LMRC Recruitment 2018: 386 Executive, Non-Executive Posts, Apply Before March 27
Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) aims to recruit candidates for the post of Assistant Manager (Executive) in Civil, Electrical, S&T, Architect, Operations, IT, Finance, HR, Public Relations.
LMRC Recruitment 2018 to fill 386 vacancies for Executive and Non-Executive posts has begun on the official website of Lucknow Metrorail Corporation Limited (LMRC) – lmrcl.com.
LMRC aims to recruit candidates for the post of Assistant Manager (Executive) in Civil, Electrical, S&T, Architect, Operations, IT, Finance, HR, Public Relations, and Assistant Company Secretary; and for the Non-Executive posts of Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO), Customer Relations Assistant (CRA), Jr Engineer (Civil, Electrical, S&T), Office Assistant (HR), Account Assistant, Public Relation Assistant, and Maintainer (Civil, Electrical, S&T).
Young and dynamic candidates interested in sailing their careers with the LMRC Mass Rapid Transit System in the capital city of Lucknow can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 27th March 2018:
How to Apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website – http://lmrcl.com/
Step 2: Click on 'LMRC Recruitment 2018' notification
Step 3: Click on Register Now to register yourself
Step 4: Login with your Registration details, fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Application Fee:
Un-Reserved and OBC - Rs.500
SC/ST - Rs.200
Selection Process:
The selection process will comprise of mainly two stages viz
Written Test followed by Medical examination (depending on different posts), except for Station Controller cum Train Operator (post code-NE01) and Customer Relations
Assistant (post code-NE02), for which the selection methodology will comprise of three-stage process viz Written Test , Psycho Aptitude Test, followed by Medical examination in Aye-one (A-1) category.
Eligibility Criteria, Age-Limit & Payscale:
The eligibility criteria, age-limit & payscale differ for different Executive and Non-Executive posts. Interested candidates must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying for any post:
https://www.digialm.com//per/g01/pub/1139/ASM/WebPortal/1/PDF/LMRC_NOTIFICATION_02_2018.pdf
Important Dates:
Online Registration Ends: 27th March 2018, Tuesday
Download Admit Card: 09th April 2018, Monday (For NE01 - SCTO Post) & 23rd April 2018, Monday (For Other Posts)
Recruitment Exam Dates: 16thApril 2018, Monday (For NE01 - SCTO Post) & 06th May 2018, 13th May 2018, Sunday (For Other Posts)
