Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

LNJP Hospital's Doctors Go on Strike Over Alleged Assault on Medical Student, Demand More Security

The Resident Doctors' Association of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital has claimed that the stir has been triggered by an alleged assault on a third-year student of Maulana Azad Medical College.

PTI

Updated:July 8, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
LNJP Hospital's Doctors Go on Strike Over Alleged Assault on Medical Student, Demand More Security
As part of the strike, which started in the morning, both regular and emergencies services are currently shut, affecting patients at the biggest Delhi government-run hospital.
Loading...

New Delhi: Doctors at the Delhi government-run LNJP hospital went on a strike Monday over an alleged assault on a medical student by a patient's attendant, officials said.

As part of the strike, which started in the morning, both regular and emergencies services are currently shut, affecting patients at the biggest Delhi government-run hospital, the medical superintendent said.

The Resident Doctors' Association of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital has claimed that the stir has been triggered by an alleged assault on a third-year student of Maulana Azad Medical College, who was on duty last night in the emergency department.

"A patient was brought to the ER department and later died of some complications. An attendant then assaulted one of the doctors," RDA president Saiket Jena alleged.

"In the last few days, several such incidents of attack on doctors have taken place in the hospital premises. So, we have gone on a strike," he said.

Their main demand is augmenting of security deployment, including having marshalls in the emergency department, Medical Superintendent Dr Kishore Singh said.

A meeting is currently underway between the RDA and hospital authorities, he said.

The incident comes days after two junior doctors at NRS Hospital in Kolkata were assaulted allegedly by the relatives of a patient who died at the hospital.

Junior doctors in West Bengal went on a strike following the incident over lack of security at the workplace.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram