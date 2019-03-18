LIVE Updates | Thousands Gather as Manohar Parrikar's Final Journey Begins, PM Modi Pays Last Respects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted saying that he paid his tributes to his ‘friend’ Manohar Parrikar, chief minister of Goa, in Panaji on Monday, who died on Sunday evening. “He personified humility, simplicity and compassion. The good work he has done will be remembered for years to come,” Modi tweeted on Parrikar.
His last rites will be performed at 5 pm. The BJP has said it will name Parrikar’s successor today and the swearing-in would be held later in the evening.
The final journey of late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar has started towards Miramar beach. Thousands walk behind the coffin carrying the mortal remains of the departed leader. Parrikar would be accorded a state funeral with full military honours this evening, according to the home ministry. The central government has announced a day's national mourning today, during which all schools and colleges in Goa were shut.
An artist from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district pays tributes to late Manohar Parrikar by drawing a charcoal portrait of him. Parikkar died on Sunday evening after battling pancreatic cancer for two years.
An artist from Amroha, Mohammad Zuhaib, pays his last respects to late Goa Chief Minister #ManoharParrikar by making a charcoal portrait. pic.twitter.com/QsZUuB8wYZ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 18, 2019
Union Minister Smriti Irani gets emotional as she visits Manohar Parrikar's family at Kala Academy, where the late Goa chief minister's mortal remains lie.
Panaji: Union Minister Smriti Irani gets emotional as she pays last respects to Goa CM #ManoharParrikar. pic.twitter.com/NOOucOU8iO— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019
Haryana Declares 1-day State Mourning for Parrikar's Demise | The Haryana government declared a one-day state mourning on Monday as a mark of respect to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who died of pancreatic cancer on Sunday. "The State government has decided to observe a one-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary. The national flag will fly at half-mast on March 18," an order issued by Haryana Chief Secretary's office said.
Parrikar's Fans Line up Streets, Party Office to Pay Tributes | The affection and popularity he enjoyed from ordinary Goans was on display as hundreds of common folks, and his party workers lined up to pay tributes to Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who died Sunday after prolonged illness. Parrikar, 63, will be accorded state funeral with full military honours at Miramar on Monday, an official said. People gathered at the BJP office in Panaji to pay last respects to the late leader.
Dhavalikar said, "The MGP would hold its executive committee meeting later in the day to decide whether to continue its support to the BJP-led government or not." Responding to a question, he said there was no discussion with Gadkari on the chief ministerial candidate. The MGP leader also said he was not in the race for the top post.
MGP's Support to Goa Govt Uncertain | The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), an ally of the ruling BJP in Goa, on Monday said its executive committee would take a call on whether to continue support to the state government. MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar met Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari in Panaji to discuss the political situation in the state following the death of chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
Hectic political activities are on in the coastal state to select the new chief minister after the death of chief minister Manohar Parrikar Sunday. "The decision on chief ministerial candidate is yet to be taken. But the picture will be clear by 2 pm," Tendulkar said, adding that the new chief minister would be sworn in after 3 pm Monday.
All Congress MLAs in Goa to Meet Governor | All 14 Congress MLAs in Goa were on the way to Raj Bhawan on Monday to meet Governor Mridula Sinha to stake claim to form government in the state following the demise of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) met in Panaji on Monday morning. Leader of the Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said the party MLAs decided to walk to the Raj Bhawan uninvited, after the governor refused to give them an appointment.
Shatrughan Sinha also congratulated the late chief minister for his exemplary contribution to the One Rank, One Pension scheme.
the state to achieve remarkable development & progress. His greatest contribution to the Indian military establishment was the one rank, one pension scheme (OROP). The BJP stalwart fought his aliment courageously with dignity working till the end. His exemplary service to the— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 18, 2019
BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, in a Twitter post, hailed Manohar Parrikar as a "true nationalist" with a "charismatic personality", lauding his remarkable "contribution to the Indian military establishment."
Words will never be able to condole the death of a true nationalist, rare leader & extraordinary administrator, CM, Goa & former Defence Minister, Shri. Manohar Parrikar #manoharparrikar. He was a kind, charismatic personality, with an approachable nature which helped empower— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 18, 2019
"Shri Parrikar will be remembered for his simplicity and his abilities as an exceptional administrator. His contribution to the building of modern Goa and to the modernization of India's Armed Forces as well as improvement to the lives of ex-Servicemen will never be forgotten," the Cabinet resolution read. Whenever a senior leader of any political party, or a minister passes away, the Union Cabinet meets to condole the demise.
Parikkar procession
Parrikar passed away on Sunday evening after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer, giving rise to a power struggle in the state with the Congress meeting the Governor to stake claim to form the government while the BJP rushes in to placate allies and fill the void left behind by the tall leader.
Parrikar’s mortal remains were brought to the BJP head office in Panjim from where they were taken to Kala academy. Thousands of people turned up to pay their last respects to Parrikar, remembering him as a “common man” chief minister known for his humility and dedication to the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers also paid homage to the late CM.
The Centre announced a national mourning on Monday, declaring that the National Flag will fly at half-mast across the country. The senior BJP leader will also be accorded a state funeral. Goa had also announced a seven-day mourning after the chief minister's death. All schools and educational institutions in the state will be shut today and all examinations have been postponed.
Parrikar, a four-time chief minister, died at his private residence Sunday evening after battling the pancreatic ailment since February last year. The IIT graduate represented Panaji Assembly seat in the state for over two decades. Parrikar's final journey will begin after 4 pm. His last rites will be performed at 5 pm at the Miramar beach here, next to the memorial of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, who was also cremated there.
