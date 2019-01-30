English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Local Congress Leader in Kerala Booked For Rape of Minor Tribal Girl
The Kerala PCC President announced the suspension of the accused - O M George on Wednesday. George, who is the former general secretary of Wayanad DCC, is absconding.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Wayanad(Kerala): A local Congress leader here has been booked for allegedly raping a minor tribal girl for nearly a year, police said Wednesday.
A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Section 376 (rape) and under the SC/ST Act after the girl's parents complained that their daughter had been allegedly raped for a year by O M George, former general secretary of Wayanad DCC, who had threatened and blackmailed her several times.
George is absconding, police said.
Acting swiftly, the Kerala PCC President, Mulapally Ramachandran, announced the suspension of George Wednesday.
Pending inquiry, George has been suspended. The party will not protect any accused, Ramachandran said.
The 17-year old girl's parents were working at George's house and she used to accompany them on some days.
The incident came to light a week ago after the girl's parents heard George threatening their daughter on phone. She also attempted to commit suicide by cutting her veins, the girl's father told television channels.
The parents approached the Child Line and a case was registered under POCSO Act.
The girl's statement has been recorded, police said, adding she had been exploited since February last year.
Wayanad DCC President, I C Balakrishnan, said the party has asked for a report from block and mandal presidents regarding the incident.
The girl's parents also alleged a local Congress leader had tried to put pressure on them to withdraw the case and offered money.
