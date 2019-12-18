Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Living in a Fool's Paradise': Amid CAA Unrest, Sourav Ganguly's Daughter Recalls Khushwant Singh's Novel

While the 18-year-old expressed her concern on the controversial law, the cricketing community has largely remained mute, including Virender Sehwag, who is an alumni of Jamia.

News18.com

Updated:December 18, 2019, 8:18 PM IST
'Living in a Fool's Paradise': Amid CAA Unrest, Sourav Ganguly's Daughter Recalls Khushwant Singh's Novel
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana Ganguly. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: With Police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University resulting in widespread agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, BCCI Chief and former India Captain Sourav Ganguly's daughter took to Instagram to share a relevant excerpt from Khuswant Singh's "The end of India", expressing her dissent.

The excerpt read, “Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonize in order to thrive. It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife.

“Those of us today who feel secure because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool’s paradise. The Sangh is already targeting the Leftist historians and “Westernized” youth. Tomorrow it will turn its hate on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat, drink liquor, watch foreign films, don’t go on annual pilgrimages to temples, use toothpaste instead of danth manjan, prefer allopathic doctors to vaids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. No one is safe. We must realize this if we hope to keep India alive,” the Instagram story read.

While the 18-year-old expressed her concern on the controversial law, the cricketing community has largely remained mute, including Virender Sehwag, who is an alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

