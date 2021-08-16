Localities in Bengaluru To Face Power Outage On August 17 For Maintenance Work

The city of Bengaluru will be undergoing power outrage on August 17 from 9 am to 5 pm in few of its localities, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) notified.

The areas to be affected are Kachanayakanahalli, Jigani Link Road, Bommasandra, both sides of Bommasandra Industrial Area, Phase 1 and 2, behind D-Mart, ACC Road, Suprajith Road, SLN Nagar, Infosys Colony, Yarandahalli, R.K. Township, and Sriramapura village.

In a statement, BESCOM said that power cuts in the areas serviced from 220/66/11-kV Yarandahalli MUSS will occur to carry out maintenance and other emergency works.

Earlier, Sarjapur, Ittangur, Hosahalli, Bikkanahalli, Sollepura, Narasapur, Harenur, Silk Farm, Sultan Palya, Tindlu etc witnessed a power outrage on August 7 while City Market, Avenue Road, BVK Iyengar Road, RT Road, CT Road, Chickpet, SP Road, Town Hall, JC Road, KG Road, Chamarajpet, MM Road, Kalasipalya, Victoria Hospital, KIMS, Shankarapura, Medical College and SJ Park underwent power disruption of August 8.

The areas under the Jayanagar subdivision witnessed a power cut from August 9 to August 15, between 10 am to 5.30 pm.

In July, Bengaluru had witnessed a power outage for six continuous days reportedly due to the maintenance work in areas under the Austin Town sub-station.

