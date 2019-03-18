LIVE Updates | Manohar Parrikar Laid to Rest at Miramar Beach, Thousands Join Funeral Procession

Manohar Parrikar's last rites are being performed at Miramar beach in Panaji.



BJP president Amit Shah will meet alliance partners in the Goa government shortly to decide the next coastal state's chief minister amid stalemate over the issue, a party leader said. "Shah will meet alliance partners - the GFP, MGP and independents - and try to convince them to arrive at a consensus on the candidate for the chief ministerial post," the BJP functionary said.



BJP president Amit Shah, some Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states attended the funeral at Miramar. The affection and popularity Parrikar enjoyed among ordinary Goans was on display as hundreds of common folks, and his party workers lined up to pay tributes to the chief minister, who died on Sunday after prolonged illness. Parrikar is being accorded a state funeral with full military honours at Miramar, an official said.



Earlier, a pall of gloom descended on the BJP office and hundreds of Parrikar supporters turned emotional when his mortal remains, wrapped in the tricolour, were brought there. As the vehicle carrying his body travelled 5 km from his private residence in Dona Paula to Panaji in the morning, people tried to catch a glimpse of the leader, who rose from the small coastal state to become the country's defence minister.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Parrikar the Kala Academy and met his family members and offered his condolences to them. Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman also met Parrikar's family members.