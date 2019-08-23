Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: Foreign Investors to Be Exempted from Super Rich Tax Introduced in Budget, Says FM

Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday addressed a press conference where she outlined the road ahead for the economy. At the briefing, she presented measures to arrest the current slump in growth of the economy. Sitharaman said that India's growth is still comfortably high compared to everybody else in a volatile global economy.
The conference came in the wake of Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar describing the current economic slowdown as an "unprecedented situation that India has not faced in last 70 years". His comments have come at a time when the country's economy is facing the worst pace of growth in nearly five years.
Read More
Aug 23, 2019 6:18 pm (IST)
FinMin's Breather for Auto Sector | Nirmala Sitharaman announced a number of proposals for the auto sector that will provide much-needed relief to car producers. Automobile sale in the country had witnessed its sharpest decline in nearly 19 years in July, dropping 18.71%. The slowdown has also rendered almost 15,000 workers jobless over the past two to three months as the sector reels under a prolonged slump.
Aug 23, 2019 6:16 pm (IST)
Govt's Measures for Auto Sector | The govt has taken following slew of measures for the sinking auto sector:
-BS IV vehicles purchased upto 2020 March will remain operational for entire period of registration.
- Revision of one-time registration fee has been referred till June 2020.
-Additional 15% depreciation on all vehicles to increase it to 30% acquired during the period from now till March 31, 2020.
-Govt shall lift the ban on buying new vehicles. New vehicles to be bought by all govt departments
Aug 23, 2019 6:11 pm (IST)
Announcing a series of measures to boost the economy amid slowdown debate, finance minister Nirmala Sitharamn says the working capital loans will be made cheaper. "pending payments, except those that are under litigation," she says.
Aug 23, 2019 6:08 pm (IST)
"To improve market access for retail investors, aadhar based KYC will be allowed after the amendments are made to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act," Sitharaman says.
Aug 23, 2019 6:03 pm (IST)
"All pending GST refunds to be paid within 30 days to all MSMEs," finmin says as she spells out measures to boost the economy.
Aug 23, 2019 6:01 pm (IST)
All pending GST refunds to be paid within 30 days to all MSME, the finmin said. For future, all GST refunds shall be paid within 60 days from the date of application.
Aug 23, 2019 5:59 pm (IST)
Finmin Sitharaman says the housing finance companies will get an additional Rs 20,000 crore from the National Housing Board (NHB). The funding to the NHB has been increased to Rs 30,000 crore, up from Rs 20,000 crore.
Aug 23, 2019 5:57 pm (IST)
Govt to infuse upfront Rs 70,000 crore into public sector banks to enable release of Rs 5 lakh crore liquidity in the market, says finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Aug 23, 2019 5:57 pm (IST)
Home, Auto Loans to be Cheaper | “Banks have decided to pass on rate cuts by RBI to borrowers; launched repo rate or external benchmark-linked loan products,” Sitharaman said, adding the home loans and auto loans by banks will be made cheaper.
Aug 23, 2019 5:54 pm (IST)
Old Tax Notices to be Decided by Oct 1 | On measures to boost the economy, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says all old tax notices will be decided by October 1 or will be uploaded again through the centralised system.
Aug 23, 2019 5:52 pm (IST)
"In order to encourage investment in the capital market, it has been decided to withdraw the enhanced surcharge levied by Finance (No.2) Act, 2019 on long/short term capital gains," read the slide which ws also tweeted by Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of the NITI Ayog.
Aug 23, 2019 5:49 pm (IST)
"The notion is being disproved that this government is inclined to go through prosecution. we are more in favour of penalty than prosecution where possible. We have withdrawn 14,000 prosecutions under Companies Act," Nirmala Sitharaman says at the press briefing on measures to boost the economy.
Aug 23, 2019 5:47 pm (IST)
Earlier this month, retail traders complained that more than Rs 12 lakh crore in market cap was eroded.
Aug 23, 2019 5:46 pm (IST)
In her Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the government would increase surcharge from 15% to 25% on taxable income between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, and from 15% to 37% for income above Rs 5 crore. It would also be applicable for FPIs operating as trusts or as association of persons.
