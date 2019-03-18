LIVE Updates | Manohar Parrikar Laid to Rest at Miramar Beach, Thousands Join Funeral Procession

LIVE Updates: Manohar Parrikar, former defence minister and four-time Goa chief minister, was cremated with state honours at Panaji today, with thousands joining the cortege to bid him a fond farewell. The mortal remains of the 63-year-old senior BJP leader were kept in a flower-decked hearse which left the Kala Academy for the Miramar beach, where the last rites were performed.
Senior BJP leader and union minister Nitin Gadkari said the next Goa chief minister has been chosen, but the allies are not happy with the choice. The Congress, too, has staked to form government in the coastal state.
Mar 18, 2019 7:07 pm (IST)
Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar has said that many names are doing the rounds as speculation grows on who BJP picks as the next Goa CM.
Vinay Tendulkar, Goa BJP Chief on reports that Goa Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant to be next Goa CM: Aise mera bhi naam aa raha hai, sabka naam aa raha hai, aise to naam aate rahenge, abhi vidhayak baithenge aur decide karenge, aaj to pakka hojaega. pic.twitter.com/x8O1cOz89N
Pramod Sawant is the frontrunner to be the next Goa chief minister while Sudin Dhavalikar and Vijai Sardesai might be made deputy chief ministers.
Mar 18, 2019 6:01 pm (IST)
Mar 18, 2019 5:47 pm (IST)
Mar 18, 2019 5:39 pm (IST)
BJP president Amit Shah, chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states have reached at Miramar as last rites begin on late Goa chief minister Manohar Parikkar.
Mar 18, 2019 5:30 pm (IST)
Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari says that the party has decided Goa legislature wing leader but the issue is only regarding allies. Gadkari added that talks are on with alliance partners and he is in Goa till 6pm.
Mar 18, 2019 5:28 pm (IST)
Mar 18, 2019 5:14 pm (IST)
Mar 18, 2019 5:06 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted saying that he paid his tributes to his ‘friend’ Manohar Parrikar, chief minister of Goa, in Panaji on Monday, who died on Sunday evening. “He personified humility, simplicity and compassion. The good work he has done will be remembered for years to come,” Modi tweeted on Parrikar.
Mar 18, 2019 5:02 pm (IST)
Mar 18, 2019 4:46 pm (IST)
The final journey of late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar has started towards Miramar beach. Thousands walk behind the coffin carrying the mortal remains of the departed leader. Parrikar would be accorded a state funeral with full military honours this evening, according to the home ministry. The central government has announced a day's national mourning today, during which all schools and colleges in Goa were shut.
Mar 18, 2019 4:41 pm (IST)
BJP president Amit Shah has arrived in Goa to be part of late leader Manohar Parrikar's final journey. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also landed in Goa and paid last respects to Parrikar.
Mar 18, 2019 4:08 pm (IST)
An artist from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district pays tributes to late Manohar Parrikar by drawing a charcoal portrait of him. Parikkar died on Sunday evening after battling pancreatic cancer for two years.
Haryana Declares 1-day State Mourning for Parrikar's Demise | The Haryana government declared a one-day state mourning on Monday as a mark of respect to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who died of pancreatic cancer on Sunday. "The State government has decided to observe a one-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary. The national flag will fly at half-mast on March 18," an order issued by Haryana Chief Secretary's office said.
Mar 18, 2019 2:39 pm (IST)
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari pays homage to former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who passed away battling pancreatic ailment on Saundy, in Panaji.
Mar 18, 2019 2:37 pm (IST)
Mar 18, 2019 2:36 pm (IST)
Mar 18, 2019 2:13 pm (IST)
An interesting fact about the late Goa chief minister, Manohar Parrikar.
Mar 18, 2019 1:58 pm (IST)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party leaders observe two-minute silence at party's public rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, to pay last respects to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
Mar 18, 2019 1:53 pm (IST)
Parrikar's Fans Line up Streets, Party Office to Pay Tributes | The affection and popularity he enjoyed from ordinary Goans was on display as hundreds of common folks, and his party workers lined up to pay tributes to Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who died Sunday after prolonged illness. Parrikar, 63, will be accorded state funeral with full military honours at Miramar on Monday, an official said. People gathered at the BJP office in Panaji to pay last respects to the late leader.
Mar 18, 2019 1:46 pm (IST)
Leader of Opposition in Goa, Chandrakant Kavlekar said, "We met the Governor and staked claim to form government as we are the single largest party in the state. We have 14 MLAs and we should be given the chance to form the government. We have told that we will prove majority."
Mar 18, 2019 1:37 pm (IST)
Congress delegation meets Governor of Goa, Mridula Sinha in Panaji
Parrikar and Gokhale shared a relationship which went beyond the personal and professional domain. For Gokhale, Parrikar was not only his defence minister.
Mar 18, 2019 1:21 pm (IST)
Dhavalikar said, "The MGP would hold its executive committee meeting later in the day to decide whether to continue its support to the BJP-led government or not." Responding to a question, he said there was no discussion with Gadkari on the chief ministerial candidate. The MGP leader also said he was not in the race for the top post.
Mar 18, 2019 1:17 pm (IST)
MGP's Support to Goa Govt Uncertain | The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), an ally of the ruling BJP in Goa, on Monday said its executive committee would take a call on whether to continue support to the state government. MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar met Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari in Panaji to discuss the political situation in the state following the death of chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
BJP president Amit Shah will meet alliance partners in the Goa government shortly to decide the next coastal state's chief minister amid stalemate over the issue, a party leader said. "Shah will meet alliance partners - the GFP, MGP and independents - and try to convince them to arrive at a consensus on the candidate for the chief ministerial post," the BJP functionary said.
BJP president Amit Shah, some Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states attended the funeral at Miramar. The affection and popularity Parrikar enjoyed among ordinary Goans was on display as hundreds of common folks, and his party workers lined up to pay tributes to the chief minister, who died on Sunday after prolonged illness. Parrikar is being accorded a state funeral with full military honours at Miramar, an official said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Parrikar the Kala Academy and met his family members and offered his condolences to them. Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman also met Parrikar's family members.