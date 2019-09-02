Chidambaram Case LIVE: Ex-FM Won't Be Sent to Tihar for Now, to Stay in CBI Custody if Bail Rejected Today

Event Highlights Chidambaram to Stay in CBI Custody



While the CBI succeeded in securing three more days of custodial interrogation of senior Congress leader in the INX Media corruption case, a Delhi court had on Friday taken strong objection to its seeking police custody in part manner and even said the ground for it was "vague".

Chidambaram Case LIVE: The Supreme Court today said former finance minister P Chidambaram will not be sent to Tihar Jail for now after the Congress leader asked the apex court to either put him under house arrest or give him interim bail in the INX Media Case. Arguing for Chidambaram, whose CBI custody in the case ends on Monday, Kapil Sibal said: "Give me interim protection. I won't run away. If I am sent to Tihar Jail, this petition will become infructuous. The man is 74-year-old and this is the way they treat him."

SC had extended till Tuesday the protection from arrest given to Chidambaram in the case lodged by the ED. (Photo: PTI)



As per the law, the maximum period of police custody in corruption cases like the one in which Chidambaram is booked is 15 days.



Chidambaram told court earlier that the probe agency didn't produce any documents related to the money trail. "They have been continuously showing me three files. Even today the same files were repeatedly shown to me for more than 2.5 hours," Chidambaram told Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on Friday.



The court extended his custody till Monday after his counsel informed the court about an agreement between the accused and the CBI before the SC, by which Chidambaram's counsel had agreed for the extension of his custody till September 2.



Chidambaram was first produced before the court on August 22 and the CBI had sought his five-day custody. The court had granted four day custodial interrogation.



The CBI had, in 2017, registered a case alleging financial irregularities, to the tune of Rs 305 crore, in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media in 2007 when Chidambaram was Union Finance Minister.



Following the FIR filed by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate had filed a case of money laundering against him.