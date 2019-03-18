LIVE Updates | Manohar Parrikar Laid to Rest at Miramar Beach, Amit Shah Says Announcement of Next CM Soon

Event Highlights
- BJP Chief Amit Shah Meets Goa MLAs
- Parrikar Cremated With Full State Honours
- Next Goa CM Decided: Nitin Gadkari
- Parrikar Personified Humility, Simplicity: PM
- Amit Shah Arrives in Goa's Dabolim Airport
- Sitharaman Pays Last Respect to Parrikar
- PM Modi Arrives to Pay Last Repect
- Rahul Observes 2-min Silence in K'taka Rally
Senior BJP leader and union minister Nitin Gadkari said the next Goa chief minister has been chosen, but the allies are not happy with the choice. The Congress, too, has staked to form government in the coastal state.
Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar has said that many names are doing the rounds as speculation grows on who BJP picks as the next Goa CM.
Vinay Tendulkar, Goa BJP Chief on reports that Goa Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant to be next Goa CM: Aise mera bhi naam aa raha hai, sabka naam aa raha hai, aise to naam aate rahenge, abhi vidhayak baithenge aur decide karenge, aaj to pakka hojaega. pic.twitter.com/x8O1cOz89N— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019
BJP chief Amit Shah has arrived in a Goa hotel to have a meeting with Goa legislators as Pramod Sawant is the frontrunner for the chief minister’s post.
BJP President Amit Shah,Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP Goa MLAs including Pramod Sawant arrive at a Hotel in Panaji for a meeting pic.twitter.com/Wu1DSmE2c2— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019
As the vehicle carrying late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar’s body travelled 5 km from his private residence in Dona Paula to Panaji in the morning, people tried to catch a glimpse of the leader, who rose from the small coastal state to become the country's defence minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Parrikar at the Kala Academy and met his family members and offered his condolences to them. Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman also met Parrikar's family members.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted saying that he paid his tributes to his ‘friend’ Manohar Parrikar, chief minister of Goa, in Panaji on Monday, who died on Sunday evening. “He personified humility, simplicity and compassion. The good work he has done will be remembered for years to come,” Modi tweeted on Parrikar.
The final journey of late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar has started towards Miramar beach. Thousands walk behind the coffin carrying the mortal remains of the departed leader. Parrikar would be accorded a state funeral with full military honours this evening, according to the home ministry. The central government has announced a day's national mourning today, during which all schools and colleges in Goa were shut.
An artist from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district pays tributes to late Manohar Parrikar by drawing a charcoal portrait of him. Parikkar died on Sunday evening after battling pancreatic cancer for two years.
An artist from Amroha, Mohammad Zuhaib, pays his last respects to late Goa Chief Minister #ManoharParrikar by making a charcoal portrait. pic.twitter.com/QsZUuB8wYZ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 18, 2019
Tejaswini said that now her only regret is that she could not thank Parrikar enough for his financial help which made a big contribution in her life and shooting career.
Union Minister Smriti Irani gets emotional as she visits Manohar Parrikar's family at Kala Academy, where the late Goa chief minister's mortal remains lie.
Panaji: Union Minister Smriti Irani gets emotional as she pays last respects to Goa CM #ManoharParrikar. pic.twitter.com/NOOucOU8iO— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019
Haryana Declares 1-day State Mourning for Parrikar's Demise | The Haryana government declared a one-day state mourning on Monday as a mark of respect to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who died of pancreatic cancer on Sunday. "The State government has decided to observe a one-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary. The national flag will fly at half-mast on March 18," an order issued by Haryana Chief Secretary's office said.
Parrikar's Fans Line up Streets, Party Office to Pay Tributes | The affection and popularity he enjoyed from ordinary Goans was on display as hundreds of common folks, and his party workers lined up to pay tributes to Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who died Sunday after prolonged illness. Parrikar, 63, will be accorded state funeral with full military honours at Miramar on Monday, an official said. People gathered at the BJP office in Panaji to pay last respects to the late leader.
Parrikar and Gokhale shared a relationship which went beyond the personal and professional domain. For Gokhale, Parrikar was not only his defence minister.
Dhavalikar said, "The MGP would hold its executive committee meeting later in the day to decide whether to continue its support to the BJP-led government or not." Responding to a question, he said there was no discussion with Gadkari on the chief ministerial candidate. The MGP leader also said he was not in the race for the top post.
Manohar Parrikar's last rites are being performed at Miramar beach in Panaji.
BJP president Amit Shah will meet alliance partners in the Goa government shortly to decide the next coastal state's chief minister amid stalemate over the issue, a party leader said. "Shah will meet alliance partners - the GFP, MGP and independents - and try to convince them to arrive at a consensus on the candidate for the chief ministerial post," the BJP functionary said.
BJP president Amit Shah, some Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states attended the funeral at Miramar. The affection and popularity Parrikar enjoyed among ordinary Goans was on display as hundreds of common folks, and his party workers lined up to pay tributes to the chief minister, who died on Sunday after prolonged illness. Parrikar is being accorded a state funeral with full military honours at Miramar, an official said.
Earlier, a pall of gloom descended on the BJP office and hundreds of Parrikar supporters turned emotional when his mortal remains, wrapped in the tricolour, were brought there. As the vehicle carrying his body travelled 5 km from his private residence in Dona Paula to Panaji in the morning, people tried to catch a glimpse of the leader, who rose from the small coastal state to become the country's defence minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Parrikar the Kala Academy and met his family members and offered his condolences to them. Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman also met Parrikar's family members.
