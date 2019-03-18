LIVE Updates | Manohar Parrikar's Mortal Remains at Kala Academy, Thousands Gather for Final Farewell



Parrikar’s death has also left a vacuum in Goa, with the BJP struggling to find a successor to fill the shoes of the tall leader. The BJP-led alliance in Goa did not reach a consensus over the next chief minister on Monday. Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, who arrived here in the early hours of the day, could not secure a consensus between the saffron party and its alliance partners in the state, party MLA Michael Lobo said.



While Gadkari was not available for comments, BJP MLA Lobo said Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar wanted to be the chief minister due to which the discussions came to a halt. "Sudin Dhavalikar wants himself to be the CM, while the BJP wants that the leader of the alliance should be from their camp. We could not reach to any decision," Lobo told reporters outside a hotel after a night-long meeting. He said a solution to the crisis is expected to be found later in the day. Lobo said BJP MLAs have suggested the names of Vishwajit Rane and Pramod Sawant for the post.