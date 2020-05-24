LJP Offers to Sponsor Education of Bihar Girl Who Cycled 1,200 Carrying Injured Father Amid Lockdown

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has offered to sponsor education for Jyoti Kumari, who has hit the headlines after she cycled almost 1,200 km to Darbhanga in Bihar from Gurgaon, carrying her injured father on pillion.

LJP president Chirag Paswan on Sunday said that he has been speaking to the teenager and her family for days and has urged her to pursue education of her choice wherever in the country she wants.

"I will sponsor her education in any stream which she thinks is best for her," he said.

Offers of help have poured in for Jyoti after she was forced to pedal the huge distance with her father sitting on pillion to reach home during the lockdown.

Her toughness and endurance became one of the stories that have defined the difficulties migrants have faced during the coronavirus-triggered due to COVID-19.

BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that he was moved by her courage and urged Sports minister Kiren Rijiju to give her full support to groom her as a cyclist if she so chooses.

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan also made a similar request to Rijiju, and said Jyoti should be given proper training and scholarship.

The sports minister has assured that he will ask officials concerned to report to him after conducting her trials.

If she has potential, she will be selected as a trainee at the National Cycling Academy in the IGI Stadium complex in New Delhi, he had tweeted.