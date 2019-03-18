LIVE Updates | Manohar Parrikar's Final Journey Today, Funeral Procession to Begin at 4pm

Read More

LIVE Updates: Manohar Parrikar, four-time Goa chief minister and former defence minister, passed away on Sunday evening after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. The Centre announced a national mourning on Monday, declaring that the National Flag will fly at half-mast across the country. The senior BJP leader will also be accorded a state funeral. Goa had also announced a seven-day mourning after the chief minister's death. All schools and educational institutions in the state will be shut today and all examinations have been postponed.According to the Goa CMO, Parrikar's body will be kept at the Panjim BJP head office from 9.30 am to 10.30 am after which his body will be taken to Kala Academy in Panaji for public to pay their final respects to the chief minister. His body will be kept for public viewing until 4 pm after which the funeral procession to Miramar area in the capital will be held. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be in Goa for the funeral.