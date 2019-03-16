Loan Waiver is Not the Solution, Doubling Farmer Income is: Rajnath Singh

Job creation, national security and farm distress have edged out Ram Mandir as the main election issues this year, with the SP-BSP alliance and the entry of Priyanka Gandhi in politics adding huge twists to the political thriller. The BJP stumped pundits in 2014 when it won a whopping 282 seats in the Lok Sabha. Despite the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an encore seems a tough ask now, especially after the party lost the heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.In conversation with, Union minister and BJP’s star campaignerweighs in on the issues, expressing confidence that Indians want to see Modi return to power.Viewing it as diplomatic failure won't be correct because India has had several diplomatic successes in the past five years. Going into details would take a lot of time. So far as the blacklisting of Masood Azhar is concerned, the technical hold has come from China. Because of that, he cannot be blacklisted. But we will try one more time and I think that we will get this done. The global audience can see that members of the UN Security Council are in agreement on the blacklisting of Masood Azhar. That’s also a result of our work. It’s incorrect to say that we are not being able to complete this quest because of one country. We will try to make sure it happens.We've spoken with the Chinese.India never gets disappointed. Now, they must have some reason for this. We will need to understand what their reasons are for doing this. But we will also be trying to convince China. On the subject of Masood Azhar, the fact that we haven't been getting cooperation… it's not that we are very bothered, it's not like that. But we have faith that if we don't get it done today, we will get it done tomorrow.I want to say one more thing about diplomatic success. It is the first time that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has called an Indian minister as the guest of honour. This has never happened before. If it weren’t for the BJP government, nobody would have even thought about it. What other work could be more significant that this?There must be some reason. Every country has its own reason… there must be something. There's no need to go into that. But I think it would be unintelligent to break off ties with China.Look, the question of growth comes into this as well. Wouldn’t you say it is unintelligent to break any relationship over something small? Sometimes there are compulsions because of which our expectations are not fulfilled, there must be some reason. But the rational and intelligent ones, they all take time to make decisions. They don't break relationships over one, two or three issues. We will try to keep the relationships that we've made.I am hopeful. It may take time, but China will come onto the right path.Beyond the six months, there may be technical hold of another 2-3 months. I am certain that we will be successful.I didn't say that India has carried out three surgical strikes against Pakistan. I didn't say it happened to Pakistan. I said that in the past five years, we have carried out three strikes. Everybody knows about two strikes.I can't say anything which is incorrect. But I cannot go into the details of it here. I don't want to bring the details out into the open. Lots of people know about it.I don't have any issue with saying that the third one did not happen in Pakistan. Only two happened in Pakistan.Yes, that's the truth.I don't want to go into the numbers and there is no point of going into the details of it anyway. And to be truthful, it's unfortunate that anyone is even questioning this. 'Did the airstrike happen, how many people died in the airstrike' shouldn't even be asked. If the Indian people are asking questions about the Indian Army, it means they are questioning the valour of the forces. It is obvious that the airstrikes happened. There are no two ways about it. It is also true that Pakistan has been shocked, but I am surprised that despite knowing this fact people are raising questions like ‘how many people were killed’. Why are some Indian people and political parties shocked? Pakistan's shock over the strikes is understandable, but what is the reason behind Indian politicians being shocked or ruffled?There must have been. Our government is not marketing. We appreciated the valour of our air force personnel; shouldn't it be done? We feel a sense of pride.There should be an initiative by the Pakistan government to destroy all terror camps on their land. They must ensure that no patronage is given to terror on Pakistani soil. We can talk if they do so, but terrorism and dialogue cannot go hand-in-hand. There must be some visible honesty that Pakistan wants to counter terrorism.They must wipe out terrorist camps and say it clearly that they won't allow their soil to be used by terrorists. Take action against them… Then we can have a dialogue with Pakistan. We also want to have good relations with a neighbouring country, but terrorism and dialogue cannot go hand-in-hand.The conditions became such that any patriot would not feel like doing this, but things change with time.This should be decided by the authorities and the BCCI. I would not like to give any suggestion on this. I will give a suggestion if they ask for it.I don't want to get into this debate. Every institution has autonomy. I give this autonomy to the BCCI to decide. But think hard before taking any decision and bear in mind that it must not affect our national pride.ExactlyThere are times when we get intelligence inputs that ‘such and such incident can happen somewhere’, but sometimes we don't have the specific information about the location. We might know the district and the sub-division. The entire matter is being investigated. I would be able to comment on that only after the investigation is completed.Elections will be held soon. We just conducted the local body, rural panchayat and municipal body polls there. The Election Commission has to decide and I believe they