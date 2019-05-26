Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Local Train Derails in Mumbai, Services Affected

The train was halted after some women commuters drew station officials' attention to sparks and flames coming out a switch board in the ladies compartment.

PTI

May 26, 2019
Local Train Derails in Mumbai, Services Affected
Representative image. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: Suburban train services of the Central Railway (CR) were affected on Sunday evening after a coach of a Kalyan-CSMT local train derailed between Vidyavihar and Kurla stations, an official said.

Before the derailment, a short circuit was spotted in a ladies compartment around 7 pm when the train was approaching Vidyavihar on the slow track, he said.

After some women commuters drew station officials' attention to sparks and flames coming out a switch board in the ladies compartment, the train was halted.

After the problem was resolved, the train resumed its journey towards the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai, but one of its coaches derailed around 8.55 pm, the CR official said.

As a result, locals running on the slow track were shifted to the fast track, delaying several services, he said.
