KH 801702
KJ 146926
KK 465706
KL 612524
KM 910326
KA 473297
KB 473297
KC 473297
KD 473297
KE 473297
KF 473297
KH 473297
KJ 473297
KK 473297
KL 473297
KM 473297
Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:
Draw number: BR 89
Cost of ticket: Rs 400
First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Monsoon Bumper
Christmas New Year Bumper
Summer Bumper
Vishu Bumper
Thiruvonam Bumper
Pooja Bumper
MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore
Winners of Karunya KR-578 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR-578 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya KR-578 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
