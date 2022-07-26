CHANGE LANGUAGE
Local Train Derails at Mumbai's CSMT, None Hurt; Harbour Line Services Affected
1-MIN READ

Local Train Derails at Mumbai's CSMT, None Hurt; Harbour Line Services Affected

PTI

Last Updated: July 26, 2022, 12:42 IST

Mumbai, India

File representative image: Passengers walk on the track between Tilak Nagar and Kurala Railway Station on Thursday. (Sourced: Sreevishnu Nag)

File representative image: Passengers walk on the track between Tilak Nagar and Kurala Railway Station on Thursday. (Sourced: Sreevishnu Nag)

One trolley of the coach of a Panvel-bound train derailed when it moved in the reverse direction and touched the dead-end of the platform, Railway officials said

A local train derailed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai on Tuesday morning, affection suburban services on the Harbour Line, an official said. No one was injured, Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said. The incident took place on platform no. 1 of the CSMT around 9.40 am, he said.

According to railway officials, one trolley of the coach of a Panvel-bound train derailed when it moved in the reverse direction and touched the dead-end of the platform. One of the 12 coaches of the train climbed on the edge of the platform, they said.

”No one was injured in the incident,” Sutar said, adding that train services will remain affected for next few hours on the Harbour Line, which connects south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and Panvel in adjoining Raigad district.

first published:July 26, 2022, 12:42 IST
last updated:July 26, 2022, 12:42 IST