Living in Mumbai? Now You Can Get a Flat Nearer to the Sea as Centre Approves Coastal Management Plan

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change approved the much-awaited Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) for Mumbai and Mumbai suburbs in Maharashtra.

According to a report by MoneyControl, the plan would dictate the quantum of land parcels that can be opened for real estate and construction activities. Several housing societies and slums in the city will now be eligible for redevelopment based on the plan.

The National Coastal Zone Management Authority (NCZMA) in its 43rd meeting held on August 16 had recommended the CZMPs of Mumbai City and Mumbai suburban district of Maharashtra for approval as per CRZ Notification 2019.

NCZMA further decided that the CZMP of Mumbai City and Mumbai suburban districts shall also include the ESZ, if any, and revise the CZMP accordingly, if required. NCZMA also decided that the activities, projects prohibited in the notified ESZ falling within approved CZMP, if any, shall remain prohibited in that area, the CRZ notification said.

The government of Maharashtra has approached the central government to expedite the process of preparing Coastal Zone Management Plans (CZMP) as per the Coastal Regulation Zone notification of 2019 for Mumbai city, its suburban areas, Thane, Palghar district area, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg earlier this year.

The draft CZMP maps were prepared by the NCSCM under the Union environment ministry in 2019 for all coastal districts in Maharashtra based on the 2019 Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. They were published on January 22, 2020.

This will set the stage for taller buildings near the shore as developers can now receive two-and-a-half times the construction rights on such plots. Earlier, construction was restricted because of their proximity (500m) to the coast

Earlier, builders whose plots were within 500m of the coast and 150m from a bay were allowed only base floor space index (FSI), which is 1.33 in the island city and 1 in the suburbs. Now, builders will be entitled to 2.5 times the FSI.

