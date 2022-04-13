‘Lives of Hindus in Jeopardy in Rajasthan’: BJP Youth Wing Chief Tejasvi Surya on Karauli Violence

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief Tejasvi Surya said on Wednesday that the religious rights of Hindu people in Rajasthan were not protected, directly taking a swipe at the Ashok Gehlot-led government over the stone-pelting incident in Karauli on April 2.

Surya told News18, “Hindus cannot take out religious procession; stones are pelted on them. Their lives are in jeopardy in Rajasthan.”

Earlier today, hundreds of BJYM members were stopped and detained by the Rajasthan Police while on their way to Karauli.

The BJP youth wing chief, who was on his way to meet the victims in the Karauli stone-pelting incident, has called his and state party chief Satish Poonia’s detention a hallmark of dictatorship. He also pointed out that the BJP workers, who have been detained, were 40 km away from the spot where the violence broke out.

Stones were pelted during a bike rally in Karauli on ‘Nav Samvatsar’ (first day of Hindu New Year) on April 2, leaving 35 people injured. Several vehicles and shops were set on fire.

In an exclusive conversation with News18 said, Surya said during the time of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb around 350 years ago, people had brought Madan Mohan deities (Lord Krishna) from Vrindavan (in Uttar Pradesh) to Karauli. But Hindus cannot even take out a procession now.

“We didn’t have arms or stones in our hands unlike the PFI (Popular Front of India). We wanted to undertake the Nyay Yatra and demand justice for victims. They, in fact, have deployed around 1,000 police personnel,” said Surya.

