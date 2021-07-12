CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» India» Local Muslim Help Perform Last Rites of 2 Pandit Women in Kashmir’s Kulgam
1-MIN READ

Local Muslim Help Perform Last Rites of 2 Pandit Women in Kashmir’s Kulgam

The local Muslim community came forward to help the families in performing the last rites.

The local Muslim community came forward to help the families in performing the last rites.

From setting up the cremation pyre to checking the last-minute details of the cremation local Muslims did it all.

Kulgam: The two key communities in the Valley — Kashmiri Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits – have once again set an example of communal harmony and brotherhood by coming together to performed the last rites of two Kashmiri Pandit women in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

As soon as the news of death of Chand Rani, 80, wife of BadriNath, and Kaushali Devi, 83, wife of JankiNath, spread in the area, the local Muslim community came forward to help the families in performing the last rites. Both women were residents of Kulgam.

Ghulam Mohhudin Shah, a local, said that from setting up the cremation pyre to checking the last-minute details of carrying the earthen pot to cremation ground, local Muslims did all, besides carrying the bodies for the final journey.

RELATED NEWS

Ramesh Kumar, another Kashmiri Pandit said Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits are two faces of same coin and this bonding is eternal. “The brotherhood and communal harmony is everlasting and these gatherings are one such example of it,” he said.

Reports said that the deceased women were later cremated by their relatives. However, every possible help was provided by the local Muslim community.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 12, 2021, 13:06 IST