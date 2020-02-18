Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Local Fishermen Find Satellite Phone on Island in Gujarat's Kutch

The fisherman on Monday approached the police with the satellite phone, which he mistook for a mobile phone, when he found it on the island near jetty number 10 of the Kandla port on February 3, an official said.

PTI

Updated:February 18, 2020, 5:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Local Fishermen Find Satellite Phone on Island in Gujarat's Kutch
Representative image

Bhuj: A local fisherman allegedly recovered a satellite phone on an island near Kandla port in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said on Tuesday.

The police has launched a probe into the recovery of the Inmarsat satellite phone, which was found on Paparva island, superintendent of police (Kutch-East) Parikshita Rathod said.

The fisherman on Monday approached the police with the satellite phone, which he mistook for a mobile phone, when he found it on the island near jetty number 10 of the Kandla port on February 3, she said.

"While the island is uninhabited, local fishermen go there to dry their catch," Rathod said. He took the phone to a local mobile shop to buy a SIM card on Monday and was informed that it wasn't a regular cellphone, the official said.

As per preliminary investigation, the satellite phone is not active and call record details will be extracted soon based on the IMEI number, she added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram