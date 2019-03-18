LIVE Updates | Manohar Parrikar's Mortal Remains at Kala Academy, Thousands Gather for Final Farewell

Union Cabinet Condoles Parrikar's Demise, Terms Him 'CM of Commoners' | The Union Cabinet on Monday condoled the demise of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, saying he will be remembered for his simplicity and as an exceptional administrator. After observing a two-minute silence, the Cabinet also passed a resolution which said, in his death the country has lost an able administrator who was affectionately called the "chief minister of commoners."
Event Highlights
- Mortal Remains Reach Kala Academy
- PM Modi Leaves for Goa
- Funeral Paramount Over CM Talks: BJP
- Condolence Meet for Parrikar at IIT Bombay
- Mortal Remains Brought to BJP Office
- Parrikar's Final Rites at 5pm
- Mortal Remains Being Taken to BJP Office
- State Funeral With Full Military Honour
- Goa Archbishop Condoles CM's Demise
- Michael Lobo Wishes to be CM
Parrikar's body was brought to the BJP head office in Panjim for people to pay their respects after which it will be taken to Kala Academy. His body will be kept for public viewing until 4pm after which the funeral procession to Miramar area in the capital will be held. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach Goa for the last rites.
TN Governor on Manohar Parrikar | Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday condoled the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, and described him as "a gentleman to the core, an able administrator and an intellectual." Purohit expressed shock and grief over the former Defence Minister's demise. "A gentleman to the core, an able administrator and an intellectual in his own right, Shri Manohar Parrikarji combined in himself the qualities of simplicity, sagacity and magnanimity," Purohit said in his message.
Gadkari Holds Goa CM Talks with BJP, MGP Leaders | Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Monday held talks with party leaders and alliance partner Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to select a new Goa chief minister following the death of Manohar Parrikar. Gadkari arrived in the coastal state past midnight and resumed the talks with leaders of the BJP and MGP at a hotel near Panaji in the morning. BJP MLA Vishwajit Rane, MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar, who are aspirants for the chief minister's post, attended the meeting. A third contender, Pramod Sawant, who is currently the speaker, was not present. Leaders of the GFP were not called for the meeting.
PM Modi Leaves for Goa to Pay Tribute to Parrikar | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Goa to pay tribute to chief minister Manohar Parrikar. Modi left for Goa soon after the Union Cabinet meeting, which was convened to condole the demise of Parrikar. The Goa chief minister's body has been kept at the BJP office in Panaji for the party leaders and workers to pay their last respects.
Sources say both MGP and GFP are of the opinion that suspended assembly can be an alternative in case of this deadlock.
PM Modi Will Leave for Goa Shortly | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for Goa shortly. He will offer his last respects to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who passed away on Sunday at 6:40 pm. The Prime Minister called the former Defence Minister "an unparalleled leader" and an "exceptional administrator" in his condolence message.
From an RSS pracharak to a Union Minister, the technocrat-turned politician was known for his administrative acumen and clean image, which left an indelible mark on the politics of the tiny state.
Catching a Final Glimpse | A pall of gloom descended on the BJP office and hundreds of Parrikar supporters turned emotional when his mortal remains, wrapped in the tricolour, was brought there. The area around the BJP office in the heart of the capital city was packed with people who arrived there to pay tributes to Parrikar before his final journey.
'Parrikar's Funeral Paramount over Coalition Talks' | Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's final rites were more important than a government formation, the coastal state's BJP unit said on Monday, even as ongoing negotiations between allies and BJP leaders, including Nitin Gadkari and the party's National Secretary B.L. Santosh, have appeared to hit a roadblock.
IIT-Bombay Still in 'Shock' | The institute in its condolence message said Parrikar's demise came as a shock to them. "He was the institute's distinguished alumnus and keenly involved with many initiatives at IIT Bombay. He was also deeply involved with the launch of IIT Goa," it said. On the Alumni Day in 2014, IIT-B felicitated Parrikar, who graduated in metallurgical engineering from the institute in 1978, in recognition of his contribution to the development
of the country
An alumnus of the famed institute, IIT-Bombay, he also asked students to join politics and the Army, said a former IIT-B student who was present at the convocation ceremony. "Why can't IIT graduates, who have had the best engineering education in the country, take up academics and run some of these colleges, and transform their quality?" Parrikar had then said.
IIT-Bombay to Hold Condolence Meet for Alumnus Parrikar | The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) will hold a condolence meet on Monday evening to pay tributes to their alumnus, Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who died after a long illness. The meeting will be held at 5 pm at the institute's P C Saxena auditorium. In 2017, he addressed the 55th convocation of the Mumbai-based institute where he told the graduates to take up jobs in social and development sectors.
Manohar Parrikar's mortal remains would be brought to the BJP office shortly where they will be kept for an hour before being taking to the Kala Academy to allow people to pay their last respects before his final journey. The central government has announced national mourning on Monday, officials earlier said. The national flag will fly at half-mast across the country.
Manohar Parrikar's Final Rites at 5pm | The final rites of Mnaohar Parrikar will be performed at 5 pm on Monday at the Miramar beach here, next to the memorial of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, who was also cremated there, a state BJP spokesperson said. After Parrikar's demise on Sunday evening, the body was kept at his residence for the night.
The Goa board had scheduled examination for Banking/ Logic/ Computer Science/ Co-operation/ Co-operation (CWSN) on March 18.
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's mortal remains are being taken to BJP office in Panaji.
State Funeral, Full Military Honours for Manhoar Parrikar | Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who died after a long illness, would be accorded state funeral with full military honours on Monday, according to the home ministry. MHA Joint Secretary S K Shahi, in an order issued on Sunday, said the Ministry of Defence is requested to make arrangements for state funeral with full military honours. "It has been decided by the government that state funeral will be accorded to the departed dignitary," Shahi has said in the circular.
From working as an RSS karsevak in Ayodhya during the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December '92 to establishing his party's writ in Goa with the help of local Catholics, Manohar Parrikar could boldly balance his ideology with Realpolitik like no one else.
The archbishop said the church was grateful to him for helping organise the last two Expositions of the Sacred Relics of St Francis Xavier in Old Goa and for creating a lasting infrastructure there. Ferrao said Parrikar's passing away is a great loss to the people of Goa. "As the chief minister of Goa, he showed great acumen in the political administration of the state and was always considerate towards the developmental needs of the people of this land," he added.
Goa Archbishop Condoles Manohar Parrikar's Demise | The Goa Church has condoled the demise of Manohar Parrikar, claiming that the chief minister sometimes sought its opinion before taking "far-reaching decisions for the benefit of the state". "We acknowledge gratefully the respect and consideration he had for the church authorities in this state," Archbishop of Goa and Daman Fr Filipe Neri Ferrao said in a condolence message on Sunday.
Parrikar, 63, died at his private residence in Goa. He was suffering from pancreatic cancer since February 2018.
In 2014, as rumours of him becoming defence minister spread like wildfire, Manohar Parrikar said he would not be comfortable with shifting to central leadership. “I have too much affection towards Goa,” he was quoted as saying. Cut to 2019, Parrikar, who had been extremely unwell for the longest time, passed away on March 17 as chief minister of Goa, his hometown.
Parrikar’s death has also left a vacuum in Goa, with the BJP struggling to find a successor to fill the shoes of the tall leader. The BJP-led alliance in Goa did not reach a consensus over the next chief minister on Monday. Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, who arrived here in the early hours of the day, could not secure a consensus between the saffron party and its alliance partners in the state, party MLA Michael Lobo said.
While Gadkari was not available for comments, BJP MLA Lobo said Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar wanted to be the chief minister due to which the discussions came to a halt. "Sudin Dhavalikar wants himself to be the CM, while the BJP wants that the leader of the alliance should be from their camp. We could not reach to any decision," Lobo told reporters outside a hotel after a night-long meeting. He said a solution to the crisis is expected to be found later in the day. Lobo said BJP MLAs have suggested the names of Vishwajit Rane and Pramod Sawant for the post.
