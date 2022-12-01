CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live now

LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery Sambad KARUNYA PLUS KN-448 Result Out; Winners List Here

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check full list of lucky numbers for Karunya Plus KN-448 Lottery Result for Thursday, December 1 here

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 15:18 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Result 2022 LIVE Updates for Thursday, December 1: Karunya Plus KN-448 Results Today on Thursday; You Can Win Rs 10 Lakh

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the lucky numbers for Plus KN-448 lottery for Thursday, December 1 at 3 pm. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh.

Key Events
Dec 01, 2022 15:18 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for Consolation Prize Worth Rs 8,000

PA 270396

PB 270396

PC 270396

PD 270396

PE 270396

PF 270396

PG 270396

PH 270396

PJ 270396

PK 270396

PL 270396

PM 270396

Dec 01, 2022 15:15 IST

Lucky Numbers for 3rd prize worth Rs 1 lakh are...

PB 452627

PC 905907

PD 508399

PE 863629

PF 964579

PG 855374

PH 886258

PJ 986696

PK 230338

PL 814114

PM 678887

Dec 01, 2022 15:09 IST

Lucky Number For 2nd Prize of Rs 10 Lakh is PD 573123

Dec 01, 2022 15:09 IST

Lucky Number For 1st Prize of Rs 80 Lakh is PK 270396

Dec 01, 2022 15:08 IST

Next Bumper Draw On 19 January, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022: Draw number: BR 89 Cost of ticket: Rs 400 First Prize: Rs 16 Crore Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners) Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners) Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Dec 01, 2022 15:07 IST

Kerala Bumper Lotteries

Monsoon Bumper

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

Dec 01, 2022 15:06 IST

Kerala Weekly Lotteries

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

Dec 01, 2022 15:06 IST

Here’s How To Claim Prize Money

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-448 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Dec 01, 2022 15:06 IST

How To Check Kerala Karunya Plus KN-448 lottery results?

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya Plus KN-448 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya Plus KN-448 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Dec 01, 2022 15:06 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus Kn-448 Guessing Numbers

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 01.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

2375 2357 2735 2753

2537 2573 3275 3257

3725 3752 3527 3572

7235 7253 7325 7352

7523 7532 5237 5273

5327 5372 5723 5732

Dec 01, 2022 15:05 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus Kn-448 Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Dec 01, 2022 15:05 IST

Kerala Lottery Result For December 1

The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-448 today on Thursday, December 1 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

