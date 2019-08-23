Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: Foreign Investors to Be Exempted from Super Rich Tax Introduced in Budget, Says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the press conference in New Delhi.



He further said that the government is considering a number of measures which will be taken at an appropriate time to deal with financial stress and unleash animal spirit in the economy. Both the government and the RBI have taken a series of measures to deal with stress in the financial sector triggered by default in the group companies of IL&FS.



In a bid to improve liquidity, Kumar said the central bank has taken various steps in the past few months as a result of which the cash position in the system has stabilised. He further said public sector banks have provided liquidity to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).



On Friday, Moody's Investors Service cut India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for 2019 calendar year to 6.2% from the previous estimation of 6.8%. For the 2020 calendar year, it reduced the estimate by a similar measure to 6.7%.



However, later in the day, Kumar backtracked on his comments and requested the media to stop misinterpreting his statement. "The government has been taking bold steps to accelerate our economy and will continue to do so. There is no need to panic or spread panic," he said.