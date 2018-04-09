GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
LMRC SCTO Admit Card 2018 Releasing at 6 pm Today, Know How to Download

The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) is scheduled to organize the examination for LMRCL SCTO Recruitment 2018 on Monday, 16th April 2018, next week.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 9, 2018, 5:02 PM IST
The Lucknow Metro. (via Getty Images/File)
LMRC SCTO Admit Card is scheduled to be released this evening at 6 pm on the official website of Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation – lmrcl.com.

Candidates who had applied for the post of Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO) must keep a close watch on the official website and download their Admit Card as soon as it is made available on the official website. LMRCL is scheduled to organize the examination for LMRCL SCTO Recruitment 2018 on Monday, 16th April 2018, next week.

'Admit Card download will be available from 6:00 pm' read the official notification on the Admit Card page. Candidates can follow the instructions below to download their Admit Card:

How to Download Admit Card:
Step 1: Visit the official website – http://lmrcl.com/
Step 2: Click on the notification that reads ‘LMRC Recruitment 2018’
Step 3: Under ‘Click here to download the admit card’, Click on ‘FOR SCTO POST’
Step 4: Enter your User Id and Date of Birth and click on Login
Step 5: Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link:
https://www.digialm.com//per/g01/pub/1139/ASM/WebPortal/1/index.html?1139@@1@@1

LMRC will conduct the examination at the exam centres in Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Bareilly, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Greater Noida, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar and Varanasi.

Candidates must carry their Admit Card on the exam day alongwith a valid photo ID proof for verification purpose.

The selection process for LMRC SCTO Recruitment will comprise of three-stages viz Written Test , Psycho Aptitude Test, followed by Medical examination in Aye-one (A-1) category.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
