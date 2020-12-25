Local Shopping Complexes Not To Be Sealed Due To Non-payment Of Conversion Charges: SDMC

New Delhi, Dec 24: The standing committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday passed a resolution that local shopping complexes and properties coming under its jurisdiction will not be sealed due to non-payment of conversion charges, officials said on Thursday. Leader of the House Narendra Chawla said the civic body is concerned about the issue faced by owners of such properties for which it decided to bring out a resolution.

He said the move will provide huge relief to the shopkeepers and traders as their properties will not be sealed by the corporation. Shikha Rai, a member of standing committee, who moved the resolution in the meeting, said the issue was brought in the SDMC House meeting in 2019, but the owners of such properties had some confusion.

Through this resolution, the civic body has brought clarity so they do not face any issue in future. She said the shopkeepers, property owners and people engaged in commercial activities are already facing hardships due to COVID-19 for whom the move will help them to carry on with their activities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor