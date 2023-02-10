CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsInd vs AusBigg Boss 16Viral NewsLive Cricket
Home » News » India » Local BJP Leader Killed by Suspected Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur District
1-MIN READ

Local BJP Leader Killed by Suspected Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur District

PTI

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 23:14 IST

Narayanpur, India

The incident took place around 8 pm when Sagar Sahu, vice president of the Narayanpur district unit of the BJP, was at his home in Chhotedongar village (Photo: Shutterstock)

The incident took place around 8 pm when Sagar Sahu, vice president of the Narayanpur district unit of the BJP, was at his home in Chhotedongar village (Photo: Shutterstock)

On Sunday, Neelkanth Kakem (40), president of Awapalli mandal unit of the BJP, was hacked to death by Naxalites in Bijapur district

A local BJP leader was shot dead by suspected Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Friday evening, police said.

The incident took place around 8 pm when Sagar Sahu, vice president of the Narayanpur district unit of the BJP, was at his home in Chhotedongar village, said an official.

As per the preliminary information, two unidentified persons barged into Sahu’s house and shot him in front of his family members.

The injured Sahu was taken to the Narayanpur district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

“Prima facie the incident seems to be the handiwork of Naxalites but investigation is underway, he added.

On Sunday, Neelkanth Kakem (40), president of Awapalli mandal unit of the BJP, was hacked to death by Naxalites in Bijapur district.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Assam
  2. bjp leader
first published:February 10, 2023, 22:58 IST
last updated:February 10, 2023, 23:14 IST
Read More