Living 900-km Apart, Rajasthan Twins Die Within Hours In Similar Manner; Suicide Not Ruled Out, Say Cops

The death of a pair of 26-year-old twins, who lived 900-km apart, but passed away within hours of each other under similar circumstances has left the family shocked.

A Times of India report claimed that while one of them fell to death from the terrace of a house in Surat, the other slipping into a water tank after being called back home from Jaipur.

The brothers, identified as Sumer Singh and Sohan Singh, were cremated at their native village of Saarno Ka Tala on Thursday. The two were cremated on the same pyre, claimed the report.

According to cops, Sumer had been working in Gujarat’s textile city while Sohan was studying to take Grade II teacher recruitment test in Jaipur.

“Their family reported that Sumer was on the phone when he slipped and had a fatal fall on Wednesday night. Sohan fell into a water tank early on Thursday, soon after returning home to the news of his twin’s death. We aren’t ruling out suicide in the second case," SHO Surendra Singh of Sindhari police station in Barmer was quoted as saying by TOI.

