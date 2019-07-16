Take the pledge to vote

Local SP Leader in Uttar Pradesh Shot Dead Inside Gym, Party Workers Stage Protest

The SP leader was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
Local SP Leader in Uttar Pradesh Shot Dead Inside Gym, Party Workers Stage Protest
Representative image.
Faizabad (UP): A local leader of the Samajwadi Party has been shot dead, police said Tuesday.

Akhilesh Yadav (30), a resident of Kanakpur village in Maharajganj police station area, was shot at point blank range when he was working out at a gym near his house Monday evening, Faizabad SSP Ashish Tiwari said.

He was the area president of Samajwadi Lohiya Vahini, the officer said.

"Akhilesh Yadav was shot by one Aditya Singh. The duo had a dispute regarding the operation of a transport firm," Tiwari said.

"The accused Aditya Singh and his companions who assisted him in the murder are absconding," the SSP said, adding efforts are on to arrest them.

The SP leader was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Meanwhile, party activists led by former minister Pawan Pandey blocked the main city road in front of the district hospital here, demanding the arrest of the accused.

The police had to use mild force to disperse the protestors and clear the block.