Aug 23, 2019 5:45 pm (IST)
In July, FPIs had withdrawn a net sum of Rs 2,985.88 crore from the Indian capital markets (both equity and debt). FPIs were net buyers in the Indian capital markets in the first half of 2019, barring January. They infused a net Rs 10,384.54 crore in June, Rs 9,031.15 crore in May, Rs 16,093 crore in April, Rs 45,981 crore in March and Rs 11,182 crore in February.
Aug 23, 2019 5:41 pm (IST)
In a set of reforms or the economy, the Finmin announced to withdraw angel tax provisions for start ups and their investors."Release ₹70000 crores and additional lending to help corporates retail borrowers small traders and MSMEs," says Sitharaman.
Aug 23, 2019 5:40 pm (IST)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces to withdraw enhanced surcharge on FPIs. Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement will come as relief to foreign investors who pulled out Rs 8,319 crore on a net basis from capital markets in the first half of August, continuing their selling spree in the Indian market amid uncertainty over the earlier FPI tax and global trade worries. According to the depository data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 10,416.25 crore on a net basis during August 1-16 period. FPIs, however, invested a net Rs 2,096.38 crore in the debt securities during the period.
Aug 23, 2019 5:36 pm (IST)
"Our government has kept reform at the top of our agenda, since 2014. We are maintaining the reform momentum, be it regarding self certification or labour reforms or environmental clearance," says Sitharaman.
Aug 23, 2019 5:36 pm (IST)
"Reform on top of government's agenda. Reform process continues, we haven't lost momentum," says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Aug 23, 2019 5:35 pm (IST)
She says the government is responsive to changes in the economy, adding that CSR violations will not to be treated as criminal offence.
Aug 23, 2019 5:31 pm (IST)
Sitharaman at the press briefing is listing out the measures taken by the government so far to ensure the ease of doing business, like the ease of GST refunds, faster and easier approvals for mergers and aquisitions.
Aug 23, 2019 5:30 pm (IST)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also vows to ease the GST procedure further.
Aug 23, 2019 5:29 pm (IST)
" The current projected global GDP growth is of about 3.2 % and probably is going to be even revised downwards," she says.
Aug 23, 2019 5:29 pm (IST)
"We respect wealth creators. I want to underline that that’s the spirit in which the budget was presented and the consultations thereafter..." the Finmin says and adds this govt has kept reforms at the top of the agenda. "Reform is a continuous process. We have not lost the momentum," she says.
Aug 23, 2019 5:27 pm (IST)
'Volatile Situation Global Economy' | "Reforms are a continuous process," she says adding that the situation in global economy is very volatile. "As a result of US-China trade war and currency devaluation, very volatile situation has developed in global trade."
Aug 23, 2019 5:25 pm (IST)
"India's growth is still comfortably higher compared To everybody else," Sitharaman says.
Aug 23, 2019 5:25 pm (IST)
In the press conference, the finance minister says India's economy is better than US and China and is still the fastest growing economy.
Aug 23, 2019 5:23 pm (IST)
In a bid to improve liquidity, Kumar said the central bank has taken various steps in the past few months as a result of which the cash position in the system has stabilised. He further said public sector banks have provided liquidity to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).
Aug 23, 2019 5:23 pm (IST)
Earlier on Thursday, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar described the current economic slowdown as an "unprecedented situation that India has not faced in last 70 years". His comments have come at a time when the country's economy is facing the worst pace of growth in nearly five years.
Aug 23, 2019 5:21 pm (IST)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference has begun amid reports of poor liquidity situation in the financial sector and economic slowdown. In a series of 32 slides, the finmin is set to present measures to achieve higher growth.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the press conference in New Delhi.
He further said that the government is considering a number of measures which will be taken at an appropriate time to deal with financial stress and unleash animal spirit in the economy. Both the government and the RBI have taken a series of measures to deal with stress in the financial sector triggered by default in the group companies of IL&FS.
In a bid to improve liquidity, Kumar said the central bank has taken various steps in the past few months as a result of which the cash position in the system has stabilised. He further said public sector banks have provided liquidity to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).
On Friday, Moody's Investors Service cut India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for 2019 calendar year to 6.2% from the previous estimation of 6.8%. For the 2020 calendar year, it reduced the estimate by a similar measure to 6.7%.
However, later in the day, Kumar backtracked on his comments and requested the media to stop misinterpreting his statement. "The government has been taking bold steps to accelerate our economy and will continue to do so. There is no need to panic or spread panic," he said.