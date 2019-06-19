Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Local Who Spotted Sheena Bora's Skeleton in Raigad Jungle Deposes in Court

Sheena (24) was allegedly killed by her mother and media executive Indrani Mukerjea with the help of others in April 2012 and the body was burnt in a jungle in neighbouring Raigad district.

PTI

Updated:June 19, 2019, 10:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Local Who Spotted Sheena Bora's Skeleton in Raigad Jungle Deposes in Court
Image for representation.
Loading...

Mumbai: A local who first spotted the remains of Sheena Bora in a Raigad jungle in 2012 deposed before the trial court here Wednesday.

Sheena (24) was allegedly killed by her mother and media executive Indrani Mukerjea with the help of others in April 2012 and the body was burnt in a jungle in neighbouring Raigad district.

As per the prosecution, Ganesh Dhene had spotted a skeleton at Gagode village in Pen teshil of Raigad days after the murder.

Dhene is a 'police patil' who are appointed in villages where there is no police station. Their job is to keep police informed about happenings in the area.

Sheena's murder came to light in 2015 following the arrest of Indrani Mukerjea's driver Shyamvar Rai.

Then it was established that the skeleton found in the Raigad jungle in 2012 was of Sheena, the biological daughter of Indrani, born from a previous relationship.

During his testimony before CBI judge JC Jagdale, Dhene said he was collecting mangoes when he spotted a burnt skeleton.

He returned home and told the local police who asked him to come to the spot again, he said.

When he went back a few hours later, there were already two or three police officers and he pointed out the spot where he had seen the skeleton, he told the court.

A doctor arrived and collected some bones for autopsy, Dhene said.

To a question by defence lawyer Shrikant Shivde, the witness said he was not sure which bones or part of teeth were removed from the skeleton for post-mortem procedure.

The police had arrested Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Rai in 2015.

Later, the CBI arrested Indrani's husband and media baron Peter Mukerjea for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram