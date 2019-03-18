LIVE Updates | Manohar Parrikar's Mortal Remains at Kala Academy, Thousands Gather for Final Farewell

LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
News18.com | March 18, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
Event Highlights

LIVE Updates: Manohar Parrikar, four-time Goa chief minister and former defence minister, passed away on Sunday evening after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. The Centre announced a national mourning on Monday, declaring that the National Flag will fly at half-mast across the country. The senior BJP leader will also be accorded a state funeral. Goa had also announced a seven-day mourning after the chief minister's death. All schools and educational institutions in the state will be shut today and all examinations have been postponed.

Parrikar's body was brought to the BJP head office in Panjim for people to pay their respects after which it will be taken to Kala Academy. His body will be kept for public viewing until 4pm after which the funeral procession to Miramar area in the capital will be held. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach Goa for the last rites.
Mar 18, 2019 12:22 pm (IST)

Union Cabinet Condoles Parrikar's Demise, Terms Him 'CM of Commoners' | The Union Cabinet on Monday condoled the demise of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, saying he will be remembered for his simplicity and as an exceptional administrator. After observing a two-minute silence, the Cabinet also passed a resolution which said, in his death the country has lost an able administrator who was affectionately called the "chief minister of commoners."

Mar 18, 2019 12:19 pm (IST)

Manohar Parrikar’s mortal remains have reached the Kala Academy in Panaji. The mortal remains will lie in state for public homage there till around 4.00 pm.

Mar 18, 2019 12:17 pm (IST)

TN Governor on Manohar Parrikar | Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday condoled the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, and described him as "a gentleman to the core, an able administrator and an intellectual." Purohit expressed shock and grief over the former Defence Minister's demise. "A gentleman to the core, an able administrator and an intellectual in his own right, Shri Manohar Parrikarji combined in himself the qualities of simplicity, sagacity and magnanimity," Purohit said in his message.

Mar 18, 2019 12:13 pm (IST)

Gadkari Holds Goa CM Talks with BJP, MGP Leaders | Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Monday held talks with party leaders and alliance partner Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to select a new Goa chief minister following the death of Manohar Parrikar. Gadkari arrived in the coastal state past midnight and resumed the talks with leaders of the BJP and MGP at a hotel near Panaji in the morning. BJP MLA Vishwajit Rane, MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar, who are aspirants for the chief minister's post, attended the meeting. A third contender, Pramod Sawant, who is currently the speaker, was not present. Leaders of the GFP were not called for the meeting.

Mar 18, 2019 12:10 pm (IST)

PM Modi Leaves for Goa to Pay Tribute to Parrikar | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Goa to pay tribute to chief minister Manohar Parrikar. Modi left for Goa soon after the Union Cabinet meeting, which was convened to condole the demise of Parrikar. The Goa chief minister's body has been kept at the BJP office in Panaji for the party leaders and workers to pay their last respects.

Mar 18, 2019 11:55 am (IST)

As the Bharatiya Janata Party continues to hunt for the next Chief Minister of Goa, BJP MLA Glenn Ticlo in Panaji said, "Definitely, one among the 12 of us (BJP MLAs) should lead the state, it is but obvious."

Mar 18, 2019 11:52 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Suspended Assembly May be Way Out as BJP's Hunt for Next Goa CM Hits Ally Roadblock

Sources say both MGP and GFP are of the opinion that suspended assembly can be an alternative in case of this deadlock.

Mar 18, 2019 11:24 am (IST)

PM Modi Will Leave for Goa Shortly | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for Goa shortly. He will offer his last respects to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who passed away on Sunday at 6:40 pm. The Prime Minister called the former Defence Minister "an unparalleled leader" and an "exceptional administrator" in his condolence message. 

Mar 18, 2019 11:13 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Manohar Parrikar: The IITian Who Engineered BJP's Rise in Goa

From an RSS pracharak to a Union Minister, the technocrat-turned politician was known for his administrative acumen and clean image, which left an indelible mark on the politics of the tiny state.

Mar 18, 2019 11:12 am (IST)

Catching a Final Glimpse | A pall of gloom descended on the BJP office and hundreds of Parrikar supporters turned emotional when his mortal remains, wrapped in the tricolour, was brought there. The area around the BJP office in the heart of the capital city was packed with people who arrived there to pay tributes to Parrikar before his final journey.

Mar 18, 2019 10:59 am (IST)

'Parrikar's Funeral Paramount over Coalition Talks' | Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's final rites were more important than a government formation, the coastal state's BJP unit said on Monday, even as ongoing negotiations between allies and BJP leaders, including Nitin Gadkari and the party's National Secretary B.L. Santosh, have appeared to hit a roadblock.

Mar 18, 2019 10:55 am (IST)

IIT-Bombay Still in 'Shock' | The institute in its condolence message said Parrikar's demise came as a shock to them. "He was the institute's distinguished alumnus and keenly involved with many initiatives at IIT Bombay. He was also deeply involved with the launch of IIT Goa," it said. On the Alumni Day in 2014, IIT-B felicitated Parrikar, who graduated in metallurgical engineering from the institute in 1978, in recognition of his contribution to the development
of the country

Mar 18, 2019 10:54 am (IST)

An alumnus of the famed institute, IIT-Bombay, he also asked students to join politics and the Army, said a former IIT-B student who was present at the convocation ceremony. "Why can't IIT graduates, who have had the best engineering education in the country, take up academics and run some of these colleges, and transform their quality?" Parrikar had then said.

Mar 18, 2019 10:51 am (IST)

IIT-Bombay to Hold Condolence Meet for Alumnus Parrikar | The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) will hold a condolence meet on Monday evening to pay tributes to their alumnus, Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who died after a long illness. The meeting will be held at 5 pm at the institute's P C Saxena auditorium.  In 2017, he addressed the 55th convocation of the Mumbai-based institute where he told the graduates to take up jobs in social and development sectors.

