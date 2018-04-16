LIVE: SC Seeks J&K Govt Reply on Shifting Kathua Rape and Murder Trial to Chandigarh, Orders Security for Victim's Family and Lawyers

Apr 16, 2018 2:57 pm (IST)

SC Begins to Hear Plea of Kathua Rape Victim's father | The Supreme Court begins to hear the plea filed by Victim's family to shift the case to Chandigarh. The Court is hearing two separate petitions including the one filed by Kathua-based lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat, representing the family of an eight-year-old girl who was gangraped and killed, alleging that she was facing threat to her life for pursuing the matter. Another plea filed by Delhi-based lawyer Anuja Kapur, seeks transfer of the sensational gangrape case from Kathua trial court to a local court in the national capital. Kapur has also sought transfer of probe to the CBI, besides seeking exemplary compensation to the family of the victim of the case. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submission advanced by senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing Rajawat and Kapur, for urgent hearing of the two petitions today itself. "We have already passed the order on Friday," the bench said. Jaising responded by saying that the earlier notice was issued to the bar associations but the issue at present relates to the threat faced by local counsel Rajawat. The bench then agreed to hear the petitions at 2 PM today itself.