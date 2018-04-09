English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
LMRC SCTO Admit Card 2018 Releasing at 6 pm Today, Know How to Download
The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) is scheduled to organize the examination for LMRCL SCTO Recruitment 2018 on Monday, 16th April 2018, next week.
The Lucknow Metro. (via Getty Images/File)
LMRC SCTO Admit Card is scheduled to be released this evening at 6 pm on the official website of Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation – lmrcl.com.
Candidates who had applied for the post of Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO) must keep a close watch on the official website and download their Admit Card as soon as it is made available on the official website. LMRCL is scheduled to organize the examination for LMRCL SCTO Recruitment 2018 on Monday, 16th April 2018, next week.
'Admit Card download will be available from 6:00 pm' read the official notification on the Admit Card page. Candidates can follow the instructions below to download their Admit Card:
How to Download Admit Card:
Step 1: Visit the official website – http://lmrcl.com/
Step 2: Click on the notification that reads ‘LMRC Recruitment 2018’
Step 3: Under ‘Click here to download the admit card’, Click on ‘FOR SCTO POST’
Step 4: Enter your User Id and Date of Birth and click on Login
Step 5: Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link:
https://www.digialm.com//per/g01/pub/1139/ASM/WebPortal/1/index.html?1139@@1@@1
LMRC will conduct the examination at the exam centres in Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Bareilly, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Greater Noida, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar and Varanasi.
Candidates must carry their Admit Card on the exam day alongwith a valid photo ID proof for verification purpose.
The selection process for LMRC SCTO Recruitment will comprise of three-stages viz Written Test , Psycho Aptitude Test, followed by Medical examination in Aye-one (A-1) category.
Also Watch
Candidates who had applied for the post of Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO) must keep a close watch on the official website and download their Admit Card as soon as it is made available on the official website. LMRCL is scheduled to organize the examination for LMRCL SCTO Recruitment 2018 on Monday, 16th April 2018, next week.
'Admit Card download will be available from 6:00 pm' read the official notification on the Admit Card page. Candidates can follow the instructions below to download their Admit Card:
How to Download Admit Card:
Step 1: Visit the official website – http://lmrcl.com/
Step 2: Click on the notification that reads ‘LMRC Recruitment 2018’
Step 3: Under ‘Click here to download the admit card’, Click on ‘FOR SCTO POST’
Step 4: Enter your User Id and Date of Birth and click on Login
Step 5: Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link:
https://www.digialm.com//per/g01/pub/1139/ASM/WebPortal/1/index.html?1139@@1@@1
LMRC will conduct the examination at the exam centres in Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Bareilly, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Greater Noida, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar and Varanasi.
Candidates must carry their Admit Card on the exam day alongwith a valid photo ID proof for verification purpose.
The selection process for LMRC SCTO Recruitment will comprise of three-stages viz Written Test , Psycho Aptitude Test, followed by Medical examination in Aye-one (A-1) category.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|10
|4
|5
|19
|1
|Australia
|39
|33
|34
|106
|2
|England
|22
|25
|16
|63
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|9
|6
|23
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Scotland
|6
|8
|11
|25
|8
|Wales
|6
|6
|4
|16
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|2
|5
|12
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|13
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|14
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|16
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|18
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|20
|Nigeria
|0
|2
|0
|2
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: SRH vs RR - Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews Match 4
- Flipkart Apple Week Sale Last Day: All Discounts, Cashbacks on iPhones, iPads, AirPods And More
- Raazi: See The Different Shades of Alia Bhatt in Meghna Gulzar's Upcoming Thriller
- Kawasaki Ninja 400 vs KTM RC 390 Spec Comparison: Features, Price & More
- Kapil Sharma’s Ex Preeti Says 'He is Getting Suicidal Thoughts,’ Blames New Girlfriend For Everything