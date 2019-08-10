Living With Girlfriend After Wife's Consent, Delhi Man Kills Partner Over Allegations of Affair

New Delhi: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner over suspicion of her having an illicit relationship, police said on Friday.

Ram Das (42) was arrested from Connaught Place here while he was trying to flee to the New Delhi Railway station after the committing the crime.

An FIR was registered against him under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer said.

Das was married but was in a live-in relationship with Payal and they were living together with the consent of his wife, the police said.

For the past few weeks, Payal was living with her sister after a dispute with Das over buying a plot in the name of his wife.

Payal had come to visit Das when they again got into an argument and he allegedly killed her by scarring her throat with a wooden rod, the police said.

He later pulled down the body to the bathroom, locked the door and tried to flee, they said.

During interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime, police said.