Mar 18, 2019 10:45 am (IST)

Mortal remains of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar brought to BJP office in Panaji. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has arrived to pay his last respects.

Mar 18, 2019 10:41 am (IST)

Manohar Parrikar's mortal remains would be brought to the BJP office shortly where they will be kept for an hour before being taking to the Kala Academy to allow people to pay their last respects before his final journey. The central government has announced national mourning on Monday, officials earlier said. The national flag will fly at half-mast across the country. 

Mar 18, 2019 10:40 am (IST)

Manohar Parrikar's Final Rites at 5pm | The final rites of Mnaohar Parrikar will be performed at 5 pm on Monday at the Miramar beach here, next to the memorial of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, who was also cremated there, a state BJP spokesperson said. After Parrikar's demise on Sunday evening, the body was kept at his residence for the night.

Mar 18, 2019 10:31 am (IST)

A visual from BJP office in Panaji where the mortal remains of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar will be brought.

Mar 18, 2019 10:27 am (IST)
Goa Board Exam 2019: GBSHSE Postpones Class 12 Examination Scheduled on March 18. Details Here

The Goa board had scheduled examination for Banking/ Logic/ Computer Science/ Co-operation/ Co-operation (CWSN) on March 18.

Mar 18, 2019 9:56 am (IST)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's mortal remains are being taken to BJP office in Panaji.

Mar 18, 2019 9:52 am (IST)

State Funeral, Full Military Honours for Manhoar Parrikar | Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who died after a long illness, would be accorded state funeral with full military honours on Monday, according to the home ministry. MHA Joint Secretary S K Shahi, in an order issued on Sunday, said the Ministry of Defence is requested to make arrangements for state funeral with full military honours. "It has been decided by the government that state funeral will be accorded to the departed dignitary," Shahi has said in the circular.

Mar 18, 2019 9:40 am (IST)

People pour in at his residence in large numbers for a last glimpse of Chief Minister of Goa, Manohar Parrikar:

Mar 18, 2019 9:24 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Remembering Manohar Parrikar: The Reluctant Politician Who Was the Bridge Between RSS and the Church

From working as an RSS karsevak in Ayodhya during the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December '92 to establishing his party's writ in Goa with the help of local Catholics, Manohar Parrikar could boldly balance his ideology with Realpolitik like no one else.

Mar 18, 2019 9:22 am (IST)

The archbishop said the church was grateful to him for helping organise the last two Expositions of the Sacred Relics of St Francis Xavier in Old Goa and for creating a lasting infrastructure there. Ferrao said Parrikar's passing away is a great loss to the people of Goa. "As the chief minister of Goa, he showed great acumen in the political administration of the state and was always considerate towards the developmental needs of the people of this land," he added. 

Mar 18, 2019 9:21 am (IST)

Goa Archbishop Condoles Manohar Parrikar's Demise | The Goa Church has condoled the demise of Manohar Parrikar,  claiming that the chief minister sometimes sought its opinion before taking "far-reaching decisions for the benefit of the state". "We acknowledge gratefully the respect and consideration he had for the church authorities in this state," Archbishop of Goa and Daman Fr Filipe Neri Ferrao said in a condolence message on Sunday.

Mar 18, 2019 9:08 am (IST)

Goa HC to Remain Shut | Following the demise of Chief Minister and former Union Defence Minister  Manohar Parrikar, High Court of Bombay at Goa and District Courts in the state shall remain closed on Monday to observe a day of mourning.

Mar 18, 2019 8:59 am (IST)

A visual from outside the residence of Manohar Parrikar in Panaji, Goa:

Mar 18, 2019 8:57 am (IST)
'Man of Few Words', 'One of the Tallest Leaders': Bollywood Remembers Manohar Parrikar

Parrikar, 63, died at his private residence in Goa. He was suffering from pancreatic cancer since February 2018.

Mar 18, 2019 8:47 am (IST)

Tussle for CM | Michael Lobo, BJP leader and Deputy Speaker, has expressed his desire to be the Chief Minister of Goa. Lobo is the incumbent MLA from Calangute constituency. The other names doing rounds are BJP's Shripad Naik and Sudin Dhavalikar of the MGP.

Mar 18, 2019 8:44 am (IST)

In 2014, as rumours of him becoming defence minister spread like wildfire, Manohar Parrikar said he would not be comfortable with shifting to central leadership. “I have too much affection towards Goa,” he was quoted as saying. Cut to 2019, Parrikar, who had been extremely unwell for the longest time, passed away on March 17 as chief minister of Goa, his hometown. 

LIVE Updates | Manohar Parrikar's Mortal Remains at Kala Academy, Thousands Gather for Final Farewell

Parrikar’s death has also left a vacuum in Goa, with the BJP struggling to find a successor to fill the shoes of the tall leader. The BJP-led alliance in Goa did not reach a consensus over the next chief minister on Monday. Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, who arrived here in the early hours of the day, could not secure a consensus between the saffron party and its alliance partners in the state, party MLA Michael Lobo said.

While Gadkari was not available for comments, BJP MLA Lobo said Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar wanted to be the chief minister due to which the discussions came to a halt. "Sudin Dhavalikar wants himself to be the CM, while the BJP wants that the leader of the alliance should be from their camp. We could not reach to any decision," Lobo told reporters outside a hotel after a night-long meeting. He said a solution to the crisis is expected to be found later in the day. Lobo said BJP MLAs have suggested the names of Vishwajit Rane and Pramod Sawant for the post.
