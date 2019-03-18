LIVE Updates | Thousands Gather as Manohar Parrikar's Final Journey Begins, PM Modi Pays Last Respects

Parikkar procession



Parrikar passed away on Sunday evening after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer, giving rise to a power struggle in the state with the Congress meeting the Governor to stake claim to form the government while the BJP rushes in to placate allies and fill the void left behind by the tall leader.



Parrikar’s mortal remains were brought to the BJP head office in Panjim from where they were taken to Kala academy. Thousands of people turned up to pay their last respects to Parrikar, remembering him as a “common man” chief minister known for his humility and dedication to the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers also paid homage to the late CM.



The Centre announced a national mourning on Monday, declaring that the National Flag will fly at half-mast across the country. The senior BJP leader will also be accorded a state funeral. Goa had also announced a seven-day mourning after the chief minister's death. All schools and educational institutions in the state will be shut today and all examinations have been postponed.



Parrikar, a four-time chief minister, died at his private residence Sunday evening after battling the pancreatic ailment since February last year. The IIT graduate represented Panaji Assembly seat in the state for over two decades. Parrikar's final journey will begin after 4 pm. His last rites will be performed at 5 pm at the Miramar beach here, next to the memorial of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, who was also cremated there.