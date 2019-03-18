LIVE Updates | Manohar Parrikar's Final Journey Today, Funeral Procession to Begin at 4pm

LIVE Updates: Manohar Parrikar, four-time Goa chief minister and former defence minister, passed away on Sunday evening after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. The Centre announced a national mourning on Monday, declaring that the National Flag will fly at half-mast across the country. The senior BJP leader will also be accorded a state funeral. Goa had also announced a seven-day mourning after the chief minister's death. All schools and educational institutions in the state will be shut today and all examinations have been postponed.
According to the Goa CMO, Parrikar's body will be kept at the Panjim BJP head office from 9.30 am to 10.30 am after which his body will be taken to Kala Academy in Panaji for public to pay their final respects to the chief minister. His body will be kept for public viewing until 4 pm after which the funeral procession to Miramar area in the capital will be held. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be in Goa for the funeral.
From working as an RSS karsevak in Ayodhya during the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December '92 to establishing his party's writ in Goa with the help of local Catholics, Manohar Parrikar could boldly balance his ideology with Realpolitik like no one else.
Mar 18, 2019 9:22 am (IST)
The archbishop said the church was grateful to him for helping organise the last two Expositions of the Sacred Relics of St Francis Xavier in Old Goa and for creating a lasting infrastructure there. Ferrao said Parrikar's passing away is a great loss to the people of Goa. "As the chief minister of Goa, he showed great acumen in the political administration of the state and was always considerate towards the developmental needs of the people of this land," he added.
Mar 18, 2019 9:21 am (IST)
Goa Archbishop Condoles Manohar Parrikar's Demise | The Goa Church has condoled the demise of Manohar Parrikar, claiming that the chief minister sometimes sought its opinion before taking "far-reaching decisions for the benefit of the state". "We acknowledge gratefully the respect and consideration he had for the church authorities in this state," Archbishop of Goa and Daman Fr Filipe Neri Ferrao said in a condolence message on Sunday.
Mar 18, 2019 9:08 am (IST)
Goa HC to Remain Shut | Following the demise of Chief Minister and former Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, High Court of Bombay at Goa and District Courts in the state shall remain closed on Monday to observe a day of mourning.
Mar 18, 2019 8:59 am (IST)
A visual from outside the residence of Manohar Parrikar in Panaji, Goa:
Parrikar, 63, died at his private residence in Goa. He was suffering from pancreatic cancer since February 2018.
Mar 18, 2019 8:47 am (IST)
Tussle for CM | Michael Lobo, BJP leader and Deputy Speaker, has expressed his desire to be the Chief Minister of Goa. Lobo is the incumbent MLA from Calangute constituency. The other names doing rounds are BJP's Shripad Naik and Sudin Dhavalikar of the MGP.
Mar 18, 2019 8:44 am (IST)
In 2014, as rumours of him becoming defence minister spread like wildfire, Manohar Parrikar said he would not be comfortable with shifting to central leadership. “I have too much affection towards Goa,” he was quoted as saying. Cut to 2019, Parrikar, who had been extremely unwell for the longest time, passed away on March 17 as chief minister of Goa, his hometown.
Mar 18, 2019 8:33 am (IST)
Congress Stakes Claim | Meanwhile, the Congress on Sunday evening wrote a fresh letter to state Governor Mridula Sinha, staking claim to form the government. Stating that it is the single largest party in the state, the Congress said it should be invited by the governor to form the government. The Congress is currently the single largest party in the state with 14 MLAs, while the BJP has 12 in the 40-member Goa assembly. The Goa Forward Party, MGP and Independents have three MLAs each, while the NCP has one legislator.
Mar 18, 2019 8:32 am (IST)
BJP MLA Michael Lobo asserted that the next chief minister has to be from the BJP. "The next CM will have to be amongst BJP MLAs," he said. MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar, however, said nothing was finalised and a decision on leadership would be taken only after meeting Gadkari. The strength of the House has been reduced to 36 due to the demise of BJP MLA Francis D'Souza earlier this year, and Parrikar on Sunday, and the resignations of two Congress MLAs Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte last year.
Mar 18, 2019 8:19 am (IST)
Dicey Alliance Support | After a meeting that was attended by leaders of his party, the MGP and Independents, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai said on Sunday evening, "No one can be taken for granted. But we all want this government to survive. No one can afford the dissolution of the assembly or keeping the House in suspended animation." Sardesai said the alliance partners will take a stand only after the BJP legislative party decides its leader.