will decide on it soon. We also want an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir.The Lok Sabha polls are being held anyway. The EC had to take a call on whether Assembly elections will be held along with the Lok Sabha polls or not. No political party can be held responsible for that.Look, I don't agree that there have been a lot of attacks. I have myself taken precaution in this regard. When the first such attack happened, I appointed a special secretary. His job was to coordinate with all state secretaries and police chiefs to ensure that no Kashmiri faces any harassment. You must have seen that I said in all my public meetings that Kashmiri children are our children. It is our responsibility to give them love and protection. I made the same appeal to BJP workers as well.I know that 90% of Kashmiri people want to live in peace and want the development of Kashmir. They also don't like the current situation in Kashmir but there are some forces. And then there is our neighbouring country because of which something or the other keeps happening. Rest assured, it will stop. It has been enough.I would request to not link the Balakot airstrikes to politics. I am totally against it. Matters of national pride should not be politicised. I don't look at it that way or assume that the party will benefit from the strikes.People believe that this is a decisive leadership. People also believe that our PM is 'dead honest'. He can never compromise with corruption. He's a visionary.Good governance and development. We will take forward whatever we have done. Whatever we would like to do in the future will be outlined in our election manifesto, which we have called 'Sankalp Patra'. We are trying to understand the aspirations of the masses. We have started a program, Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat, to understand from people from they expect from the next five years. We have made websites for that, people can also do it by leaving a missed call. We are trying to create a manifesto which is in sync with the aspirations of the people.There would be things for all sections of the society -- farmers, soldiers, lawyers, other professionals. It will also outline our vision for economic development since there are a lot of expectations from the government on that front. Within five years, the country has become the fastest growing economy in the world, the economy has expanded as we are tipped to overtake UK as the 5th biggest economy. Economists have started accepting that India can be among top three economies of the world within 10-12 years.The political worker of a party may say incorrect things to promote that particular party, but figures can't be wrong. Under the MUDRA scheme, 4-4.5 crore young people have got loans for the first time. Whoever has taken loan, without mortgage, must have got employment. Along with him/her, one or two more people would have got jobs. Secondly, this is the fastest rate of road construction that has happened in independent India. Infrastructure development can be seen in airports, railway lines, manufacturing. So much work was done; how can job opportunities decrease?For the Congress and other political parties, coalition would be a compulsion. But as far as the BJP is concerned, gathbandhan is not a compulsion but commitment. Atal ji was the first PM who took along 24 parties to run a government for six years. Same is the case with us. I can say that our allies have increased as compared to 2014.It’s just little things here and there. Such thinks happen at home too. You can have minor issues with your brother or son, but that doesn’t mean the relationship is snapped. The Shiv Sena is a very old ally of ours. Sena and JD(U) are like our family members.Yes, we will take them along. Even though we will get a clear majority, the government will include everyone. This is called commitment. They keep saying Mahagathbandhan, but the fact is that even that was not able to come together properly.In 2014, I was BJP president and the party had projected Modi ji as the prime ministerial candidate. Even at that time, people used to say that a clear majority won't be possible. BJP will win around 225 seats, people had said. Even during discussions with Modi ji, I used to say that we will win clear majority. Modi ji used to say that ‘people say we will win around 225 seats’, but I said that the Modi wave is such that I don't think so.In 2014, people had not seen Modi ji work at the national level, they appreciated him for his governance in Gujarat. People had heard a bit about Gujarat, but in the last five years, people have seen Modi ji's style of governance. Hence I can say that the trust of the people in him has increased. There are no two ways about it. Everyone should accept it. I believe that even the opponents should concede this.In MP, our government was in power for 15 years. Sometimes, people want change. That would have been the reason. The BJP's vote share is 0.5% more than the Congress. Chhattisgarh was a question mark, but we did not suffer that bad a loss in Rajasthan either. There was a difference of only 1.25-1.50% vote share. Sometimes these things happen because of anti-incumbency. I saw during campaigning for the Assembly elections that people had enormous respect for our PM. People used to say that ‘we have small issues with the state government, but at the Centre, we will vote for BJP’.Yes. The issues that people vote for are different in the state and the central elections. Most issues are similar, but some are different.This is like building castles in the air. PM Modi was the PM and he will remain the PM. There is no debate about it no matter how many seats come. The opposition will try to create some confusion, but PM Modi will be the PM.His statements have been presented in a different light. I have known Nitin Gadkari for a long time, since even before he was the state BJP president. He has a golden heart. He said that his statements have been portrayed wrongly.Those who have to make stories, make them. We don't have anything to say about that.If you add up the vote share of both the SP and the BSP, we were ahead and will be ahead