Mar 18, 2019 8:17 am (IST)
Manohar Parrikar, who was the then Union defence minister, had taken over the reigns of the state after the BJP failed to get a majority in the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly election.
Mar 18, 2019 8:15 am (IST)
On Sunday, a senior BJP functionary said that the new chief minister of Goa will be sworn in by Monday morning. However, the alliance partners were cryptic with their comment. When asked if they would continue to support the BJP, the alliance partners said, "no one should not be taken for granted" as their support was to Parrikar when the government was formed in 2017.
Kulkarni recalled Parrikar as an organised, popular leader since their college days at IIT Bombay and then at BJP. Both remained loyal to their ideologies but never allowed their beliefs to hamper the relationship they shared.
Mar 18, 2019 7:56 am (IST)
Bollywood Joins in Mourning | Political party leaders across spectrum remembered the IITian-turned RSS pracharak-turned-politician as the epitome of integrity. Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa’s favourite sons, said Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Twitter. Although, not just political leaders cutting across various parties, several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh and Madhur Bhandakar, expressed grief over the demise of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
Mar 18, 2019 7:50 am (IST)
Mar 18, 2019 7:47 am (IST)
Mar 18, 2019 7:43 am (IST)
Frontrunners for Goa CM's Post | BJP MLA Lobo said Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar wanted to be the chief minister due to which the discussions came to a halt. He said a solution to the crisis is expected to be found later in the day. Lobo said BJP MLAs have suggested the names of Vishwajit Rane and Pramod Sawant for the post.
Mar 18, 2019 7:39 am (IST)
Goa Forward Party Chief Vijai Sardesai with party MLAs Vinod Palyekar & Jayesh Salgaonkar along with two independent MLAs Rohan Khaunte and Govind Gaude arrives for a meeting with senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari early on Monday morning.
Mar 18, 2019 7:32 am (IST)
Decision on Next CM Shortly | The BJP-led alliance in Goa will decide on the next Chief Minister of Goa shortly. Besides, the death of the former defence minister, who represented the Panaji assembly seat, will also necessitate a fourth bypoll in Goa, where by-elections are scheduled for the Shiroda, Mandrem and Mapusa assembly constituencies on April 23. These will held in the state along with the Lok Sabha polls.
Mar 18, 2019 7:27 am (IST)
No Consensus on Next CM Yet | With the demise of chief minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday, the BJP core committee meeting was held on Sunday night to find his replacement. However, the BJP-led alliance in Goa failed to reach a consensus over the next chief minister in a late night meeting. The Congress, which is currently the single-largest party in Goa with 14 MLAs, is also holding a legislative meeting. According to reports, party leaders are likely to visit Raj Bhawan tonight to stake claim to form the government.
Goa CM Manohar Parrikar was known for his simplicity and man-next-door image, traits admired by fellow politicians as well as journalists.
Mar 18, 2019 7:22 am (IST)
Nation Mourns Parrikar's Demise | Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Manohar Parrikar, hailing hims as an "unparalleled leader." The Centre also announced national mourning on Monday. Several top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will be in Goa on Monday to attend Manohar Parrikar's last rites.
Mar 18, 2019 7:18 am (IST)
The health of Manohar Parrikar, a technocrat-turned-politician and BJP stalwart, took a turn for the worse in the past two days after his medical condition fluctuated for over a year. The four-term chief minister was flown to the US for treatment in March last year. Sources said Parrikar was put on life support system late Saturday night. A widower, Parrikar is survived by his two sons and their families.
Mar 18, 2019 7:17 am (IST)
Parrikar’s death has also left a vacuum in Goa, with the BJP struggling to find a successor to fill the shoes of the tall leader. The BJP-led alliance in Goa did not reach a consensus over the next chief minister on Monday. Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, who arrived here in the early hours of the day, could not secure a consensus between the saffron party and its alliance partners in the state, party MLA Michael Lobo said.
While Gadkari was not available for comments, BJP MLA Lobo said Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar wanted to be the chief minister due to which the discussions came to a halt. "Sudin Dhavalikar wants himself to be the CM, while the BJP wants that the leader of the alliance should be from their camp. We could not reach to any decision," Lobo told reporters outside a hotel after a night-long meeting. He said a solution to the crisis is expected to be found later in the day. Lobo said BJP MLAs have suggested the names of Vishwajit Rane and Pramod Sawant for the post.