again. Let there be no confusion about it.There has not been an instance in Indian politics where 100% votes of one party were transferred to coalition partner.No. No instance has seen complete transfer. It can happen on a bigger scale in some constituencies, but it is rare. If their consolidated vote share was say 30%, I can assure you that it will dip this time as there is no guarantee that votes will get transferred.We not only have the votes of a particular section of people, but have the support of all sections of the society. We will get minority votes as well. We are assured. It is not as though we won't get the minority vote and that SP, BSP and Congress are the only parties which will get minority votes. There has been a sense of security within the minorities as well after this government.Modi ji is our PM and Yogi ji is our CM, so obviously in UP they would be there.I keep trying in my small way.Yes, certainly. I have received a lot of love from the people of Lucknow.Yes, Modi ji will contest from Banaras.It will be pro-incumbency, there's no question of anti-incumbency.Ab kya hoga, kaise hoga...In any political party, whenever any elections come around then…There are factors to measure ‘winnability’ and a lot comes under that; how long they've been in the party, what they've contributed to the party, have they ever worked with any social and cultural organisation, how did they perform. There are lots of things which are looked into while deciding candidature.Yes, we've worked very hard to achieve our dreams.Even then, we're 2% ahead.What do we have to see? Everybody is working, they are also working.If she wants to work in politics, let her work. We have no issues. Many people keep coming into politics every year.I have quit the responsibilities of a teacher, so I can't give numbers. The Yogi government is performing very well. Everybody is working well under the guidance of Yogi ji.No, no. There is only Yogi. The final decision is taken by the CM. Everyone is with him, everyone is together. In the BJP, nobody is behind anyone, we are all together. In other political parties, the situation of someone being ahead and the rest being behind that person exists. In BJP, we are all together, we stand together.Where did this PMO bypassing the Defence Ministry come from? This is just an accusation, which is baseless. Secondly, as far as the Congress-led UPA government is concerned, for the last 30 years, the second generation fighter planes that were supposed to be purchased for India… This work was not done by the UPA.The UPA government should be condemned because for 30 years, no second-generation plane was bought by a country like India. What could be worse than this? Our government took the quick decision and it should be welcomed. Instead, they are levelling baseless allegations on our government. What kind of justice is this?They spread a rumour that the file has been stolen, the file has not been stolen. All the files are there with the Defence Ministry, the matter is in the court. The court can check it. The real culprits are the ones who tried to steal the file and got it photocopied.No matter how they were leaked, the culprit should have been taken to task. They should be punished. The Defence Ministry is investigating the issue, those responsible will be punished.Lord Ram is attached to everybody's emotions, I don't think anybody is disconnected with Lord Ram. As far as the Ram Mandir issue is concerned, there is a process going on in the Supreme Court and they made a mediation team. We've given them two months’ time, let's see what the outcome is. I would like to say that everyone will be happy of the temple is constructed quickly. Those who claim that Muslims will be unhappy are wrong. Indian Muslims say they have no issues if a temple is constructed.They have announced, but we have already done it for the unorganised sector. We have made arrangements for Rs 3,000 pension for people older than 60 years. There is income support for farmers for the first time in the history of independent India.The UPA government forgave the debts of farmers only once, in 2008. We have done it many times and given Rs 75,000 crore worth of income support. This will increase this in the future if needed. We want to achieve the target of doubling the income of farmers by 2022. To achieve that target, we'll give whatever income support is required and we will report the input cost for that.This is not the right solution. The practice should be to double and triple the farmers’ income. We want to create such a situation that a farmer's son will also want to be a farmer.There should be reservation for women in the Vidhan and the Vidhan Praishad, the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council. Our party has always supported this idea. It is just due to elections that other parties have increased the reservation, but the reality is that the BJP was the only single party, when I was the party leader, with 33% reservation for women. Firstly, they should ensure reservation for women within their own parties, then they should talk about it at the national level. It was Atal Bihari Vajpayee who first demanded that women should get reservation in Parliament. The opposition parties are not ready for it.Nothing is different, it is the same party as it was when it was established. We are continuously improving. The BJP is the only non-Congress party to have got majority in Parliament.Whatever Atal ji said always touched my heart. It won't mean as much if I saw the words. Atal ji is my ideal in Indian politics.Nothing can be said. Let us first win the elections and form the government.No, I just talk about the work which was done in that time, nothing else. Just like the 33% women's reservation.We know the people there love us, we are ready.We will communicate to the opposition and will clear all the confusion after we form the government this year.Yes, they created chaos in Parliament sessions, but I don't think the opposition is angry with us. We haven't done anything to make them angry and we haven't done anything to them. We have always respected the opposition in this democratic environment.